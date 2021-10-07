DOH: 112 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday

Franklin County had the fourth highest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 24-30 at 19.2%, up from 15.8% the previous week. Its incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 336.7, up from 328.3 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 24-30 at 3.9% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 95.8.

Penn State Health update (Oct. 6)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 119 total cases (110 adults, 9 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 24 are fully vaccinated (20%) with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 71 are nonvaccinated (59.6%) with 24 in an ICU and 11 on a ventilator, and 24 are unknown status patients. Six of the nine children hospitalized are unvaccinated (with three at unknown status), with two in an ICU and one on a ventilator.