DOH: 112 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths reported in Cumberland County

Cumberland County is back above 100 new COVID-19 cases in the latest update from the state Department of Health.

The department on Tuesday reported that Cumberland County had 112 new cases and two new deaths associated with COVID-19. Comparing based on just the number of new cases, Cumberland County saw the second highest increase in the region, second only to York County, which saw 223 new cases and two new deaths.

Though neither number was higher than the number of cases seen Sunday, Tuesday marks another spike for York County and another day of 100+ cases for Cumberland County.

The number of hospitalizations also climbed slightly in Cumberland County. Two more patients are being hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number to 60 in the county. One more patient was admitted to the ICU, though there was a drop in the number of patients using a ventilator, falling to two patients.

No other county in the southcentral region saw an increase of more than 100 new cases, but a number of them were close.

Dauphin County had 89 new cases, Lebanon County had 97 new cases, Franklin County had 82 new cases and Blair County had 81 new cases.