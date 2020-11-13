DOH: 113 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Friday as Pa. reaches another record

Both Cumberland County and Pennsylvania as a whole saw new single-day record highs in the number of new COVID-19 cases, though other parts of the region saw slightly fewer cases than Thursday.
The state Department of Health reported Friday that Cumberland County had 113 new cases. That is a new record after the previous one set Wednesday with 106 new cases.
Part of the increase is coming from cases in long-term care facilities. In an update to its county-level breakdowns of nursing homes, the department reported that Cumberland County had 30 new resident cases and two more deaths in its facilities.
Similarly to the past few days, the rate of positivity of the tests is also staying high in the county. Judging by just the number of new confirmed positives and the number of negative tests reported, the county is seeing about 26.7% of its tests come back positive.
This comes as the department updated its tally of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. According to the latest data, the number of hospitalized patients jumped nearly double from 14 to 26 patients between Thursday's and Friday's reports, though only one patient remains on a ventilator. In the last week, there have been anywhere between 14 and 16 patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
The increase in the county is reflective in the state's overall increase. Pennsylvania saw another record single-day high of 5,531 new cases.
Some parts of the region also continued to see higher numbers, with York County seeing 135 new cases - the highest increase this week. Franklin County's total also jumped by another 100-plus cases Friday after increasing by 100 cases Thursday.
Dauphin County's number of new cases dropped only slightly to 98 from 110 the day before, while Lebanon County's new caseload increased to 98 new cases from 86 new cases Thursday.
Other counties saw drops to the number of new cases from Thursday, but those numbers remain at much higher levels than previously recorded in the pandemic. Mifflin County had 47 new cases, which is a large leap for that county's average, if still a long ways from the 92 new cases it had Thursday. Perry County reported only 10 new cases, but it's still rare for Perry to have a double-digit increase.
Though cases continue to grow, the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 wasn't as high as it had been in the last few days. The state reported only 30 new deaths, and the southcentral region didn't see as many either. There were four new deaths reported in Franklin County, two in Mifflin County and one each in Dauphin and Adams counties.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 13):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 37 new cases; 1,468 total cases (1,424 confirmed, 44 probable); 20,426 negatives; 37 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 43 new cases; 808 total cases (617 confirmed, 191 probable); 6,024 negatives; 11 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 65 new cases; 2,290 total cases (1,983 confirmed, 307 probable); 24,170 negatives; 40 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 113 new cases; 3,299 total cases (3,033 confirmed, 266 probable); 42,676 negatives; 86 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 95 new cases; 5,924 total cases (5,733 confirmed, 191 probable); 60,966 negatives; 200 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 104 new cases; 2,996 total cases (2,892 confirmed, 104 probable); 27,138 negatives; 72 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 6 new cases; 142 total cases (117 confirmed, 25 probable); 1,760 negatives; 4 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 26 new cases; 1,318 total cases (1,204 confirmed, 114 probable); 9,168 negatives; 34 deaths (-1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 11 new cases; 385 total cases (364 confirmed, 21 probable); 3,136 negatives; 9 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 98 new cases; 3,957 total cases (3,767 confirmed, 190 probable); 28,048 negatives; 83 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 47 new cases; 830 total cases (783 confirmed, 47 probable); 8,682 negatives; 6 deaths (+2 deaths)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 10 new cases; 473 total cases (431 confirmed, 42 probable); 5,937 negatives; 8 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 135 new cases; 7,869 total cases (7,534 confirmed, 335 probable); 82,441 negatives; 221 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 13):
- 17013: 435 positives, 6,257 negatives - +58 since Nov. 6
- 17015: 265 positives, 3,158 negatives - +61 since Nov. 6
- 17050: 490 positives, 6,018 negatives - +54 since Nov. 6
- 17055: 537 positives, 7,488 negatives - +118 since Nov. 6
- 17011: 474 positives, 7,339 negatives - +59 since Nov. 6
- 17007: 51 positives, 786 negatives - +15 since Nov. 6
- 17065: 49 positives, 532 negatives - +10 since Nov. 6
- 17324: 49 positives, 649 negatives - +5 since Nov. 6
- 17241: 139 positives, 1,771 negatives - +11 since Nov. 6
- 17257: 425 positives, 2,448 negatives - +50 since Nov. 6
- 17240: 28 positives, 212 negatives - +2 since Nov. 6
- 17025: 164 positives, 2,343 negatives - +11 since Nov. 6
- 17070: 181 positives, 2,408 negatives - +31 since Nov. 6
- 17043: 51 positives, 957 negatives - +6 since Nov. 6
- 17019: 154 positives, 2,641 negatives - +33 since Nov. 6
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 10 - personal care home data may be incomplete due to the department's transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 14 resident cases; 10 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 23 resident cases; 18 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 23 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 48 cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 46 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 108 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 33 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 20 resident cases; 14 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 6-Nov. 12):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 204.7 (130.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.0% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 170.2 (122.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 185.3 (80.7 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 197.8 (155.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.1% last 7 days (12.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 282.2 (175.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.6% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 286.6 (240.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 10% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 132.2 (82.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 164.6 (88.8 previous 7 days)
