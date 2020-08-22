DOH: 13 cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Saturday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Saturday's report with no new deaths.
York County maintained its run of higher case counts, while Perry County jumped on to the state's watch list this week in the state DOH COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
York County (449,058 people) reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday's report with two additional deaths, maintaining the county's run of 30+ new cases per day. The county showed an incidence rate of 52 cases per 100,000 people in the week from Aug. 14-20 with a percent positivity rate of 5.5%.
State DOH officials have said previously the county is showing community spread of the virus, and the York Dispatch reported this week that hospitals in the county are banning most visitors. At 817 total cases, August has already had the highest number of cases of any month on record, the Dispatch reported.
Counties that show a percent positivity rate above 5% in a week on the dashboard go on to the state DOH watch list for cases.
That's where Perry County (46,272 people) landed this week after a large spike in percent positivity — jumping from 3.4% the prior week to 9.1% this past week — the highest rate in the state. Perry, which had three new cases Saturday, shows an incidence rate of 45.5 cases per 100,000 people.
Cumberland County's percent positivity dropped in this week's dashboard update, falling from 3.7% down to 3.4%, with an incidence rate of 25.5 cases per 100,000 people.
The state offered guidance to school districts based on the dashboard data to designate each county as having a low, medium or substantial risk of community transmission. The level of risk aligns with recommended instructional models, including fully in-person, fully remote or blended/hybrid models that combine in-person and online instruction.
- Low risk when in-person or blended/hybrid instruction is advised applies to counties with less than 10 cases per 100,000 residents and less than 5% positivity rate in the last seven days.
- Medium risk when blended or remote instruction is recommended applies to counties with more than 10 but less than 100 cases per 100,000 residents or between 5 and 10% positivity rate.
- Substantial risk counties are those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents or more than a 10% positivity rate, and that is when full remote instruction is recommended.
In the past 14 days, 155 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 61.18 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the highest rate since Aug. 10
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.71.
The Health Department reported 254 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Saturday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 4.5% for county results.
The southcentral region reported 120 new positives in Saturday's report. York County reported 48 new cases (with 2 new deaths) and Dauphin County reported 31 new cases.
The state Department of Health reported 796 new cases for Pennsylvania Saturday with 18 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 22):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 566 total cases (549 confirmed, 17 probable); 10,044 negatives; 23 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 160 total cases (143 confirmed, 17 probable); 3,418 negatives; 5 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 393 total cases (375 confirmed, 18 probable); 12,827 negatives; 8 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 13 new cases; 1,437 total cases (1,355 confirmed, 82 probable); 22,006 negatives; 71 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 31 new cases; 3,104 total cases (3,026 confirmed, 78 probable); 32,481 negatives; 161 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 9 new cases; 1,457 total cases (1,394 confirmed, 63 probable); 15,335 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 31 total cases (29 confirmed, 2 probable); 912 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 346 total cases (336 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,544 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 142 total cases (135 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,685 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 1,665 total cases (1,595 confirmed, 70 probable); 14,750 negatives; 56 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 138 total cases (133 confirmed, 5 probable); 5,010 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 158 total cases (143 confirmed, 15 probable); 3,068 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 48 new cases; 3,086 total cases (3,029 confirmed, 57 probable); 43,309 negatives; 114 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 22):
- 17013: 192 positives, 3,474 negatives - +1 since Aug. 21
- 17015: 87 positives, 1,801 negatives - +1 since Aug. 21
- 17050: 178 positives, 2,694 negatives - +0 since Aug. 21
- 17055: 206 positives, 3,277 negatives - +2 since Aug. 21
- 17011: 255 positives, 4,293 negatives - +3 since Aug. 21
- 17007: 16 positives, 394 negatives - +0 since Aug. 21
- 17065: 14 positives, 258 negatives - +1 since Aug. 21
- 17324: 27 positives, 356 negatives - +0 since Aug. 21
- 17241: 62 positives, 1,130 negatives - +2 since Aug. 21
- 17257: 251 positives, 1,126 negatives - +0 since Aug. 21
- 17240: 18 positives, 117 negatives - +0 since Aug. 21
- 17025: 69 positives, 1,212 negatives - +0 since Aug. 21
- 17070: 76 positives, 1,214 negatives - +3 since Aug. 21
- 17043: 23 positives, 511 negatives - +0 since Aug. 21
- 17019: 48 positives, 1,313 negatives - +0 since Aug. 21
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Aug. 18):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 18 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 14-Aug. 20):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the state DOH's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days (4.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.8
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days; 4.3% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.5
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days; 3.7% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.5
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.6% last 7 days; 6.5% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 46.2
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days; 5.4% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.2
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 3% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.3
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days; 3.4% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.5
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days; 5.6% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 52.0
