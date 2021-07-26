DOH: 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Monday in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.
Today's numbers puts the county's 7-day average at 13.14 — the first time that seven-day average has been above 10 since June 11.
Monday's report included 76 total test results, with one probable case. Comparing just the number of negative tests (64) and confirmed positive tests (11), the county saw 14.7% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 11 in Monday's report, an increase of one from Sunday's report, with two in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.
In data updated Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 53.1% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 61.2% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
DOH: 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Friday as trend in rising cases continues
Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 3.6% for the week of July 16-July 22 (up from 2.5% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 17.8 (up from 13 the previous week).
Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and will account for an estimated 83.2% of U.S. COVID-19 cases by July 17. That’s a dramatic increase from the week ending July 3, when the variant accounted for about 61.3% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant will account for an estimated 45.3% of COVID-19 cases in that region by July 17.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 26):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 9,784 total cases (8,084 confirmed, 1,700 probable); 38,675 negatives; 190 deaths; 42.4% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 4,747 total cases (3,307 confirmed, 1,440 probable); 10,644 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.6% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 4 new cases; 13,545 total cases (10,639 confirmed, 2,906 probable); 41,351 negatives; 344 deaths; 40.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 12 new cases; 20,790 total cases (16,708 confirmed, 4,082 probable); 86,017 negatives; 528 deaths; 53.1% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 12 new cases; 26,294 total cases (22,883 confirmed, 3,411 probable); 111,987 negatives; 562 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 2 new case; 15,542 total cases (13,157 confirmed, 2,385 probable); 56,875 negatives; 377 deaths; 37.8% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,389 total cases (776 confirmed, 613 probable); 4,249 negatives; 17 deaths (+1); 26.3% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new cases; 5,189 total cases (4,346 confirmed, 843 probable); 17,186 negatives; 136 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,151 total cases (1,946 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,691 negatives; 88 deaths; 33.8% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 16,271 total cases (14,080 confirmed, 2,191 probable); 55,812 negatives; 295 deaths; 43.5% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new cases; 5,451 total cases (5,147 confirmed, 304 probable); 15,587 negatives; 183 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,864 total cases (3,007 confirmed, 857 probable); 11,369 negatives; 101 deaths; 39.5% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 13 new cases; 47,337 total cases (38,520 confirmed, 8,817 probable); 167,248 negatives; 837 deaths; 46.9% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 26):
- 17013: 2,481 positives, 13,076 negatives - +6 since July 25
- 17015: 1,529 positives, 6,451 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17050: 2,441 positives, 13,138 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17055: 2,817 positives, 15,989 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17011: 2,631 positives, 13,060 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17007: 369 positives, 1,631 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17065: 256 positives, 1,152 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,231 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17241: 660 positives, 3,049 negatives - +4 since July 25
- 17257: 1,764 positives, 6,493 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17240: 156 positives, 600 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17025: 1,099 positives, 5,145 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17070: 1,092 positives, 5,016 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17043: 376 positives, 1,900 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17019: 1,230 positives, 5,109 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17266: 20 positives, 117 negatives - +0 since July 25
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 16 - July 22):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 2.8% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.7 (12.0 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 38.8 (11.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.8 (13.0 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.0 (11.9 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.3 (10.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (0.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.7 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.6 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.3 (15.1 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.