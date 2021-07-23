DOH: 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Friday as trend in rising cases continues

The state Department of Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday.

That marks the first time the county has had three straight days of double digit new cases since June 4-6.

Cumberland County also showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 3.6% for the week of July 16-July 22 (up from 2.5% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 17.8 (up from 13 the previous week).

Friday's report included 83 total test results, with three probable cases for Cumberland County. Comparing just the number of negative tests (71) and confirmed positive tests (9), the county saw 11.2% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 9 in Friday's report, a decrease of one from Thursday's report, with one in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator.

In the southcentral region, York County reported 19 new COVID cases in Thursday's data release.