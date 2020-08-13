DOH: 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday; Dauphin, York see spikes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dauphin and York counties saw nearly double the number of new cases in Thursday's report from the state Department of Health, while Cumberland County again reported a double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases.

The department reported that Cumberland County had 12 new cases of the coronavirus, while major spikes were reported in Dauphin and York counties.

Dauphin had 41 new cases of COVID-19, nearly double the number of new cases its had in the last few days where the numbers averaged around 25 new cases each day.

The increase is still small compared to York County, which saw 71 new cases in Thursday's report. The county had been seeing increases of about 40 new cases the last two days, though it had seen a jump in 71 cases in Sunday's report, as well. The county had also seen a jump of 92 new cases late last week.

York County now has 2,751 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since March, as well as 100 deaths - three of which were new in Thursday's report.

Dauphin, Huntingdon and Adams counties each reported an increase of one death from Thursday's report.