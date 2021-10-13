DOH: 126 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths reported in Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 126 cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 114 in Wednesday's report, seven more than Tuesday. There are 20 adults in intensive care (the same as Tuesday) and 16 on ventilators (one more than Tuesday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 109 currently staffed across the county, and 39 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Wednesday's report included 339 test results, with 36 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (213) and confirmed positive tests (90), the county saw 29.7% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 101.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 638.20.

The southcentral region reported 911 cases and 32 additional deaths Wednesday, with 231 cases in York County and 165 cases in Dauphin County. That's the most deaths in the region since since Jan. 27 (39 deaths).

Franklin County reports 87 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (down eight from Tuesday), with seven of 33 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 18 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 16 adults in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 117 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (down 12 from Tuesday), with 34 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 80 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 33 adults in intensive care and 26 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the sixth week of the school year, the department reported another 176 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, a decrease of 14 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 949.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the second week in a row with 7,046 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 42,182.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 13.1% for the week of Oct. 1-7, up from 11.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 259.3, up from 241.1 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the second lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 1-7 at 4.5% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 91.4.

Penn State Health update (Oct. 11)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 118 total cases (110 adults, 8 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 25 are fully vaccinated (21.2%) with three in an ICU and one on a ventilator, 69 are nonvaccinated (58.5%) with 25 in an ICU and 13 on a ventilator, and 24 are unknown status patients. Five of the eight children hospitalized are unvaccinated (with three at unknown status), with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 25 COVID patients. Ten are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 15 unvaccinated (two in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients. Eight are not fully vaccinated (three in an ICU) and two are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 61.2% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 70.6% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 13):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 57 new cases; 12,601 total cases (10,356 confirmed, 2,245 probable); 43,458 negatives; 210 deaths (+4); 48.8% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 24 new cases; 6,398 total cases (4,356 confirmed, 2,042 probable); 12,187 negatives; 158 deaths (+2); 34% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 61 new cases; 16,322 total cases (12,852 confirmed, 3,470 probable); 46,274 negatives; 366 deaths (+3); 45.4% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 126 new cases; 26,792 total cases (21,147 confirmed, 5,645 probable); 99,196 negatives; 591 deaths (+4); 61.2% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 165 new cases; 33,343 total cases (28,661 confirmed, 4,682 probable); 125,443 negatives; 618 deaths (+9); 57.2% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 58 new cases; 20,843 total cases (17,206 confirmed, 3,637 probable); 63,456 negatives; 430 deaths (+3); 44.2% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 8 new cases; 2,086 total cases (1,053 confirmed, 1,033 probable); 4,901 negatives; 26 deaths; 29.9% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 31 new cases; 6,534 total cases (5,400 confirmed, 1,134 probable); 19,740 negatives; 150 deaths; 45.6% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 10 new cases; 2,747 total cases (2,495 confirmed, 252 probable); 6,481 negatives; 112 deaths (+1); 39.1% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 60 new cases; 19,846 total cases (17,000 confirmed, 2,846 probable); 61,870 negatives; 320 deaths (+2); 49.6% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 52 new cases; 6,805 total cases (6,426 confirmed, 379 probable); 17,256 negatives; 186 deaths; 47.5% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 28 new cases; 5,038 total cases (3,894 confirmed, 1,144 probable); 12,917 negatives; 114 deaths (+1); 45.8% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 231 new cases; 59,160 total cases (48,230 confirmed; 10,930 probable); 190,418 negatives; 930 deaths (+3); 53.9% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 13):

17013: 3,265 positives, 15,248 negatives - +68 since Oct. 8

17015: 1,938 positives, 7,507 negatives - +30 since Oct. 8

17050: 3,076 positives, 15,634 negatives - +44 since Oct. 8

17055: 3,447 positives, 17,895 negatives - +65 since Oct. 8

17011: 3,211 positives, 14,916 negatives - +53 since Oct. 8

17007: 467 positives, 1,902 negatives - +5 since Oct. 8

17065: 339 positives, 1,325 negatives - +6 since Oct. 8

17324: 360 positives, 1,397 negatives - +6 since Oct. 8

17241: 877 positives, 3,370 negatives - +22 since Oct. 8

17257: 2,250 positives, 7,632 negatives - +29 since Oct. 8

17240: 209 positives, 679 negatives - +3 since Oct. 8

17025: 1,466 positives, 6,047 negatives - +28 since Oct. 8

17070: 1,362 positives, 5,787 negatives - +19 since Oct. 8

17043: 465 positives, 2,190 negatives - +5 since Oct. 8

17019: 1,599 positives, 5,913 negatives - +29 since Oct. 8

17266: 26 positives, 134 negatives - +2 since Oct. 8

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 11)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 30 student cases and 3 staff cases as of Oct. 8.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 30 student cases and 3 staff cases as of Oct. 8. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): no new cases since Oct. 7; 130 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): no new cases since Oct. 7; 130 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 8 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 7; 37 student cases and 6 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 8 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 7; 37 student cases and 6 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 4 cases since Oct. 7; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 4 cases since Oct. 7; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 10 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 8.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 10 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 8. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 15 new cases since Sept. 28; 120 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 15 new cases since Sept. 28; 120 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.) South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 17 new cases since Sept. 28; 57 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 17 new cases since Sept. 28; 57 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases as of Oct. 7.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases as of Oct. 7. Dickinson College : 5 student cases and 5 employee cases since Oct. 4; 8 student cases and 3 employee cases since Oct. 7; 22 student cases and 20 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 5 student cases and 5 employee cases since Oct. 4; 8 student cases and 3 employee cases since Oct. 7; 22 student cases and 20 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : no new student cases and 1 new employee case since Oct. 4; 42 student cases and 15 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: no new student cases and 1 new employee case since Oct. 4; 42 student cases and 15 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 2 new student cases and one new staff case since Oct. 7; 127 student cases and 11 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 215.5 (205.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.2 (283.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (11.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.3 (241.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 13.6% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 299.7 (285.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 18.3% last 7 days (19.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 270.3 (339.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (14.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 271.5 (226.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 272.3 (263.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 287 (276.4 previous 7 days)

