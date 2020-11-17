DOH: 113 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday; York hits more than 200 cases

Four counties in the southcentral region saw more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest report from the state Department of Health, including York County, which saw a record high of 238 new cases.

Cumberland County returned to seeing more than 100 new cases in a single day after a drop in reports over the weekend. The county had 113 new cases reported Tuesday, which ties a previous record high set late last week.

Despite the higher number of positives, the overall number of tests completed was not at the same level as it had been the previous few days. Judging by just the number of negatives reported and the number of confirmed positives, the county saw about 25.2% of its test results come back positive Tuesday, as opposed to the smaller percentages the last two days.

Shippensburg University reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday, raising the total active number of cases to 96 students and six faculty/staff. The university noted that there was "risky behavior" this past weekend, along with other instances of extended exposure, failure to wear masks and off-campus gatherings that continue to contribute to the university's caseload.