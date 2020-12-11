DOH: 136 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported Friday that Cumberland County saw 136 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.
The 136 new cases is the third lowest total in the last 10 days for the county.
The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County decreased by eight from Thursday. There were 153 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Friday's report. Of those, 28 are in the ICU and 18 are on ventilators.
Friday's data release from the DoH includes some shifting numbers, likely part of ongoing data reconciliation by the department. Friday's negative test results decreased by six for the county when it typically shows anywhere from 200-400 negative test results in a day.
Mifflin County also showed what appears to be reconciled data with a drop in 23 positive cases reported for the day, while Montour County shows a drop in 623 in its number of positive cases.
The DoH said the change in numbers came due to reporting issues from a "large" health care provider in central Pennsylvania that sent some tests away for processing due to the volume of tests results they were dealing with.
"The results came back to the county of the lab or the ordering physician, rather than the residence of the person being tested, because not all of the patient information was sent along with the lab submission form when the specimen was sent to the backup laboratory facility that eventually tested the specimens and reported the results to DOH," said Maggi Mumma, Deputy Press Secretary for the DoH.
"Specifically, the form may have included the testing site’s address or the ordering physician's address, but did not include the patient address. The department worked with the health care provider to address this, and those updates have occurred in regard to patient address.
"When an individual tests positive for COVID-19, cases are identified by the county of residence. So, if someone who lives in Cumberland County is tested in another county, they should be counted as a Cumberland County positive."
In the southcentral region, York County had 348 cases, Dauphin County 238 cases, Blair County 210, and Franklin County 187.
The Health Department reported an additional 12,745 positive COVID-19 cases in the state Friday with an additional 225 deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 11):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 66 new cases; 2,792 total cases (2,599 confirmed, 193 probable); 23,760 negatives; 53 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 86 new cases; 2,233 total cases (1,732 confirmed, 501 probable); 7,113 negatives; 62 deaths (+4)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 210 new cases; 5,808 total cases (5,111 confirmed, 697 probable); 28,611 negatives; 100 deaths (+3)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 136 new cases; 7,182 total cases (6,527 confirmed, 655 probable); 52,829 negatives; 207 deaths (+5)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 238 new cases; 10,133 total cases (9,784 confirmed, 349 probable); 70,429 negatives; 235 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 187 new cases; 6,229 total cases (5,772 confirmed, 457 probable); 33,050 negatives; 158 deaths (+6)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 10 new cases; 477 total cases (302 confirmed, 175 probable); 2,341 negatives; 7 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 87 new cases; 2,163 total cases (1,839 confirmed, 324 probable); 10,148 negatives; 67 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 73 new cases; 972 total cases (933 confirmed, 39 probable); 3,548 negatives; 25 deaths (+4)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 99 new cases; 6,613 total cases (6,169 confirmed, 444 probable); 33,130 negatives; 128 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): -23 new cases; 2,633 total cases (2,514 confirmed, 119 probable); 10,143 negatives; 71 deaths (+8)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 64 new cases; 1,018 total cases (922 confirmed, 96 probable); 7,103 negatives; 16 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 348 new cases; 15,879 total cases (14,463 confirmed, 1,416 probable); 99,713 negatives; 287 deaths (+7)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 11):
- 17013: 1,011 positives, 7,224 negatives - +158 since Dec. 4
- 17015: 603 positives, 3,839 negatives - +104 since Dec. 4
- 17050: 945 positives, 7,416 negatives - +173 since Dec. 4
- 17055: 1167 positives, 10,812 negatives - +220 since Dec. 4
- 17011: 907 positives, 8,656 negatives - +187 since Dec. 4
- 17007: 164 positives, 957 negatives - +42 since Dec. 4
- 17065: 106 positives, 665 negatives - +22 since Dec. 4
- 17324: 84 positives, 755 negatives - +15 since Dec. 4
- 17241: 252 positives, 2,043 negatives - +41 since Dec. 4
- 17257: 814 positives, 3,406 negatives - +121 since Dec. 4
- 17240: 62 positives, 297 negatives - +13 since Dec. 4
- 17025: 391 positives, 2,893 negatives - +89 since Dec. 4
- 17070: 387 positives, 2,989 negatives - +67 since Dec. 4
- 17043: 120 positives, 1,171 negatives - +28 since Dec. 4
- 17019: 383 positives, 3,170 negatives - +83 since Dec. 4
- 17266: 11 positives, 73 negatives - +1 since Dec. 4
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 8):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 51 resident cases; 45 staff cases; 15 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 92 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 16 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 11 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 0 residents; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 9 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 20 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 65 staff cases; 41 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 69 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 47 staff cases; 34 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 19 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 21 resident cases; 27 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 27-Dec. 3):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 380 (333.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.8% last 7 days (9.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 308.3 (241.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.2% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 412.9 (270.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.8% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 394.1 (277.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 21.2% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 560.6 (394.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 491.8 (409.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.0% last 7 days (13.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 255.7 (192.9 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.8% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 412.9 (327.9 previous 7 days)
