DOH: 13 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday's report

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday's report with one new death.

In the past 14 days, 158 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 62.36 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 12.14, it's highest rate since Aug. 3.

The Health Department reported 178 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Monday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 6.3% for county results.

Cumberland County's percent positivity dropped in this week's DOH Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard update, falling from 3.7% down to 3.4%, with an incidence rate of 25.5 cases per 100,000 people.

The southcentral region reported 65 new positives in Monday's report. York County reported 17 new cases and Dauphin County reported 22 new cases. Dauphin and York counties continue streaks of being in the top 10 counties with the highest 7-day averages — Dauphin is on its 12th day and York is on its 23rd.