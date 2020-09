DOH: 12 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Sunday and Monday

In the state's weekly update for its COVID-19 Early-Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 2.5% for the week of Sept. 11-17, down from 4.3% the previous week. The county's incidence rate decreased slightly from 29.4 to 29 cases per 100,000 people.

In the Southcentral region, York County saw its positivity rate rise by .5% to 7.8% and its incidence rate jumped to 85.2 (up from 68.5). Lebanon County saw a 2% bump in its percent positivity up to 6.1% and a 33.3 bump in its incidence rate up to 72.9.

The state Department of Health reported 967 new cases for the state Monday (733 Sunday and 234 Monday) with 48 deaths (25 Sunday and 23 Monday.) Monday's 234 new cases is the lowest amount of new cases for the state since March 24.

That number is skewed, however, by the numbers reported out of Philadelphia which saw 250 fewer cases reported in Monday's case count than in Sunday's.

Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle said the decrease was due to Philadelphia County "doing some quality control work with their data to ensure that the data is an accurate representation of the number of cases in Philadelphia."

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Sept. 21):