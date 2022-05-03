DOH: 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations for Cumberland County, 35 new cases

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Tuesday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 27 deaths in March and had four reported deaths in April.

The Health Department has not updated its daily open data numbers since Friday, and announced earlier in April that data would be pulled once a week starting in May. Data for this report is pulled from the department's COVID-19 dashboard map, which no longer includes updated numbers for negative test results by county.

There were 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's update from the Department of Health, five more than Monday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.8 as of Friday.

There are zero adults in intensive care and two on ventilators. Twenty adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 23 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department reported 35 new cases for Cumberland County Tuesday. According to department open data as of Friday, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 21.6. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations dropped by one to one patient Tuesday, with 17 of its 34 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations stayed at 18 patients Tuesday, with 38 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and two on ventilators.

Vaccine update (May 3)

In data updated Monday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 70.2% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 74.1% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 77.6% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42.5% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 27)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 8.2% for the week of April 20-26, up from 6.3% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 4.8% two weeks ago and 3.9% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 39.1, up from 28.8 the previous week, 22.5 two weeks ago and 19.3 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 8.2%. Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 56.8.

Susquehanna County tops the state in percent positivity at 22.8%, up from 20.5% one week ago. Bradford County tops the state in incidence rate at 386.3 up from 258.6 the previous week.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated May 3):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 19 new cases; 24,983 total cases (21,031 confirmed, 3,952 probable); 362 deaths; 55.7% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 24,983 total cases (21,031 confirmed, 3,952 probable); 362 deaths; 55.7% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 11,001 total cases (7,406 confirmed, 3,595 probable); 275 deaths; 39% of county population vaccinated

1 new case; 11,001 total cases (7,406 confirmed, 3,595 probable); 275 deaths; 39% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 29,795 total cases (23,927 confirmed, 5,868 probable); 616 deaths (+1); 52.6% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 29,795 total cases (23,927 confirmed, 5,868 probable); 616 deaths (+1); 52.6% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 35 new cases; 51,362 total cases (39,120 confirmed, 12,242 probable); 892 deaths; 70.2% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 51,362 total cases (39,120 confirmed, 12,242 probable); 892 deaths; 70.2% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 45 new cases; 59,472 total cases (49,669 confirmed, 9,803 probable); 964 deaths; 63.7% of county population vaccinated

45 new cases; 59,472 total cases (49,669 confirmed, 9,803 probable); 964 deaths; 63.7% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 19 new cases; 40,538 total cases (33,713 confirmed, 6,825 probable); 694 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 40,538 total cases (33,713 confirmed, 6,825 probable); 694 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 5 new cases; 4,140 total cases (2,247 confirmed, 1,893 probable); 65 deaths; 36.1% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 4,140 total cases (2,247 confirmed, 1,893 probable); 65 deaths; 36.1% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 7 new cases; 11,561 total cases (9,625 confirmed, 1,936 probable); 247 deaths (+1); 51.4% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 11,561 total cases (9,625 confirmed, 1,936 probable); 247 deaths (+1); 51.4% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 4,779 total cases (4,402 confirmed, 377 probable); 176 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated

1 new case; 4,779 total cases (4,402 confirmed, 377 probable); 176 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 15 new cases; 36,798 total cases (31,914 confirmed, 4,884 probable); 518 deaths; 56.3% of county population vaccinated

15 new cases; 36,798 total cases (31,914 confirmed, 4,884 probable); 518 deaths; 56.3% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 12,326 total cases (11,701 confirmed, 625 probable); 276 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 12,326 total cases (11,701 confirmed, 625 probable); 276 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 8,855 total cases (6,969 confirmed, 1,886 probable); 184 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated

1 new case; 8,855 total cases (6,969 confirmed, 1,886 probable); 184 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 79 new cases; 119,653 total cases (100,075 confirmed; 19,578 probable); 1,500 deaths (+1); 59.3% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 8.0% last 7 days (7.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 66.3 (59.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 5.8% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 46.6 (28.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (6.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 39.1 (28.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 24.1 (21.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 6.1% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 56.8 (22.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 5.0% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 42.3 (25.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 4.6% last 7 days (3.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.1 (13.0 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (5.7% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 54.6 (43.6 previous 7 days)

