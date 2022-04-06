DOH: 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Wednesday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February.

There were 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update from the Department of Health, the same as Tuesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.2.

There are no adults in intensive care and four on ventilators. Twenty-nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 23 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 12 cases for Cumberland County Tuesday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 9.0, the first time at the level since March 21. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations stayed the same at four patients Wednesday, with five of its 27 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by one to 16 patients Wednesday, with 28 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and two on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 6)

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 69.2% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 73.1% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.5% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.8% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 4)

Cumberland County saw a decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 3.2% for the week of March 25-March 31, down from 3.3% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 2.6% two weeks ago and 4.8% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 14.6, down from 16.6 the previous week, 17.4 two weeks ago and 32.4 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 6.1% (also highest in the state).

Bedord County also had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 25.1. Susquehanna County tops the state at 71.9.

School-age children (updated April 1)

In its weekly update for the 30th week of the school year, the department reported two cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 23-March 29, a decrease from the previous week's total of nine cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,559.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 458 cases reported during the week of March 23-March 29, slightly up from an increase of 455 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 256,644.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 6):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 18 new cases; 24,730 total cases (20,825 confirmed, 3,905 probable); 47,413 negatives; 360 deaths; 55.3% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 24,730 total cases (20,825 confirmed, 3,905 probable); 47,413 negatives; 360 deaths; 55.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 10,966 total cases (7,393 confirmed, 3,573 probable); 13,627 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 10,966 total cases (7,393 confirmed, 3,573 probable); 13,627 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 10 new cases; 29,630 total cases (23,814 confirmed, 5,816 probable); 50,356 negatives; 610 deaths (+1); 52.2% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 29,630 total cases (23,814 confirmed, 5,816 probable); 50,356 negatives; 610 deaths (+1); 52.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 13 new cases; 50,889 total cases (38,773 confirmed, 12,116 probable); 111,421 negatives; 888 deaths; 69.2% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 50,889 total cases (38,773 confirmed, 12,116 probable); 111,421 negatives; 888 deaths; 69.2% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 7 new cases; 59,039 total cases (49,363 confirmed, 9,676 probable); 136,359 negatives; 958 deaths; 62.9% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 59,039 total cases (49,363 confirmed, 9,676 probable); 136,359 negatives; 958 deaths; 62.9% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 9 new cases; 40,299 total cases (33,497 confirmed, 6,802 probable); 69,007 negatives; 681 deaths (+2); 49.2% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 40,299 total cases (33,497 confirmed, 6,802 probable); 69,007 negatives; 681 deaths (+2); 49.2% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 4,121 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 1,883 probable); 5,374 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,121 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 1,883 probable); 5,374 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new case; 11,492 total cases (9,568 confirmed, 1,924 probable); 23,625 negatives; 244 deaths (+1); 51.1% of county population vaccinated

2 new case; 11,492 total cases (9,568 confirmed, 1,924 probable); 23,625 negatives; 244 deaths (+1); 51.1% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 4,765 total cases (4,388 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,242 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,765 total cases (4,388 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,242 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 14 new cases; 36,536 total cases (31,701 confirmed, 4,835 probable); 66,664 negatives; 514 deaths; 55.7% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 36,536 total cases (31,701 confirmed, 4,835 probable); 66,664 negatives; 514 deaths; 55.7% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new case; 12,266 total cases (11,652 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,379 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated

4 new case; 12,266 total cases (11,652 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,379 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 8,824 total cases (6,948 confirmed, 1,876 probable); 14,640 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 8,824 total cases (6,948 confirmed, 1,876 probable); 14,640 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 34 new cases; 118,518 total cases (99,150 confirmed; 19,368 probable); 206,837 negatives; 1,490 deaths; 58.8% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.3 (25.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.6 (10.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.6 (16.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 1.9% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.1 (11.5 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 13.5 (16.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 2.2% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.8 (24.7 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (2.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (10.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 2.2% last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.0 (16.9 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

