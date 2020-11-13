DOH: 113 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Friday as Pa. reaches another record

Both Cumberland County and Pennsylvania as a whole saw new single-day record highs in the number of new COVID-19 cases, though other parts of the region saw slightly fewer cases than Thursday.

The state Department of Health reported Friday that Cumberland County had 113 new cases. That is a new record after the previous one set Wednesday with 106 new cases.

Part of the increase is coming from cases in long-term care facilities. In an update to its county-level breakdowns of nursing homes, the department reported that Cumberland County had 30 new resident cases and two more deaths in its facilities.

Similarly to the past few days, the rate of positivity of the tests is also staying high in the county. Judging by just the number of new confirmed positives and the number of negative tests reported, the county is seeing about 26.7% of its tests come back positive.

This comes as the department updated its tally of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. According to the latest data, the number of hospitalized patients jumped nearly double from 14 to 26 patients between Thursday's and Friday's reports, though only one patient remains on a ventilator. In the last week, there have been anywhere between 14 and 16 patients hospitalized for COVID-19.