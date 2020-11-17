DOH: 113 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday; York hits more than 200 cases

Four counties in the southcentral region saw more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest report from the state Department of Health, including York County, which saw a record high of 238 new cases.
Cumberland County returned to seeing more than 100 new cases in a single day after a drop in reports over the weekend. The county had 113 new cases reported Tuesday, which ties a previous record high set late last week.
Despite the higher number of positives, the overall number of tests completed was not at the same level as it had been the previous few days. Judging by just the number of negatives reported and the number of confirmed positives, the county saw about 25.2% of its test results come back positive Tuesday, as opposed to the smaller percentages the last two days.
Shippensburg University reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday, raising the total active number of cases to 96 students and six faculty/staff. The university noted that there was "risky behavior" this past weekend, along with other instances of extended exposure, failure to wear masks and off-campus gatherings that continue to contribute to the university's caseload.
The number of patients hospitalized in Cumberland County continues to tick upward, rising by three patients Tuesday to 47 hospitalized patients overall. The number of patients in the ICU remained at four and only one patient is on a ventilator.
Cumberland County wasn't the only county to see a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. York County saw its largest one-day total yet with 238 new cases and one new death. Dauphin County featured 110 new positives and two new deaths and Franklin County had 102 new cases of COVID-19.
Potentially from the lag in reporting over the weekend, there were other increases in other counties in the region. Mifflin County featured 63 new cases Tuesday after seeing increases in only the single digits the last two days, while Fulton County saw 20 new cases Tuesday after barely seeing any increases over the weekend.
Huntingdon County also returned to new case increases in the 40s after a quiet weekend, and Juniata County rose by 46 new cases after two days of single-digit rises.
Lebanon County also remains another hotspot in the region, growing by 79 new cases Tuesday. Blair County saw a drop from its increases near 90, with 78 new cases Tuesday.
Overall in Pennsylvania, there were 5,900 new cases — the highest daily increase in the state. The department also reported that there were 30 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 17):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 35 new cases; 1,552 total cases (1,509 confirmed, 43 probable); 20,838 negatives; 39 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 27 new cases; 982 total cases (769 confirmed, 213 probable); 6,142 negatives; 11 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 78 new cases; 2,676 total cases (2,302 confirmed, 374 probable); 24,839 negatives; 41 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 113 new cases; 3,647 total cases (3,358 confirmed, 289 probable); 45,619 negatives; 87 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 110 new cases; 6,256 total cases (6,059 confirmed, 197 probable); 62,221 negatives; 205 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 102 new cases; 3,258 total cases (3,147 confirmed, 111 probable); 27,882 negatives; 76 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 20 new cases; 172 total cases (142 confirmed, 30 probable); 1,818 negatives; 4 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 43 new cases; 1,415 total cases (1,287 confirmed, 128 probable); 9,372 negatives; 39 deaths (+2)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 46 new cases; 459 total cases (436 confirmed, 23 probable); 3,209 negatives; 9 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 79 new cases; 4,189 total cases (3,980 confirmed, 209 probable); 28,573 negatives; 87 deaths (+2)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 63 new cases; 961 total cases (910 confirmed, 51 probable); 8,850 negatives; 7 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 9 new cases; 498 total cases (454 confirmed, 44 probable); 6,078 negatives; 8 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 238 new cases; 8,454 total cases (8,091 confirmed, 363 probable); 84,652 negatives; 224 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 17):
- 17013: 486 positives, 6,403 negatives - +51 since Nov. 13
- 17015: 295 positives, 3,230 negatives - +30 since Nov. 13
- 17050: 524 positives, 6,143 negatives - +34 since Nov. 13
- 17055: 610 positives, 9,646 negatives - +73 since Nov. 13
- 17011: 507 positives, 7,482 negatives - +33 since Nov. 13
- 17007: 64 positives, 807 negatives - +13 since Nov. 13
- 17065: 52 positives, 544 negatives - +3 since Nov. 13
- 17324: 52 positives, 664 negatives - +3 since Nov. 13
- 17241: 150 positives, 1,812 negatives - +11 since Nov. 13
- 17257: 464 positives, 2,556 negatives - +39 since Nov. 13
- 17240: 28 positives, 226 negatives - +0 since Nov. 13
- 17025: 179 positives, 2,406 negatives - +15 since Nov. 13
- 17070: 206 positives, 2,493 negatives - +25 since Nov. 13
- 17043: 55 positives, 990 negatives - +4 since Nov. 13
- 17019: 173 positives, 2,698 negatives - +19 since Nov. 13
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 10 - personal care home data may be incomplete due to the department's transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 14 resident cases; 10 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 23 resident cases; 18 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 23 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 48 cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 46 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 108 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 33 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 20 resident cases; 14 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 6-Nov. 12):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 204.7 (130.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.0% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 170.2 (122.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 185.3 (80.7 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 197.8 (155.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.1% last 7 days (12.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 282.2 (175.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.6% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 286.6 (240.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 10% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 132.2 (82.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 164.6 (88.8 previous 7 days)
