DOH: 13 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday's report

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday's report with one new death.
In the past 14 days, 158 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 62.36 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 12.14, it's highest rate since Aug. 3.
The Health Department reported 178 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Monday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 6.3% for county results.
Cumberland County's percent positivity dropped in this week's DOH Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard update, falling from 3.7% down to 3.4%, with an incidence rate of 25.5 cases per 100,000 people.
The southcentral region reported 65 new positives in Monday's report. York County reported 17 new cases and Dauphin County reported 22 new cases. Dauphin and York counties continue streaks of being in the top 10 counties with the highest 7-day averages — Dauphin is on its 12th day and York is on its 23rd.
The state Department of Health reported 426 new cases for Pennsylvania Sunday with 1 new death. That's the state's lowest total of new cases since last Monday. The Philadelphia four-county region reported 169 new cases Monday, and the six-county Pittsburgh region reported 46 new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 24):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 570 total cases (553 confirmed, 17 probable); 10,243 negatives; 23 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 161 total cases (144 confirmed, 17 probable); 3,453 negatives; 5 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 4 new cases; 407 total cases (389 confirmed, 18 probable); 12,989 negatives; 8 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 13 new cases; 1,458 total cases (1,374 confirmed, 84 probable); 22,368 negatives; 72 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 22 new cases; 3,144 total cases (3,066 confirmed, 78 probable); 33,123 negatives; 161 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 1,472 total cases (1,409 confirmed, 63 probable); 15,520 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 31 total cases (29 confirmed, 2 probable); 918 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): -1 new cases; 350 total cases (340 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,591 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 143 total cases (136 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,706 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 1,677 total cases (1,606 confirmed, 71 probable); 14,965 negatives; 56 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 138 total cases (133 confirmed, 5 probable); 5,061 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 160 total cases (145 confirmed, 15 probable); 3,107 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 17 new cases; 3,136 total cases (3,076 confirmed, 60 probable); 44,072 negatives; 114 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 24):
- 17013: 193 positives, 3,528 negatives - +0 since Aug. 23
- 17015: 89 positives, 1,826 negatives - +1 since Aug. 23
- 17050: 178 positives, 2,752 negatives - +0 since Aug. 23
- 17055: 211 positives, 3,329 negatives - +3 since Aug. 23
- 17011: 259 positives, 4,332 negatives - +3 since Aug. 23
- 17007: 18 positives, 405 negatives - +0 since Aug. 23
- 17065: 15 positives, 264 negatives - +1 since Aug. 23
- 17324: 27 positives, 361 negatives - +0 since Aug. 23
- 17241: 62 positives, 1,141 negatives - +0 since Aug. 23
- 17257: 251 positives, 1,143 negatives - +0 since Aug. 23
- 17240: 18 positives, 120 negatives - +0 since Aug. 23
- 17025: 70 positives, 1,223 negatives - +1 since Aug. 23
- 17070: 78 positives, 1,233 negatives - +1 since Aug. 23
- 17043: 24 positives, 518 negatives - +1 since Aug. 23
- 17019: 49 positives, 1,329 negatives - +0 since Aug. 23
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Aug. 18):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 18 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 14-Aug. 20):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the state DOH's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days (4.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.8
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days; 4.3% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.5
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days; 3.7% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.5
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.6% last 7 days; 6.5% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 46.2
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days; 5.4% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.2
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 3% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.3
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days; 3.4% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.5
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days; 5.6% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 52.0
