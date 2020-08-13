DOH: 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday; Dauphin, York see spikes

Dauphin and York counties saw nearly double the number of new cases in Thursday's report from the state Department of Health, while Cumberland County again reported a double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases.
The department reported that Cumberland County had 12 new cases of the coronavirus, while major spikes were reported in Dauphin and York counties.
Dauphin had 41 new cases of COVID-19, nearly double the number of new cases its had in the last few days where the numbers averaged around 25 new cases each day.
The increase is still small compared to York County, which saw 71 new cases in Thursday's report. The county had been seeing increases of about 40 new cases the last two days, though it had seen a jump in 71 cases in Sunday's report, as well. The county had also seen a jump of 92 new cases late last week.
York County now has 2,751 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since March, as well as 100 deaths - three of which were new in Thursday's report.
Dauphin, Huntingdon and Adams counties each reported an increase of one death from Thursday's report.
Though Dauphin, York and Cumberland continue to see double-digit increases, the majority of the southcentral region remains a little more quiet. Of the rest of the region, Franklin County had the fourth highest increase of new cases at eight cases, while Lebanon County had six new cases. Blair County, which had been reporting about 10 new cases a day last week has decreased to five or fewer increases each day.
Parts of the southcentral region weren't the only areas in the state to see spikes in new cases. The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Allegheny County saw an increase of 114 new cases, while Philadelphia County reported an increase of 192 cases. Overall, there were 991 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday's report, as well as 24 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 13):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 539 total cases (522 confirmed, 17 probable); 9,131 negatives; 21 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 145 total cases (128 confirmed, 17 probable); 3,006 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 304 total cases (288 confirmed, 16 probable); 11,745 negatives; 7 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 12 new cases; 1,339 total cases (1,263 confirmed, 76 probable); 20,240 negatives; 71 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 41 new cases; 2,914 total cases (2,843 confirmed, 71 probable); 29,741 negatives; 160 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 8 new cases; 1,393 total cases (1,334 confirmed, 59 probable); 14,064 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 28 total cases (26 confirmed, 2 probable); 796 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 313 total cases (304 confirmed, 9 probable); 3,231 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 135 total cases (128 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,532 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 6 new cases; 1,632 total cases (1,562 confirmed, 70 probable); 13,834 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 123 total cases (118 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,628 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 128 total cases (118 confirmed, 10 probable); 2,850 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 71 new cases; 2,751 total cases (2,698 confirmed, 53 probable); 39,746 negatives; 100 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 13):
- 17013: 181 positives, 3,239 negatives - +2 since Aug. 10
- 17015: 85 positives, 1,658 negatives - +2 since Aug. 10
- 17050: 170 positives, 2,437 negatives - +9 since Aug. 10
- 17055: 186 positives, 3,027 negatives - +7 since Aug. 10
- 17011: 233 positives, 3,977 negatives - +6 since Aug. 10
- 17007: 16 positives, 357 negatives - +1 since Aug. 10
- 17065: 12 positives, 233 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17324: 25 positives, 318 negatives - +1 since Aug. 10
- 17241: 58 positives, 1,073 negatives - +1 since Aug. 10
- 17257: 246 positives, 1,064 negatives - +6 since Aug. 10
- 17240: 18 positives, 108 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17025: 58 positives, 1,108 negatives - +2 since Aug. 10
- 17070: 70 positives, 1,131 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17043: 20 positives, 475 negatives - +1 since Aug. 10
- 17019: 44 positives, 1,215 negatives - +4 since Aug. 10
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Aug. 11; latest report had errors in staff cases - most numbers are from Aug. 4):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 11 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no Aug. 11 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (July 31-Aug. 6)
- Pennsylvania: 4.1% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.2% last 7 days; 2.9% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 4.7% last 7 days; 4.9% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 4.6% last 7 days; 7.2% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 4.3% last 7 days; 2.9% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 1.8% last 7 days; 2.4% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.8% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
