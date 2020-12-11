DOH: 136 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported Friday that Cumberland County saw 136 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

The 136 new cases is the third lowest total in the last 10 days for the county.

The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County decreased by eight from Thursday. There were 153 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Friday's report. Of those, 28 are in the ICU and 18 are on ventilators.

Friday's data release from the DoH includes some shifting numbers, likely part of ongoing data reconciliation by the department. Friday's negative test results decreased by six for the county when it typically shows anywhere from 200-400 negative test results in a day.

Mifflin County also showed what appears to be reconciled data with a drop in 23 positive cases reported for the day, while Montour County shows a drop in 623 in its number of positive cases.

The DoH said the change in numbers came due to reporting issues from a "large" health care provider in central Pennsylvania that sent some tests away for processing due to the volume of tests results they were dealing with.