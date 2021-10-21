DOH: 112 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 112 cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday.

The county has now reported 41 deaths in October, the highest total since 113 in January. The county reported 21 COVID-related deaths in September.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 114 in Thursday's report, down five from Wednesday. There are 18 adults in intensive care (down five from Wednesday) and 15 on ventilators (down two from Wednesday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Thursday's report included 259 test results, with 58 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (147) and confirmed positive tests (54), the county saw 26.9% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 99.57. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 565.58.

The southcentral region reported 780 cases and 21 new deaths Thursday, with 235 cases in York County, 99 in Dauphin County and 64 in Blair County.

Franklin County reports 82 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (down two from Wednesday), with seven of 26 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 14 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 14 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 116 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (up two from Wednesday), with 32 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 72 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 28 adults in intensive care and 15 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the seventh week of the school year, the department reported another 118 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 5-12, a decrease of 58 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,070.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the third week in a row with 6,433 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 48,617.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity decrease to 11.5% for the week of Oct. 8-14, down from 13.0% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 198.1, down from 264.8 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 8-14 at 4.7% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 93.2.

Penn State Health update (Oct. 20)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 118 total cases (116 adults, 2 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 27 are fully vaccinated (22.8%) with one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 76 are nonvaccinated (64.4%) with 26 adults in an ICU and 10 adults on a ventilator, and 15 are unknown status patients. Both children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 27 COVID patients. Nine are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 18 unvaccinated adults (four in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients. Seven are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU) and three are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 61.8% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 71.3% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 21):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 42 new cases; 12,976 total cases (10,651 confirmed, 2,325 probable); 43,727 negatives; 217 deaths; 49.3% of county population vaccinated

42 new cases; 12,976 total cases (10,651 confirmed, 2,325 probable); 43,727 negatives; 217 deaths; 49.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 34 new cases; 6,629 total cases (4,496 confirmed, 2,133 probable); 12,318 negatives; 166 deaths (+4); 34.2% of county population vaccinated

34 new cases; 6,629 total cases (4,496 confirmed, 2,133 probable); 12,318 negatives; 166 deaths (+4); 34.2% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 64 new cases; 16,870 total cases (13,290 confirmed, 3,580 probable); 46,673 negatives; 376 deaths (+3); 45.7% of county population vaccinated

64 new cases; 16,870 total cases (13,290 confirmed, 3,580 probable); 46,673 negatives; 376 deaths (+3); 45.7% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 112 new cases; 27,596 total cases (21,654 confirmed, 5,942 probable); 100,313 negatives; 608 deaths (+3); 61.8% of county population vaccinated

112 new cases; 27,596 total cases (21,654 confirmed, 5,942 probable); 100,313 negatives; 608 deaths (+3); 61.8% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 99 new cases; 34,137 total cases (29,315 confirmed, 4,822 probable); 126,735 negatives; 629 deaths; 57.7% of county population vaccinated

99 new cases; 34,137 total cases (29,315 confirmed, 4,822 probable); 126,735 negatives; 629 deaths; 57.7% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 47 new cases; 21,375 total cases (17,506 confirmed, 3,869 probable); 63,861 negatives; 447 deaths (+3); 44.8% of county population vaccinated

47 new cases; 21,375 total cases (17,506 confirmed, 3,869 probable); 63,861 negatives; 447 deaths (+3); 44.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 11 new cases; 2,179 total cases (1,083 confirmed, 1,096 probable); 4,927 negatives; 28 deaths; 30.4% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 2,179 total cases (1,083 confirmed, 1,096 probable); 4,927 negatives; 28 deaths; 30.4% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases; 6,703 total cases (5,532 confirmed, 1,171 probable); 20,056 negatives; 155 deaths (+2); 46% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 6,703 total cases (5,532 confirmed, 1,171 probable); 20,056 negatives; 155 deaths (+2); 46% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 11 new cases; 2,826 total cases (2,566 confirmed, 260 probable); 6,568 negatives; 115 deaths; 39.4% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 2,826 total cases (2,566 confirmed, 260 probable); 6,568 negatives; 115 deaths; 39.4% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 62 new cases; 20,258 total cases (17,328 confirmed, 2,930 probable); 62,384 negatives; 325 deaths (+1); 50.1% of county population vaccinated

62 new cases; 20,258 total cases (17,328 confirmed, 2,930 probable); 62,384 negatives; 325 deaths (+1); 50.1% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 34 new cases; 7,056 total cases (6,668 confirmed, 388 probable); 17,392 negatives; 192 deaths (+1); 48.1% of county population vaccinated

34 new cases; 7,056 total cases (6,668 confirmed, 388 probable); 17,392 negatives; 192 deaths (+1); 48.1% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 23 new cases; 5,190 total cases (4,002 confirmed, 1,188 probable); 13,072 negatives; 119 deaths (+2); 46.2% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 5,190 total cases (4,002 confirmed, 1,188 probable); 13,072 negatives; 119 deaths (+2); 46.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 235 new cases; 60,866 total cases (49,581 confirmed; 11,285 probable); 192,168 negatives; 951 deaths (+2); 54.4% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 21):

17013: 3,338 positives, 15,434 negatives - +44 since Oct. 15

17015: 1,985 positives, 7,584 negatives - +33 since Oct. 15

17050: 3,162 positives, 15,824 negatives - +64 since Oct. 15

17055: 3,539 positives, 18,060 negatives - +60 since Oct. 15

17011: 3,268 positives, 15,130 negatives - +36 since Oct. 15

17007: 476 positives, 1,930 negatives - +7 since Oct. 15

17065: 342 positives, 1,345 negatives - +3 since Oct. 15

17324: 371 positives, 1,399 negatives - +6 since Oct. 15

17241: 889 positives, 3,402 negatives - +7 since Oct. 15

17257: 2,292 positives, 7,686 negatives - +30 since Oct. 15

17240: 216 positives, 688 negatives - +4 since Oct. 15

17025: 1,507 positives, 6,125 negatives - +25 since Oct. 15

17070: 1,406 positives, 5,822 negatives - +32 since Oct. 15

17043: 483 positives, 2,212 negatives - +8 since Oct. 15

17019: 1,647 positives, 5,974 negatives - +31 since Oct. 15

17266: 26 positives, 136 negatives - +0 since Oct. 15

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 18)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 21 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 21 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 15. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 11 new cases since Oct. 11; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 11 new cases since Oct. 11; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 14; 54 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 14; 54 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Oct. 14; 167 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Oct. 14; 167 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 9 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 16.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 9 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 16. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 3 new cases since Oct. 13; 136 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 3 new cases since Oct. 13; 136 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.) South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Oct. 12; 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Oct. 12; 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 45 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 14.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 45 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 14. Dickinson College : 2 student cases and no employee cases since Oct. 14; 29 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 student cases and no employee cases since Oct. 14; 29 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : no new student cases since Oct. 14; 46 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: no new student cases since Oct. 14; 46 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 10 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Oct. 14; 144 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (9.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 195.6 (220.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 16.2% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 229.1 (262.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 11.5% last 7 days (13.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 198.1 (264.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (13.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 230.7 (302.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 13.4% last 7 days (18.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 167.1 (274.1 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (14.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 234.8 (285.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 18.6% last 7 days (19.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 235.6 (276.6 previous 7 days)

Percent Positivity - 16.3% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 284.2 (298.6 previous 7 days)

