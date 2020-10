DOH: 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Wednesday; spikes seen in Dauphin, Lebanon

Only 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cumberland County Wednesday, but other counties in the region saw unusually high spikes of new cases.

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that Dauphin and Lebanon counties saw about 30 new cases each in the data collected Tuesday. Huntingdon County also saw a spike of 45 new cases, with 22 being probable.

York County again saw the highest increase in the southcentral region, climbing another 68 cases with one death in the latest report.

Cumberland County's 13 new cases is the same number as in Tuesday's report, though the percentage of positive tests is much lower due to more testing data. The county had about 10% positivity in Tuesday's report, but on Wednesday, the rate dropped back to 4.3%, which is where the county has mostly hovered in the last few weeks.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 13.71, its lowest rate since Sept. 26.

In the past 14 days, 221 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 87.22 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the third straight day the county reports a new highest per-capita rate since the start of the pandemic.