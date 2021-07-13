DOH: 13 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Tuesday in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday.

That's the highest single-day total for the county since 40 new cases on June 17, which was later attributed to a nursing home data update. The county reported 20 new cases on June 8.

Tuesday's report included 77 total test results, with three probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (64) and confirmed positive tests (10), the county saw 13.5% of its tests come back positive.

There were five patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report, with zero in intensive care units and zero on a ventilator. That's the first time since Nov. 1 the county has not shown someone on ventilator. The county's 14-day average for hospitalizations sits at 5, dropping to its lowest rate since April 8, 2020.

In data updated Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 130,789 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 51.6% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 130,780 people have been fully vaccinated, or 59.6% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.