DOH: 114 new COVID-19 cases and one new death reported in Cumberland County Wednesday

Cumberland County had the second highest increase of COVID-19 cases in the southcentral region, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.
The department reported that there were 114 new cases and one new death in Cumberland County Wednesday. Based on the number of confirmed cases (95) and the number of negative tests reported (184), about 33% of the tests came back with positive results in the county.
The total number of cases in the county is at 24,343, and there have been 556 deaths.
York County again saw the highest increase of cases with 184 new cases and two new deaths reported. Dauphin County had 96 new cases, while Franklin County had 60 new cases and three new deaths. Blair and Fulton counties were the only other two counties to report new deaths associated with COVID-19, which each county seeing two new deaths.
While there were fewer counties that saw more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday's report, the number of patients hospitalized in Cumberland County took a sharp rise.
After falling over the weekend from 72 to 69 in Tuesday's report, Wednesday's update showed there are now 75 patients with COVID-19 in the hospitals across the county. Of those 75, 13 are adults in the ICU - two fewer than Tuesday - and eight of them are on ventilators.
Of the 103 currently staffed adult ICU beds in the county, there are 13 beds still available. The county also has 10.8% of its medical surgical beds available and 44.8% of its airborne/isolation beds available, according to the Department of Health.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the third week of the school year, the department reported that another 158 cases were reported among children aged 5-18 in the county during the week of Sept. 8-14. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 418.
The total for the first three weeks of the school year is higher than the total number of cases reported in the month of December 2020 when 383 cases were reported among children under the age of 17, according to CDC data. Until now, that had been the month with the most cases among that age group.
In total, 1,796 of the 2,009 cases of COVID-19 reported among children in the CDC data through Aug. 24 came during the 2020-21 school year.
Statewide, there were another 7,215 cases were reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 19,838.
By comparison, there were 753 cases reported statewide during the third week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and a slight increase in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 9.9% for the week of Sept. 10-16, down from 11.9% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 179.6, up from 178 the previous week.
Penn State Health update (Sept. 21)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Monday's update shows 92 total cases (85 adults, 7 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 12 are fully vaccinated adults (13%), 53 are nonvaccinated (57.6%) and 20 are unknown status patients (21.7%). All seven children are unvaccinated.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 21 COVID patients, four are fully vaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and 17 unvaccinated or status unknown (two in an ICU and one on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 59.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 68.2% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 22):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 58 new cases; 11,629 total cases (9,564 confirmed, 2,065 probable); 42,567 negatives; 196 deaths; 47% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 24 new cases; 5,648 total cases (3,851 confirmed, 1,797 probable); 11,658 negatives; 149 deaths; 32.8% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 26 new cases; 14,989 total cases (11,728 confirmed, 3,261 probable); 44,870 negatives; 354 deaths (+2); 44.3% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 114 new cases; 24,343 total cases (19,368 confirmed, 4,975 probable); 94,750 negatives; 556 deaths (+1); 59.1% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 96 new cases; 30,588 total cases (26,367 confirmed, 4,221 probable); 120,944 negatives; 586 deaths; 55.3% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 60 new cases; 18,951 total cases (15,901 confirmed, 3,050 probable); 62,458 negatives; 404 deaths (+3); 42.3% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 16 new cases; 1,812 total cases (944 confirmed, 868 probable); 4,706 negatives; 23 deaths (+2); 28.7% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 18 new cases; 5,913 total cases (4,911 confirmed, 1,002 probable); 18,796 negatives; 143 deaths; 44.1% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 11 new cases; 2,509 total cases (2,266 confirmed, 243 probable); 6,182 negatives; 101 deaths; 37.5% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 53 new cases; 18,560 total cases (15,909 confirmed, 2,651 probable); 60,232 negatives; 309 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 33 new cases; 6,070 total cases (5,738 confirmed, 332 probable); 16,788 negatives; 184 deaths; 45.5% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 19 new cases; 4,571 total cases (3,534 confirmed, 1,037 probable); 12,466 negatives; 105 deaths; 43.9% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 184 new cases; 54,476 total cases (44,328 confirmed; 10,148 probable); 184,578 negatives; 887 deaths (+2); 52% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 22):
- 17013: 2,944 positives, 14,336 negatives - +42 since Sept. 19
- 17015: 1,769 positives, 7,173 negatives - +20 since Sept. 19
- 17050: 2,842 positives, 14,772 negatives - +30 since Sept. 19
- 17055: 3,196 positives, 17,295 negatives - +22 since Sept. 19
- 17011: 2,959 positives, 14,293 negatives - +30 since Sept. 19
- 17007: 429 positives, 1,803 negatives - +4 since Sept. 19
- 17065: 298 positives, 1,277 negatives - +5 since Sept. 19
- 17324: 331 positives, 1,360 negatives - +3 since Sept. 19
- 17241: 776 positives, 3,261 negatives - +14 since Sept. 19
- 17257: 2,081 positives, 7,439 negatives - +19 since Sept. 19
- 17240: 197 positives, 669 negatives - +0 since Sept. 19
- 17025: 1,331 positives, 5,779 negatives - +16 since Sept. 19
- 17070: 1,239 positives, 5,526 negatives - +16 since Sept. 19
- 17043: 436 positives, 2,096 negatives - +4 since Sept. 19
- 17019: 1,438 positives, 5,684 negatives - +17 since Sept. 19
- 17266: 23 positives, 126 negatives - +0 since Sept. 19
School district case counts (updated Sept. 20)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): seven student cases and one staff case as of Sept. 17.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 12 cases since Sept. 18; 57 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): Six cases since Sept. 14; 15 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 37 cases from Sept. 13 through Sept. 17; 77 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 21 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Sept. 17.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 35 new cases as of Sept. 20; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 23 total as of Sept. 13.
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 66 student cases and one staff case as of Sept. 20.
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 10-16):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 188.9 (158.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.1% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 308.7 (217.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.9% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 179.6 (178 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.5% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 213.1 (191.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (16% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 375.4 (370.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 281.4 (239.8 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 235.6 (192.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (11.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 248.7 (222.7 previous 7 days)