DOH: 114 new COVID-19 cases and one new death reported in Cumberland County Wednesday

Cumberland County had the second highest increase of COVID-19 cases in the southcentral region, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.

The department reported that there were 114 new cases and one new death in Cumberland County Wednesday. Based on the number of confirmed cases (95) and the number of negative tests reported (184), about 33% of the tests came back with positive results in the county.

The total number of cases in the county is at 24,343, and there have been 556 deaths.

York County again saw the highest increase of cases with 184 new cases and two new deaths reported. Dauphin County had 96 new cases, while Franklin County had 60 new cases and three new deaths. Blair and Fulton counties were the only other two counties to report new deaths associated with COVID-19, which each county seeing two new deaths.

While there were fewer counties that saw more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday's report, the number of patients hospitalized in Cumberland County took a sharp rise.