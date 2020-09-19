DOH: 13 new cases of COVID-19 added for Cumberland County Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported another 13 cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County in its Saturday, Sept. 19, with the county’s running 7-day average case count continuing to hold in the low double digits as it has for the past six weeks.

No additional deaths were reported, and the county still has nine patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data.

Cumberland County’s largest neighbors, Dauphin and York counties, saw 22 and 62 new cases reported Saturday, respectively.

State incidence rate data shows Cumberland and Dauphin remaining relatively stable, with 29.0 and 42.9 new cases per 100,000 residents in the reporting week ending Sept. 17, and test positivity rates of 2.5 and 3.3 percent, respectively – slightly lower than their results from the prior reporting week.