DOH: 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Monday in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.

Today's numbers puts the county's 7-day average at 13.14 — the first time that seven-day average has been above 10 since June 11.

Monday's report included 76 total test results, with one probable case. Comparing just the number of negative tests (64) and confirmed positive tests (11), the county saw 14.7% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 11 in Monday's report, an increase of one from Sunday's report, with two in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.

In data updated Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 53.1% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 61.2% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.