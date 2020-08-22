DOH: 13 cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Saturday's report with no new deaths.

York County maintained its run of higher case counts, while Perry County jumped on to the state's watch list this week in the state DOH COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

York County (449,058 people) reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday's report with two additional deaths, maintaining the county's run of 30+ new cases per day. The county showed an incidence rate of 52 cases per 100,000 people in the week from Aug. 14-20 with a percent positivity rate of 5.5%.

State DOH officials have said previously the county is showing community spread of the virus, and the York Dispatch reported this week that hospitals in the county are banning most visitors. At 817 total cases, August has already had the highest number of cases of any month on record, the Dispatch reported.

Counties that show a percent positivity rate above 5% in a week on the dashboard go on to the state DOH watch list for cases.