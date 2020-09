DOH: 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

Both Cumberland and Franklin counties saw 13 new COVID-19 cases each in the latest report from the state Department of Health, which shows that every county in the southcentral region had at least one new, recent positive.

Only three other counties in the region had positives in the double digits. York County saw 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday's report from the department, which used data collected on Monday. York County also had two new deaths - the only increase in deaths in the region.

Dauphin County also saw a double-digit increase, growing by 24 new cases, and Blair County had 16 new cases.

Aside from those counties, most others in the region saw three or fewer cases, with Lebanon County seeing eight new cases and Perry County seeing five new cases.

Across the state there were 988 new cases, with 103 of those coming from Centre County. The Philadelphia region saw 237 new cases in Tuesday's report, while the Pittsburgh region saw 119 new cases.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Sept. 29):