DOH: 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County, most in nursing facilities

The 17050 ZIP code encompassing parts of Silver Spring and Hampden townships also increased, but by a smaller number - from 31 to 34 cases - now making it the third highest collection of cases locally. In good news for that area, its negative tests rose at a much higher rate, moving up from 107 negatives to 130 negatives.

Overall across the state, numbers were up on a lesser scale than in previous days. The department reported there were 1,156 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 35,684.

On Tuesday, the department started releasing information on how many confirmed cases there were (those who tested positive) and how many probable cases there were (those who had symptoms and contact with someone with COVID-19 but no testing was done). Of the total figures, 35,045 are confirmed cases and 639 are probable cases.

The department is also issuing the same data on deaths. In Wednesday's report, there were 58 new deaths, which appear to be all confirmed based on Tuesday's report. As of Wednesday, of the 1,622 total deaths, 1,325 are confirmed and 297 are probable, or deaths where COVID-19 was a factoring cause of death but not confirmed with a test.

The department also reported Wednesday that there were 136,272 negative tests across the state.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

