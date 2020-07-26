DOH: 13 cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Sunday

The Pa. Department of Health reported an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Sunday morning’s report, with no new deaths.
Of those 13 cases, nine are confirmed and four are probable. It's the seventh time in the last 10 days the county has shown double-digit increases in new cases in a day.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 14.71, the highest rate since May 3 and the fourth straight day that average has increased.
In the past 14 days, 172 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 67.88 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the county's highest per-capita rate since May 21.
The DoH reported 99 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Sunday. Although this does not represent all tests performed, per the DoH, it would represent a positivity rate of about 11.6 percent.
The southcentral region reported 65 new positives in Sunday's report, with Dauphin (11 cases) and Bedford (10) counties each reaching double digits in the report.
Statewide, the DOH reported 800 new positives and four new deaths Sunday. The Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions accounted for 475 of those cases (59%), 218 out of the six-county Pittsburgh region and 257 out of the four-county Philadelphia region.
Philadelphia County reported 148 new cases Sunday and Allegheny County reported 133 cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 26):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 0 new cases; 442 total cases (426 confirmed, 16 probable); 7,468 negatives; 17 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 10 new case; 123 total cases (109 confirmed, 14 probable); 2,453 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 5 new cases; 176 total cases (163 confirmed, 13 probable); 9,148 negatives; 2 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 13 new cases; 1,119 total cases (1,053 confirmed, 66 probable); 16,392 negatives; 70 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 11 new cases; 2,537 total cases (2,471 confirmed, 66 probable); 24,462 negatives; 153 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 1,191 total cases (1,144 confirmed, 47 probable); 11,504 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 21 total cases (19 confirmed, 2 probable); 703 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases; 285 total cases (276 confirmed, 9 probable); 2,739 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 123 total cases (116 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,247 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 1,544 total cases (1,479 confirmed, 65 probable); 11,599 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 91 total cases (87 confirmed, 4 probable); 3,823 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new case; 106 total cases (98 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,355 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 9 new cases; 2,161 total cases (2,111 confirmed, 50 probable); 30,966 negatives; 80 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 21):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths (county reported July 20 that there were 2 resident cases, as well)
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 14)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 63 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 26):
- 17013: 154 positives, 2,624 negatives - +1 since July 24
- 17015: 62 positives, 1,270 negatives - +3 since July 24
- 17050: 143 positives, 1,890 negatives - +6 since July 24
- 17055: 147 positives, 2,367 negatives - +8 since July 24
- 17011: 201 positives, 3,365 negatives - +5 since July 24
- 17007: 9 positives, 278 negatives - +1 since July 19
- 17065: 11 positives, 189 negatives
- 17324: 15 positives, 244 negatives - +1 since July 17
- 17241: 49 positives, 966 negatives - +2 since July 24
- 17257: 211 positives, 837 negatives - +3 since July 24
- 17240: 15 positives, 91 negatives - +2 since July 19
- 17025: 50 positives, 868 negatives - +2 since July 22
- 17070: 52 positives, 925 negatives - +1 since July 24
- 17043: 15 positives, 393 negatives - +1 since July 24
- 17019: 34 positives, 974 negatives - +1 since July 22
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (updated July 26)
- Pennsylvania: 4.7% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.2% last 7 days; 3.1% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.8% last 7 days; 3.0% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 5.3% last 7 days; 5.1% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 7.7% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 4.4% last 7 days; 6.0% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 3.1% last 7 days; 1.4% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.4% last 7 days; 6.1% previous 7 days
