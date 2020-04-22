DOH: 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County, most in nursing facilities

In the Pennsylvania Department of Health's latest COVID-19 figures reported Wednesday, Cumberland County's count of positive cases grew by 13 to 207 cases, and most of the new cases appear to be at long-term care facilities.
According to the data, as of midnight Wednesday, 76 residents and 16 employees were reported to have the disease at long-term care facilities in the county, each number having grown from the day before from 73 and 11 cases, respectively. The department only has record of three such facilities having COVID-19 cases, and there are four deaths associated with COVID-19 in these facilities.
ZIP code data from the department shows that the largest jump in cases in the area occurred in the Shippensburg ZIP code, which includes both Cumberland and Franklin county segments of the town. The ZIP code's cases rose from 23 reported Tuesday to 41 reported Wednesday. It now has the second highest collection of cases in the county behind 17011 in Camp Hill and Lower Allen Township, which has 53 cases.
The 17050 ZIP code encompassing parts of Silver Spring and Hampden townships also increased, but by a smaller number - from 31 to 34 cases - now making it the third highest collection of cases locally. In good news for that area, its negative tests rose at a much higher rate, moving up from 107 negatives to 130 negatives.
Overall across the state, numbers were up on a lesser scale than in previous days. The department reported there were 1,156 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 35,684.
On Tuesday, the department started releasing information on how many confirmed cases there were (those who tested positive) and how many probable cases there were (those who had symptoms and contact with someone with COVID-19 but no testing was done). Of the total figures, 35,045 are confirmed cases and 639 are probable cases.
The department is also issuing the same data on deaths. In Wednesday's report, there were 58 new deaths, which appear to be all confirmed based on Tuesday's report. As of Wednesday, of the 1,622 total deaths, 1,325 are confirmed and 297 are probable, or deaths where COVID-19 was a factoring cause of death but not confirmed with a test.
The department also reported Wednesday that there were 136,272 negative tests across the state.
