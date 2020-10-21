DOH: 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Wednesday

After Tuesday's record-breaking spike in new cases, Cumberland County had only 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the Wednesday's report from the state Department of Health.

The department was unable to say why the county saw a 95-case spike in Tuesday's report, which would have collected data from Monday and could have involved a lag in reporting weekend cases. However, there were more tests reported overall Tuesday than there were Wednesday.

In combining the number of negative and positive tests reported, there were fewer than half of the number of tests reported Wednesday compared to Tuesday. Despite that, the percentage of tests coming back positive dropped over the last day. Whereas 20% of the results were positive Tuesday, only 5.9% of the results came back positive in Wednesday's report.

Though Cumberland County did not see an increase in the number of deaths among its residents, the department added a death to the total of deaths at long-term care facilities. That data may not be attributed to county numbers based on the permanent residency of the person who died. So far, there have been 77 deaths in long-term care facilities in the county.