DOH: 121 new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County Thursday, hospitalizations rise to 114 total

The state Department of Health reported 121 cases of COVID-19 and one death for Cumberland County Thursday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 114 in Thursday's report, up eight from Wednesday. The county's 14-day average for hospitalizations sits at 93.1. On Oct. 25 the county's 14-day average sat at 111.3.

There are 17 adults in intensive care (down two from Wednesday) and 19 on ventilators (up two from Wednesday). Seven adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 39 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Thursday's report included 306 test results for Cumberland County, with 43 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (140) and confirmed positive tests (71), the county saw 29.7% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 907 cases and 29 deaths Thursday, with 317 cases and six deaths in York County and 109 cases and six deaths in Dauphin County. Franklin County reported five additional deaths.

Franklin County reported 67 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (up seven from Wednesday), with three of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 13 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 13 adults in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 117 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (down five from Wednesday), with 30 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 74 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 38 adults in intensive care and 23 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 12th week of the school year, the department reported 136 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 10-16, an increase of six from the 130 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,628.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds again increased with 7,456 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 79,510.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 12.7% for the week of Nov. 12-18, up from 11% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 193, up from 160.2 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 12-18 at 4.3% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 86.4.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 24)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 124 total cases (120 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 30 cases since Friday. Thirty are fully vaccinated (24.2%) with nine in an ICU and four on ventilators, 73 are nonvaccinated (58.8%) with 23 adults in an ICU and 13 adults on a ventilator, and 21 are unknown status patients. One unvaccinated child is hospitalized and in an ICU.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 20 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 13 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 14 COVID patients, 13 of them unvaccinated (two in ICUs, one on a ventilator); one is fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

The CDC in its vaccine data update Tuesday made the following footnote to its data: "Pennsylvania made updates to data previously submitted to CDC that resulted in a decrease of 1,151,719 doses administered."

That data change resulted in significant drops in vaccination rates for all counties in the state.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 56.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated (the number had been 64.4% Monday). For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 64.8% have been fully vaccinated (the number had been 74.3% Monday).

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 25):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 42 new cases; 14,503 total cases (11,745 confirmed, 2,758 probable); 44,808 negatives; 242 deaths (+1); 47.8% of county population vaccinated

42 new cases; 14,503 total cases (11,745 confirmed, 2,758 probable); 44,808 negatives; 242 deaths (+1); 47.8% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 22 new cases; 7,626 total cases (5,177 confirmed, 2,449 probable); 12,829 negatives; 191 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 7,626 total cases (5,177 confirmed, 2,449 probable); 12,829 negatives; 191 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 10 new cases; 20,232 total cases (15,992 confirmed, 4,310 probable); 48,054 negatives; 429 deaths (+3); 45.7% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 20,232 total cases (15,992 confirmed, 4,310 probable); 48,054 negatives; 429 deaths (+3); 45.7% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 121 new cases; 31,017 total cases (23,981 confirmed, 7,036 probable); 104,911 negatives; 650 deaths (+1); 56.1% of county population vaccinated

121 new cases; 31,017 total cases (23,981 confirmed, 7,036 probable); 104,911 negatives; 650 deaths (+1); 56.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 109 new cases; 37,723 total cases (32,098 confirmed, 5,623 probable); 131,276 negatives; 691 deaths (+6); 53.4% of county population vaccinated

109 new cases; 37,723 total cases (32,098 confirmed, 5,623 probable); 131,276 negatives; 691 deaths (+6); 53.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 76 new cases; 23,702 total cases (18,971 confirmed, 4,731 probable); 65,261 negatives; 490 deaths (+5); 43% of county population vaccinated

76 new cases; 23,702 total cases (18,971 confirmed, 4,731 probable); 65,261 negatives; 490 deaths (+5); 43% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 18 new cases; 2,593 total cases (1,269 confirmed, 1,324 probable); 5,086 negatives; 38 deaths; 31.8% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 2,593 total cases (1,269 confirmed, 1,324 probable); 5,086 negatives; 38 deaths; 31.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 38 new cases; 7,493 total cases (6,107 confirmed, 1,386 probable); 21,281 negatives; 177 deaths (+2); 45.9% of county population vaccinated

38 new cases; 7,493 total cases (6,107 confirmed, 1,386 probable); 21,281 negatives; 177 deaths (+2); 45.9% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 13 new cases; 3,248 total cases (2,959 confirmed, 289 probable); 6,838 negatives; 125 deaths (+2); 36.1% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 3,248 total cases (2,959 confirmed, 289 probable); 6,838 negatives; 125 deaths (+2); 36.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 88 new cases; 22,577 total cases (19,265 confirmed, 3,312 probable); 64,279 negatives; 355 deaths (+2); 47.9% of county population vaccinated

88 new cases; 22,577 total cases (19,265 confirmed, 3,312 probable); 64,279 negatives; 355 deaths (+2); 47.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 33 new cases; 8,041 total cases (7,584 confirmed, 457 probable); 17,902 negatives; 221 deaths (+1); 43.9% of county population vaccinated

33 new cases; 8,041 total cases (7,584 confirmed, 457 probable); 17,902 negatives; 221 deaths (+1); 43.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 20 new cases; 5,816 total cases (4,493 confirmed, 1,323 probable); 13,749 negatives; 132 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated

20 new cases; 5,816 total cases (4,493 confirmed, 1,323 probable); 13,749 negatives; 132 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 317 new cases; 69,383 total cases (56,056 confirmed; 13,327 probable); 197,922 negatives; 1,064 deaths (+6); 51.2% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 25):

17013: 3,678 positives, 16,203 negatives - +80 since Nov. 19

17015: 2,195 positives, 7,963 negatives - +49 since Nov. 19

17050: 3,501 positives, 16,792 negatives - +86 since Nov. 19

17055: 3,911 positives, 18,828 negatives - +77 since Nov. 19

17011: 3,625 positives, 15,527 negatives - +46 since Nov. 19

17007: 533 positives, 2,066 negatives - +15 since Nov. 19

17065: 385 positives, 1,396 negatives - +16 since Nov. 19

17324: 427 positives, 1,435 negatives - +12 since Nov. 19

17241: 988 positives, 3,503 negatives - +24 since Nov. 19

17257: 2,473 positives, 7,884 negatives - +42 since Nov. 19

17240: 246 positives, 711 negatives - +5 since Nov. 19

17025: 1,652 positives, 6,418 negatives - +25 since Nov. 19

17070: 1,564 positives, 6,073 negatives - +23 since Nov. 19

17043: 537 positives, 2,315 negatives - +11 since Nov. 19

17019: 1,920 positives, 6,142 negatives - +60 since Nov. 19

17266: 33 positives, 138 negatives - +2 since Nov. 19

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 1 employee cases since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 new student cases and 1 employee cases since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 174 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Nov. 15.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 231.7 (196.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.1% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 199 (195.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 193 (160.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 191.9 (165.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (12.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 198 (154.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 16.4% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 284.2 (246.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 18.5% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 220.4 (170.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 266.3 (262.3 previous 7 days)

