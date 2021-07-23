DOH: 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Friday as trend in rising cases continues

The state Department of Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday.
That marks the first time the county has had three straight days of double digit new cases since June 4-6.
Cumberland County also showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 3.6% for the week of July 16-July 22 (up from 2.5% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 17.8 (up from 13 the previous week).
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 9 in Friday's report, a decrease of one from Thursday's report, with one in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator.
In the southcentral region, York County reported 19 new COVID cases in Thursday's data release.
The DOH confirmed Friday there were 557 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across the state. Daily case reports for the state from Tuesday through Friday of this week topped 500 each day, marking the first time since June 1-4 that the state has seen more than 500 cases per day for four consecutive days.
In data updated Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 52.7% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 60.8% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and will account for an estimated 83.2% of U.S. COVID-19 cases by July 17. That’s a dramatic increase from the week ending July 3, when the variant accounted for about 61.3% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant will account for an estimated 45.3% of COVID-19 cases in that region by July 17.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 23):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 9,769 total cases (8,072 confirmed, 1,697 probable); 38,501 negatives; 190 deaths; 42.2% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 4,745 total cases (3,305 confirmed, 1,440 probable); 10,619 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.4% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,539 total cases (10,634 confirmed, 2,905 probable); 41,250 negatives; 344 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 12 new cases; 20,748 total cases (16,673 confirmed, 4,075 probable); 85,753 negatives; 528 deaths; 52.7% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 6 new cases; 26,259 total cases (22,849 confirmed, 3,410 probable); 111,703 negatives; 562 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 1 new case; 15,534 total cases (13,149 confirmed, 2,385 probable); 56,712 negatives; 377 deaths; 37.6% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,389 total cases (776 confirmed, 613 probable); 4,244 negatives; 16 deaths; 26.2% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new case; 5,185 total cases (4,341 confirmed, 844 probable); 17,140 negatives; 136 deaths; 39.4% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 2,149 total cases (1,944 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,669 negatives; 88 deaths; 33.6% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 1 new case; 16,247 total cases (14,061 confirmed, 2,186 probable); 55,617 negatives; 295 deaths; 43.3% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,448 total cases (5,144 confirmed, 304 probable); 15,548 negatives; 183 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 3,864 total cases (3,007 confirmed, 857 probable); 11,348 negatives; 101 deaths; 39.2% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 19 new cases; 47,287 total cases (38,480 confirmed, 8,807 probable); 166,665 negatives; 836 deaths; 46.7% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 23):
- 17013: 2,472 positives, 13,037 negatives - +8 since July 18
- 17015: 1,527 positives, 6,439 negatives - +4 since July 18
- 17050: 2,438 positives, 13,081 negatives - +4 since July 18
- 17055: 2,811 positives, 15,946 negatives - +6 since July 18
- 17011: 2,626 positives, 13,018 negatives - +7 since July 18
- 17007: 368 positives, 1,626 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17065: 254 positives, 1,148 negatives - +1 since July 18
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,228 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17241: 659 positives, 3,042 negatives - +3 since July 18
- 17257: 1,761 positives, 6,463 negatives - +2 since July 18
- 17240: 156 positives, 598 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17025: 1,098 positives, 5,132 negatives - +1 since July 18
- 17070: 1,090 positives, 4,995 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17043: 375 positives, 1,889 negatives - +3 since July 18
- 17019: 1,229 positives, 5,081 negatives - +1 since July 18
- 17266: 19 positives, 117 negatives - +0 since July 18
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 16 - July 22):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 2.8% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.7 (12.0 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 38.8 (11.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.8 (13.0 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.0 (11.9 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.3 (10.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (0.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.7 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.6 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.3 (15.1 previous 7 days)
