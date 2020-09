DOH: 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday; York sees spike

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County saw an increase of 13 new cases of COVID-19 while York County saw a 74-case spike of cases in the latest report from the state Department of Health.

The two counties were one of four in the southcentral region to see double-digit increases in the number of new coronavirus cases, according to the department's Tuesday report. In addition to Cumberland and York counties, Dauphin County grew by another 27-case increase Tuesday and Franklin County grew by 11 new cases and one new death.

York County was the only other county in the region to also report an additional death in Tuesday's report. Its unusual spike of new cases also meant it had the second highest increase of any county in the state, even seeing more than the entire six-county Pittsburgh region put together (which had only 62 new cases in Tuesday's report). The Philadelphia four-county region saw 296 new cases Tuesday, and Temple University on Sunday halted in-person classes after its number of COVID-19-positive students doubled to more than 100.