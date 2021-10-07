DOH: 112 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 112 cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday.
With a second straight day of six additional deaths for the county, that marks he first time since Jan. 27-28 (12) the county has totaled 12 or more deaths in a two-day period.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 104 in Thursday's report, down frive from Wednesday. There are 22 adults in intensive care (up three from Wednesday) and 16 on ventilators (up two from Wednesday). Twelve adult ICU beds remain open of the 117 currently staffed across the county, and 40 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.
Thursday's report included 287 test results, with 14 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (175) and confirmed positive tests (98), the county saw 35.9% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 125.71. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 672.53.
The southcentral region reported 993 cases and 21 deaths Thursday, with 234 cases in York County, 160 cases in Dauphin County and 107 cases in Franklin County.
Franklin County reports 85 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (up four from Wednesday), with two of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 20 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 15 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.
Dauphin County reports 126 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (the same as Wednesday), with 19 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 68 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 32 adults in intensive care and 22 on ventilators.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the fifth week of the school year, the department reported another 190 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 22-28, an increase of 27 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 774.
Statewide, another 7,352 cases were reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 35,140.
By comparison, there were 615 cases reported statewide during the fifth week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 11.5% for the week of Sept. 24-30, up from 10.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 236.8, up from 211.2 the previous week.
Franklin County had the fourth highest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 24-30 at 19.2%, up from 15.8% the previous week. Its incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 336.7, up from 328.3 the previous week.
Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 24-30 at 3.9% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 95.8.
Penn State Health update (Oct. 6)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Wednesday's update shows 119 total cases (110 adults, 9 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 24 are fully vaccinated (20%) with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 71 are nonvaccinated (59.6%) with 24 in an ICU and 11 on a ventilator, and 24 are unknown status patients. Six of the nine children hospitalized are unvaccinated (with three at unknown status), with two in an ICU and one on a ventilator.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 19 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 12 unvaccinated (no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).
Hampden Medical Center has five COVID patients. Four are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU) and one is fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Sullivan County, which is in "substantial" transmission. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 60.7% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 70% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 7):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 54 new cases; 12,356 total cases (10,169 confirmed, 2,187 probable); 43,252 negatives; 206 deaths (+1); 48.3% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 40 new cases; 6,243 total cases (4,254 confirmed, 1,989 probable); 12,066 negatives; 155 deaths; 33.7% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 84 new cases; 15,931 total cases (12,538 confirmed, 3,393 probable); 46,006 negatives; 360 deaths (+1); 45.1% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 112 new cases; 26,153 total cases (20,686 confirmed, 5,467 probable); 98,135 negatives; 580 deaths (+6); 60.7% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 160 new cases; 32,706 total cases (28,105 confirmed, 4,601 probable); 124,345 negatives; 601 deaths (+2); 56.7% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 107 new cases; 20,448 total cases (16,963 confirmed, 3,485 probable); 63,142 negatives; 426 deaths (+3); 43.7% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 9 new cases; 2,022 total cases (1,030 confirmed, 992 probable); 4,854 negatives; 26 deaths; 29.7% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 29 new cases; 6,349 total cases (5,240 confirmed, 1,109 probable); 19,421 negatives; 150 deaths (+1); 45.1% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 9 new cases; 2,686 total cases (2,439 confirmed, 247 probable); 6,397 negatives; 111 deaths (+1); 38.7% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 86 new cases; 19,469 total cases (16,683 confirmed, 2,786 probable); 61,426 negatives; 317 deaths (+2); 49.1% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 43 new cases; 6,594 total cases (6,227 confirmed, 367 probable); 17,127 negatives; 186 deaths (+1); 46.9% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 26 new cases; 4,918 total cases (3,804 confirmed, 1,114 probable); 12,828 negatives; 110 deaths; 45.3% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 234 new cases; 57,821 total cases (47,114 confirmed; 10,707 probable); 189,139 negatives; 918 deaths (+3); 53.3% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 7):
- 17013: 3,180 positives, 15,079 negatives - +118 since Oct. 1
- 17015: 1,896 positives, 7,433 negatives - +66 since Oct. 1
- 17050: 3,023 positives, 15,431 negatives - +66 since Oct. 1
- 17055: 3,364 positives, 17,728 negatives - +63 since Oct. 1
- 17011: 3,143 positives, 14,752 negatives - +89 since Oct. 1
- 17007: 462 positives, 1,881 negatives - +15 since Oct. 1
- 17065: 329 positives, 1,308 negatives - +10 since Oct. 1
- 17324: 354 positives, 1,387 negatives - +10 since Oct. 1
- 17241: 849 positives, 3,341 negatives - +25 since Oct. 1
- 17257: 2,212 positives, 7,583 negatives - +45 since Oct. 1
- 17240: 205 positives, 676 negatives - +1 since Oct. 1
- 17025: 1,428 positives, 5,996 negatives - +48 since Oct. 1
- 17070: 1,338 positives, 5,722 negatives - +44 since Oct. 1
- 17043: 455 positives, 2,165 negatives - +6 since Oct. 1
- 17019: 1,560 positives, 5,875 negatives - +56 since Oct. 1
- 17266: 25 positives, 132 negatives - +2 since Oct. 1
School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 4)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases as of Oct. 1.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 9 cases since Sept. 30; 107 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 28 student cases and five staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 122 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 18 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 1.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 15 new cases since Sept. 28; 120 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 8 new cases since Sept. 20; 40 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 42 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 4.
- Dickinson College: no new cases since Sept. 30; 9 student cases and 12 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: 6 new student cases and 1 new employee case since Sept. 30; 36 student cases and 13 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: 8 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Sept. 30; 123 student cases and 10 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 24-30):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (8.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 199.6 (201.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 279.6 (277.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.5% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 236.8 (211.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.3% last 7 days (13.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 283.5 (266.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.2% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 336.7 (328.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14% last 7 days (13% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 222.9 (244.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.6% last 7 days (19.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 250.7 (300.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.1% last 7 days (13% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 273 (278.4 previous 7 days)
