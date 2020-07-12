DOH: 12 COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though the number of new cases are, on average, not high in Sunday reports from the state Department of Health, Cumberland County still saw 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest tally.

The department reported that only a little more than 530 new cases of the coronavirus - down from around 800 to 900 each day from last week. However, the county saw a higher than normal increase in the report, which tallies data reported to the department on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the southcentral region, a few counties also saw double-digit figures of new cases.

Like Cumberland County, Lebanon County saw 12 new cases in Sunday's report, while Adams and Dauphin counties saw 11 new cases.

York County had 20 new COVID-19 cases, though a county-level update from the department on long-term care facilities may indicate that York's increase may be due to increases at nursing homes. Between Saturday's and Sunday's reports, York County's long-term care facility cases grew by 12 resident cases.