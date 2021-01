DOH: 128 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths for Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health on Saturday reported that there were 128 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in Cumberland County.

After Friday's report of the lowest single-day total of cases in the previous 11 days and the first day without a new death since Jan. 3, the county jumped back up above 100 new cases and saw its total deaths increase to 367 during the pandemic.

The numbers come a day after the Health Department updated its COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard for the week of Jan. 8-Jan. 15, where Cumberland County showed drops in percent positivity and incidence rate for the week.

Cumberland's percent positivity sits at 13.3% for the week, down from 4.8% the previous week. Its incidence rate per 100,000 people sits at 286.9, down from 3071.1 the previous week.

Cumberland County:

Percent Positivity - 13.3% last 7 days (14.8% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (14.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 286.9 (307.1 previous 7 days)