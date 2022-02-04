DOH: 127 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 95 hospitalizations for Cumberland County Friday

Cumberland County reported double-digit hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Friday's data update from the state Department of Health, while adding 127 new cases and two additional deaths.

There were 95 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Friday's update, an increase of two from Thursday. That's the county's lowest single-day total since 93 on Nov. 21. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 136.6, the 11th straight day that rate has dropped.

There are 13 adults in intensive care and 15 on ventilators. Seven adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 96 ventilators in the county are in use.

“You may have seen reports documenting a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization numbers, and while that is welcome news it’s important to know that there is still a significant strain on health care workers and systems across the commonwealth,” Pennsylvania Department of Health acting Secretary Keara Klinepeter said during a news conference in Pittsburgh Thursday. “Health care workers deserve and need our help, which is why we are finding creative and innovative ways to step up and encouraging Pennsylvanians to do the same.”

“There is more that the state is doing to support health care workers, but it is more important than ever to talk about what each of us can do, including getting vaccinated,” Klinepeter said.

Cumberland County reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 in Friday's update. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 167.9, the lowest rate since Dec. 21. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Friday's update also reported two additional deaths for the county. The county finished January with 75 deaths, the highest monthly total since January 2021. It has 15 deaths so far in February.

Franklin County reported 70 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (a decrease of six from Thursday), with five of 37 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 21 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 12 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 160 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (a decrease of nine from Thursday), with 28 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 90 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 27 adults in intensive care and 23 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Feb. 2)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 117 total cases (106 adults, 11 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 37 cases since Monday and 65 cases since Friday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 11 pediatric patients, with 10 unvaccinated (four in an ICU and three on a ventilator) and no fully vaccinated patients.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 19 COVID patients (a decrease of 19 since Monday). Ten are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator) and nine are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has four COVID patients. Two are fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and two are not fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 4)

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says 66.8% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 70.5% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74.3% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported on booster shots, saying that 39.2% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 31)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 32.6% for the week of Jan. 21-27, down from 36.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 669.8, down from 787.2 the previous week.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 40.1% (the highest in the state), a slight increase from 40.0% the previous week.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,257.1, the highest rate in the state.

School-age children (updated Feb. 4)

In its weekly update for the 23rd week of the school year, the department reported 204 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, a decrease from the previous week's total of 378 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,276.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 10,632 cases reported during the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, down from an increase of 16,558 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 242,282.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 4):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 43 new cases; 23,923 total cases (20,134 confirmed, 3,789 probable); 46,337 negatives; 335 deaths (+2); 53.9% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 23 new cases; 10,489 total cases (7,026 confirmed, 3,463 probable); 13,329 negatives; 256 deaths (+3); 38.1% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 109 new cases; 28,194 total cases (22,600 confirmed, 5,594 probable); 49,569 negatives; 573 deaths (+1); 51.1% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 127 new cases; 48,916 total cases (37,312 confirmed, 11,604 probable); 108,508 negatives; 823 deaths (+2); 66.8% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 110 new cases; 57,366 total cases (48,028 confirmed, 9,338 probable); 133,103 negatives; 875 deaths (+3); 60.7% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 92 new cases; 39,020 total cases (32,435 confirmed, 6,585 probable); 66,876 negatives; 631 deaths (+2); 47.7% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 24 new cases; 3,928 total cases (2,097 confirmed, 1,831 probable); 5,161 negatives; 59 deaths; 35% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 34 new cases; 10,975 total cases (9,110 confirmed, 1,865 probable); 22,627 negatives; 233 deaths (+3); 49.8% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 30 new cases; 4,583 total cases (4,222 confirmed, 361 probable); 7,046 negatives; 168 deaths; 39.4% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 63 new cases; 35,650 total cases (30,952 confirmed, 4,698 probable); 64,878 negatives; 475 deaths; 54.1% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 58 new cases; 11,713 total cases (11,123 confirmed, 590 probable); 17,943 negatives; 261 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 34 new cases; 8,525 total cases (6,713 confirmed, 1,812 probable); 14,268 negatives; 174 deaths (+2); 47.3% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 267 new cases; 115,038 total cases (96,163 confirmed; 18,875 probable); 201,268 negatives; 1,393 deaths (+5); 57.2% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 4):

17013: 5,652 positives, 16,593 negatives - +5 since Feb. 3

17015: 3,330 positives, 8,175 negatives - +7 since Feb. 3

17050: 5,466 positives, 17,767 negatives - +12 since Feb. 3

17055: 5,926 positives, 19,168 negatives - +16 since Feb. 3

17011: 5,461 positives, 15,969 negatives - +18 since Feb. 3

17007: 822 positives, 2,168 negatives - +2 since Feb. 3

17065: 647 positives, 1,439 negatives - +4 since Feb. 3

17324: 712 positives, 1,435 negatives - +2 since Feb. 3

17241: 1,561 positives, 3,607 negatives - +6 since Feb. 3

17257: 4,458 positives, 8,300 negatives - +9 since Feb. 3

17240: 428 positives, 766 negatives - +0 since Feb. 3

17025: 2,573 positives, 6,714 negatives - +10 since Feb. 3

17070: 2,401 positives, 6,206 negatives - +9 since Feb. 3

17043: 808 positives, 2,377 negatives - +3 since Feb. 3

17019: 2,763 positives, 6,307 negatives - +5 since Feb. 3

17266: 63 positives, 151 negatives - +1 since Feb. 3

School district and college case counts (updated Feb. 4)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 25.4% last 7 days (31% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 556.5 (826.5 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 31.5% last 7 days (34.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 775.7 (1,248.4 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 32.6% last 7 days (36.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 669.8 (878.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 30.2% last 7 days (35.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 572.0 (828.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 32.8% last 7 days (38.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 859.2 (1,364.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 31.6% last 7 days (38.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 749.7 (1,259.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 40.1% last 7 days (40.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 659.1 (741.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 32.7% last 7 days (38.0% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (38.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 847.8 (1,508.0 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

