DOH: 13 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Tuesday in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday.
That's the highest single-day total for the county since 40 new cases on June 17, which was later attributed to a nursing home data update. The county reported 20 new cases on June 8.
Tuesday's report included 77 total test results, with three probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (64) and confirmed positive tests (10), the county saw 13.5% of its tests come back positive.
There were five patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report, with zero in intensive care units and zero on a ventilator. That's the first time since Nov. 1 the county has not shown someone on ventilator. The county's 14-day average for hospitalizations sits at 5, dropping to its lowest rate since April 8, 2020.
In data updated Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 130,789 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 51.6% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 130,780 people have been fully vaccinated, or 59.6% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
The DOH confirmed Tuesday there were 334 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,214,654. There are 256 individuals hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. Of that number, 49 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to track the delta variant and its prevalence in the United States.
The delta variant, first identified in India, has now spread to more than 60 countries and accounted for 30.4 % of COVID cases in the United States between June 6 and June 19. Its rapid spread has led the CDC to upgrade it from a variant of interest to a variant of concern.
CDC data updated for a two-week period ending June 19 shows the delta variant as the third most prevalent variant (10.7%) of COVID-19 for Region 3 in the United States, comprised of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
The CDC's state table shows the delta variant in Pennsylvania at 3.4% of total cases for the same time period. Right now, the most dominant variant in Pennsylvania is the B.1.1.7 strain that was originally detected in the U.K. It is also known as the alpha variant.
Those numbers are expected to increase in the CDC's estimates for the two-week period ending July 3. The delta variant will become the dominant variant in the country at 51.7%. In Region 3 it is expected to rise to 31.4%.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 13):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 9,709 total cases (8,026 confirmed, 1,683 probable); 38,066 negatives; 189 deaths; 41.5% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 4,738 total cases (3,300 confirmed, 1,438 probable); 10,557 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.2% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,524 total cases (10,621 confirmed, 2,903 probable); 41,049 negatives; 344 deaths; 40.2% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 13 new cases; 20,668 total cases (16,616 confirmed, 4,052 probable); 84,930 negatives; 526 deaths; 51.6% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 0 new cases; 26,171 total cases (22,783 confirmed, 3,388 probable); 110,764 negatives; 561 deaths (+1); 48.3% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 7 new cases; 15,507 total cases (13,128 confirmed, 2,379 probable); 56,102 negatives; 375 deaths; 36.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,381 total cases (772 confirmed, 609 probable); 4,193 negatives; 16 deaths; 25.8% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,176 total cases (4,337 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,950 negatives; 136 deaths (+1); 38.9% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,142 total cases (1,937 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,573 negatives; 88 deaths; 33.2% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new case; 16,213 total cases (14,036 confirmed, 2,177 probable); 55,041 negatives; 295 deaths; 42.4% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 5,442 total cases (5,138 confirmed, 304 probable); 15,399 negatives; 182 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 3,857 total cases (3,001 confirmed, 856 probable); 11,244 negatives; 101 deaths; 38.4% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 15 new case; 47,138 total cases (38,364 confirmed, 8,774 probable); 165,034 negatives; 833 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 13):
- 17013: 2,460 positives, 12,923 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17015: 1,522 positives, 6,356 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17050: 2,432 positives, 12,910 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17055: 2,799 positives, 15,837 negatives - +3 since July 12
- 17011: 2,616 positives, 12,906 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17007: 367 positives, 1,610 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,137 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,214 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17241: 656 positives, 3,025 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17257: 1,757 positives, 6,366 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17240: 155 positives, 588 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17025: 1,097 positives, 5,077 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17070: 1,089 positives, 4,937 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17043: 372 positives, 1,870 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17019: 1,225 positives, 5,048 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17266: 19 positives, 115 negatives - +0 since July 12
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 3 - July 9):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (6.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.7 (18.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 3.9 (2.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.8 (4.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.7 (10.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 0.8% last 7 days (1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.9 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (4.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.2 (10.9 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.