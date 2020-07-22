DOH: 12 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

For the second day in a row, Cumberland County's number of new COVID-19 cases rose by double digits, along with four other counties in the region.
The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that there were 12 new coronavirus cases in Cumberland County. Though higher than has been normal for the county, it's still a drop from Tuesday's rise of 22 new cases.
Cumberland County was again among the same counties that saw spikes in Tuesday's report. York County saw 15 new cases — a large drop from the 46 new cases reported Tuesday — while Dauphin County saw the highest increase with 20 new cases Wednesday.
In the past 14 days, 146 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 57.6 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
Franklin County continues its above average rise in cases with 13 new cases reported Wednesday. Just a few weeks ago, the county had reported only one to three new cases a day.
Blair County is also rising faster than it has been, with 10 new cases Wednesday.
There were also three new deaths reported in the region, one in Dauphin County and two in York County. They are part of the 25 new deaths that were reported across the state.
Of the cases statewide, the department only reported 631 new positives — the lowest in weeks — though it noted that the number does not include data from Philadelphia, which was not received by the department Tuesday for collection. The Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions had been accounting for more than 50 percent of the state's positives in the last two weeks.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 22):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 424 total cases (409 confirmed, 15 probable); 7,176 negatives; 15 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 109 total cases (102 confirmed, 7 probable); 2,275 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 10 new cases; 159 total cases (146 confirmed, 13 probable); 8,473 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 12 new cases; 1,058 total cases (997 confirmed, 61 probable); 15,553 negatives; 69 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 20 new cases; 2,466 total cases (2,400 confirmed, 66 probable); 23,443 negatives; 152 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 13 new cases; 1,109 total cases (1,066 confirmed, 43 probable); 11,029 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 19 total cases (17 confirmed, 2 probable); 690 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 272 total cases (265 confirmed, 7 probable); 2,575 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 120 total cases (113 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,202 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 9 new cases; 1,518 total cases (1,453 confirmed, 65 probable); 11,061 negatives; 52 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): -1 new case; 82 total cases (78 confirmed, 4 probable); 3,481 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 98 total cases (90 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,225 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 15 new cases; 2,067 total cases (2,019 confirmed, 48 probable); 29,667 negatives; 76 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 21):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths (county reported July 20 that there were 2 resident cases, as well)
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 14)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 63 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 22):
- 17013: 152 positives, 2,501 negatives - +12 since July 17
- 17015: 59 positives, 1,203 negatives - +3 since July 17
- 17050: 133 positives, 1,771 negatives - +12 since July 17
- 17055: 137 positives, 2,246 negatives - +14 since July 17
- 17011: 193 positives, 3,187 negatives - +11 since July 17
- 17007: 9 positives, 270 negatives - +1 since July 19
- 17065: 11 positives, 179 negatives
- 17324: 15 positives, 235 negatives - +1 since July 17
- 17241: 37 positives, 935 negatives - +1 since July 19
- 17257: 198 positives, 764 negatives - +7 since July 17
- 17240: 15 positives, 85 negatives - +2 since July 19
- 17025: 48 positives, 817 negatives - +3 since July 19
- 17070: 51 positives, 869 negatives - +2 since July 16
- 17043: 14 positives, 368 negatives
- 17019: 33 positives, 913 negatives - +4 since July 14
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (updated July 19)
- Pennsylvania: 4.4% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 3.1% last 7 days; 3.5% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.0% last 7 days; 2.8% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 5.1% last 7 days; 4.0% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 3.8% last 7 days; 3.7% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 6.0% last 7 days; 5.5% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 1.4% last 7 days; 1.5% previous 7 days
- York County: 6.1% last 7 days; 6.3% previous 7 days
