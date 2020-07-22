DOH: 12 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second day in a row, Cumberland County's number of new COVID-19 cases rose by double digits, along with four other counties in the region.

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that there were 12 new coronavirus cases in Cumberland County. Though higher than has been normal for the county, it's still a drop from Tuesday's rise of 22 new cases.

Cumberland County was again among the same counties that saw spikes in Tuesday's report. York County saw 15 new cases — a large drop from the 46 new cases reported Tuesday — while Dauphin County saw the highest increase with 20 new cases Wednesday.

In the past 14 days, 146 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 57.6 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

Franklin County continues its above average rise in cases with 13 new cases reported Wednesday. Just a few weeks ago, the county had reported only one to three new cases a day.

Blair County is also rising faster than it has been, with 10 new cases Wednesday.

There were also three new deaths reported in the region, one in Dauphin County and two in York County. They are part of the 25 new deaths that were reported across the state.