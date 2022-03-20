DOH: 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County over the weekend

Most counties in the southcentral region saw single-digit new cases daily over the two-day reporting period over the weekend.

The state Department of Health on Sunday reported that Cumberland County had only 13 new cases of COVID-19, the second highest in the region along with Lebanon County, which also saw a newly reported death. York County had the highest number of new cases with 20 cases and two new deaths.

Elsewhere in the region, Dauphin County had nine new cases and one new death, Franklin County had 10 new cases and three new deaths, Adams County had five new cases and one new death, and Perry County had two new cases.

After days of falling numbers, the number of hospitalized patients in Cumberland County remained the same compared to Friday's information. There are still 15 people in county hospitals with COVID-19, and of those patients zero are in the ICU, but four are on ventilators.

Franklin County's numbers also remained the same, with eight patients hospitalized in the county, two of which were in the ICU and one of which was on a ventilator.

Dauphin County saw a slight drop in the number of patients in the ICU, falling from seven to six in Sunday's update. There are still 25 patients in the hospital in the county with COVID-19, and three people are still on ventilators.

Vaccine update (March 18)

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says 68.7% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.6% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.2% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 14)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 4.8% for the week of March 4-March 10, down from 5.8% the previous week and 7.9% from two weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 32.4, down from 54.1 the previous week, 69.5 two weeks ago and 160.2 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 8.2% (the fourth highest in the state). Potter County topped the state at 9.3%.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 60.7, 10th highest in the state. Bradford County tops the state at 122.7.

School-age children (updated March 11)

In its weekly update for the 27th week of the school year, the department reported 16 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 2-March 8, a decrease from the previous week's total of 31 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,536.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 817 cases reported during the week of March 2-March 8, down from an increase of 1,153 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 254,900.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 20):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 24,654 total cases (20,783 confirmed, 3,871 probable); 47,140 negatives; 358 deaths (+1); 55% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 10,946 total cases (7,377 confirmed, 3,569 probable); 13,563 negatives; 273 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 9 new cases; 29,567 total cases (23,769 confirmed, 5,798 probable); 50,135 negatives; 604 deaths; 52% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 13 new cases; 50,755 total cases (38,677 confirmed, 12,078 probable); 110,659 negatives; 880 deaths; 68.7% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 9 new cases; 58,934 total cases (49,286 confirmed, 9,648 probable); 135,495 negatives; 952 deaths (+1); 62.5% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 40,214 total cases (33,432 confirmed, 6,782 probable); 68,430 negatives; 682 deaths (+3); 48.9% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 4,112 total cases (2,231 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 5,324 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 11,471 total cases (9,548 confirmed, 1,923 probable); 23,436 negatives; 241 deaths; 50.8% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 4,761 total cases (4,384 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,175 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 13 new cases; 36,432 total cases (31,644 confirmed, 4,788 probable); 66,201 negatives; 509 deaths (+1); 55.5% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 12,242 total cases (11,629 confirmed, 613 probable); 18,235 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 8,811 total cases (6,941 confirmed, 1,870 probable); 14,555 negatives; 182 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 20 new cases; 118,255 total cases (98,942 confirmed; 19,313 probable); 205,315 negatives; 1,473 deaths (+2); 58.5% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 35.8 (54.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.5 (110.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.4 (56.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 26.9 (48.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (72.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.3 (38.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.4 (25.9 previous 7 days)

