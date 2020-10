DOH: 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

Cumberland County was one of six counties in the region to see a double-digit increase in the number of COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

In the latest report from the state Department of Health, there were 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Though that's a lower number than some increases in the last few weeks, the number of overall tests conducted in the county were also lower than normal.

There were only 106 negative tests reported in the county, which could equate to about 10.9% of all tests in the county coming back positive. That rate usually averaged around 4.5% in the county.

Elsewhere in the southcentral region, York County again saw the highest increase in the Midstate, with 46 new cases. York County had been reporting unusually high increases in the number of deaths in the last few days, though no death was reported in York County or any other county in the region Tuesday.

Dauphin County saw 16 new COVID-19 cases, while Blair County had 15, Lebanon County had 17 and Franklin County had 12.

There were other higher than average increases in other counties, including Perry County with six new cases and Mifflin County with seven new cases.

Across the state, there were 1,036 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths.

