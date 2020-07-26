DOH: 13 cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pa. Department of Health reported an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Sunday morning’s report, with no new deaths.

Of those 13 cases, nine are confirmed and four are probable. It's the seventh time in the last 10 days the county has shown double-digit increases in new cases in a day.

Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 14.71, the highest rate since May 3 and the fourth straight day that average has increased.

In the past 14 days, 172 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 67.88 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the county's highest per-capita rate since May 21.

The DoH reported 99 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Sunday. Although this does not represent all tests performed, per the DoH, it would represent a positivity rate of about 11.6 percent.

The southcentral region reported 65 new positives in Sunday's report, with Dauphin (11 cases) and Bedford (10) counties each reaching double digits in the report.