DOH: 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Wednesday

After Tuesday's record-breaking spike in new cases, Cumberland County had only 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the Wednesday's report from the state Department of Health.
The department was unable to say why the county saw a 95-case spike in Tuesday's report, which would have collected data from Monday and could have involved a lag in reporting weekend cases. However, there were more tests reported overall Tuesday than there were Wednesday.
In combining the number of negative and positive tests reported, there were fewer than half of the number of tests reported Wednesday compared to Tuesday. Despite that, the percentage of tests coming back positive dropped over the last day. Whereas 20% of the results were positive Tuesday, only 5.9% of the results came back positive in Wednesday's report.
Though Cumberland County did not see an increase in the number of deaths among its residents, the department added a death to the total of deaths at long-term care facilities. That data may not be attributed to county numbers based on the permanent residency of the person who died. So far, there have been 77 deaths in long-term care facilities in the county.
In the past 14 days, 357 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 140.9 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases is 29.00 per day for the week.
The Health Department reported Wednesday that 11 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The southcentral region reported 218 cases Wednesday.
Cumberland County wasn't the only county in the region to see a drop in the number of new cases Wednesday. York County had 42 cases and three deaths, after seeing a 75-count increase Tuesday. Lebanon County also dropped to 26 cases from 38 the day before, Franklin County had 11 cases, and most other counties reported single-digit numbers.
A few counties did see higher increases. Dauphin County had 38 cases and two deaths in Wednesday's report from the department, while Huntingdon County jumped by 43 cases.
Like the region, the number of new cases across the state were marginally lower than the day before. There were 1,425 new cases and 29 deaths in Pennsylvania.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 21):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 1,035 total cases (999 confirmed, 36 probable); 17,976 negatives; 27 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 6 new cases; 348 total cases (286 confirmed, 62 probable); 5,201 negatives; 6 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 19 new cases; 1,077 total cases (1,029 confirmed, 48 probable); 20,315 negatives; 26 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 12 new cases; 2,361 total cases (2,207 confirmed, 154 probable); 36,003 negatives; 78 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 38 new cases; 4,486 total cases (4,360 confirmed, 126 probable); 51,504 negatives; 190 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 11 new cases; 2,031 total cases (1,953 confirmed, 78 probable); 24,099 negatives; 54 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 64 total cases (61 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,496 negatives; 3 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 43 new cases; 768 total cases (715 confirmed, 53 probable); 7,432 negatives; 11 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 215 total cases (201 confirmed, 14 probable); 2,757 negatives; 8 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 26 new cases; 2,671 total cases (2,572 confirmed, 99 probable); 23,005 negatives; 66 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 7 new cases; 331 total cases (307 confirmed, 24 probable); 7,680 negatives; 3 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 7 new cases; 336 total cases (302 confirmed, 34 probable); 4,906 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 42 new cases; 6,013 total cases (5,803 confirmed, 210 probable); 70,219 negatives; 196 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Oct. 21):
- 17013: 297 positives, 5,315 negatives - +11 since Oct. 16
- 17015: 169 positives, 2,686 negatives - +9 since Oct. 16
- 17050: 373 positives, 5,029 negatives - +85 since Oct. 16
- 17055: 357 positives, 6,076 negatives - +11 since Oct. 16
- 17011: 360 positives, 6,172 negatives - +9 since Oct. 16
- 17007: 22 positives, 674 negatives - +0 since Oct. 16
- 17065: 30 positives, 430 negatives - +9 since Oct. 16
- 17324: 37 positives, 552 negatives - +2 since Oct. 16
- 17241: 104 positives, 1,571 negatives - +7 since Oct. 16
- 17257: 310 positives, 1,890 negatives - +11 since Oct. 16
- 17240: 22 positives, 176 negatives - +0 since Oct. 16
- 17025: 130 positives, 1,915 negatives - +7 since Oct. 16
- 17070: 117 positives, 1,944 negatives - +8 since Oct. 16
- 17043: 38 positives, 789 negatives - +0 since Oct. 16
- 17019: 92 positives, 2,278 negatives - +3 since Oct. 16
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Oct. 20 - personal care home data may be incomplete due Health Department transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 44 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 5 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 9-Oct. 15):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 4.3% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.1 (57.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.3% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.7 (54.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 56.1 (34.6 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.9 (70.0 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 62.0 (42.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.4 (109 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78 (39 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.9% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.0 (70.0 previous 7 days)
