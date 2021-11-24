DOH: 121 new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County Wednesday, hospitalizations drop to 106 total

The state Department of Health reported 121 cases of COVID-19 and one additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County decreased to 106 in Wednesday's report, down five from Tuesday. The county's 14-day average for hospitalizations sits at 89.5. On Oct. 23 the county's 14-day average sat at 111.2.

There are 19 adults in intensive care (up two from Tuesday) and 17 on ventilators (up one from Tuesday). Ten adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 39 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Wednesday's report included 261 test results for Cumberland County, with 50 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (140) and confirmed positive tests (71), the county saw 33.6% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 1,027 cases and 16 deaths Wednesday, with 302 cases and four deaths in York County, 135 cases in Dauphin County and 103 cases and in Blair County.

Franklin County reported 60 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (up one from Tuesday), with seven of 31 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 12 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 13 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 122 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (down four from Tuesday), with 23 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 75 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 35 adults in intensive care and 23 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 12th week of the school year, the department reported 136 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 10-16, an increase of six from the 130 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,628.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds again increased with 7,456 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 79,510.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 12.7% for the week of Nov. 12-18, up from 11% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 193, up from 160.2 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 12-18 at 4.3% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 86.4.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 22)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 122 total cases (120 adults, two pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals, an increase of 28 cases since Friday. Twenty-four are fully vaccinated (19.6%) with eight in an ICU and four on ventilators, 77 are nonvaccinated (63.1%) with 22 adults in an ICU and 11 adults on a ventilator, and 21 are unknown status patients. One unvaccinated child is hospitalized and in an ICU.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 26 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 19 are unvaccinated adults (two in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 11 COVID patients, all of them unvaccinated (five in ICUs, one on a ventilator).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

The CDC in its vaccine data update Tuesday made the following footnote to its data: "Pennsylvania made updates to data previously submitted to CDC that resulted in a decrease of 1,151,719 doses administered."

That data change resulted in significant drops in vaccination rates for all counties in the state.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 56.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated (the number had been 64.4% Monday). For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 64.8% have been fully vaccinated (the number had been 74.3% Monday).

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 24):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 56 new cases; 14,461 total cases (11,714 confirmed, 2,747 probable); 44,789 negatives; 241 deaths; 47.8% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 28 new cases; 7,604 total cases (5,163 confirmed, 2,441 probable); 12,813 negatives; 191 deaths (+2); 35.6% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 103 new cases; 20,222 total cases (15,918 confirmed, 4,304 probable); 48,014 negatives; 426 deaths (+4); 45.7% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 121 new cases; 30,896 total cases (23,903 confirmed, 6,993 probable); 104,726 negatives; 649 deaths (+1); 56.1% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 135 new cases; 37,612 total cases (32,002 confirmed, 5,610 probable); 131,176 negatives; 685 deaths (+1); 53.4% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 89 new cases; 23,626 total cases (18,936 confirmed, 4,690 probable); 65,221 negatives; 485 deaths (+2); 43% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 8 new cases; 2,575 total cases (1,258 confirmed, 1,317 probable); 5,080 negatives; 38 deaths; 31.8% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 20 new cases; 7,455 total cases (6,073 confirmed, 1,382 probable); 21,217 negatives; 175 deaths; 45.9% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 25 new cases; 3,235 total cases (2,946 confirmed, 289 probable); 6,828 negatives; 123 deaths (+1); 36.1% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 62 new cases; 22,489 total cases (19,181 confirmed, 3,308 probable); 64,241 negatives; 353 deaths (+1); 47.9% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 53 new cases; 8,008 total cases (7,552 confirmed, 456 probable); 17,900 negatives; 220 deaths; 43.9% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 25 new cases; 5,796 total cases (4,478 confirmed, 1,318 probable); 13,728 negatives; 132 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 302 new cases; 69,066 total cases (55,836 confirmed; 13,230 probable); 197,785 negatives; 1,058 deaths (+4); 51.2% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 24):

17013: 3,667 positives, 16,181 negatives - +69 since Nov. 19

17015: 2,185 positives, 7,950 negatives - +39 since Nov. 19

17050: 3,480 positives, 16,750 negatives - +65 since Nov. 19

17055: 3,899 positives, 18,792 negatives - +65 since Nov. 19

17011: 3,619 positives, 15,504 negatives - +40 since Nov. 19

17007: 530 positives, 2,066 negatives - +12 since Nov. 19

17065: 383 positives, 1,396 negatives - +14 since Nov. 19

17324: 425 positives, 1,433 negatives - +10 since Nov. 19

17241: 983 positives, 3,503 negatives - +19 since Nov. 19

17257: 2,468 positives, 7,878 negatives - +37 since Nov. 19

17240: 245 positives, 711 negatives - +4 since Nov. 19

17025: 1,650 positives, 6,402 negatives - +23 since Nov. 19

17070: 1,561 positives, 6,065 negatives - +20 since Nov. 19

17043: 535 positives, 2,312 negatives - +9 since Nov. 19

17019: 1,914 positives, 6,134 negatives - +54 since Nov. 19

17266: 33 positives, 138 negatives - +2 since Nov. 19

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 1 employee cases since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 new student cases and 1 employee cases since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 174 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Nov. 15.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 231.7 (196.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.1% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 199 (195.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 193 (160.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 191.9 (165.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (12.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 198 (154.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 16.4% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 284.2 (246.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 18.5% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 220.4 (170.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 266.3 (262.3 previous 7 days)

