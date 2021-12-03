DOH: 111 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 111 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths Friday in Cumberland County.

The county finished November with 25 deaths after reporting 55 deaths in October. It has 12 deaths reported in the first three days of December.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County stayed at 100 in Friday's report, the same as Thursday. There are 20 adults in intensive care (one more than Thursday) and 14 on ventilators (two more than Thursday). Seven adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 39 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

Friday's report included 179 test results for Cumberland County, with 24 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (68) and confirmed positive tests (87), the county saw 56% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 1,154 cases and 18 deaths Friday, with 275 cases and four deaths in York County, 155 cases and two deaths in Dauphin County, 145 cases and two deaths in Blair County, and 124 cases in Lebanon County.

Franklin County reported 76 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (up one from Thursday), with two of 32 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 16 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 13 adults in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 173 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (an increase of six from Thursday), with 23 of 199 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 79 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 49 adults in intensive care and 31 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 14th week of the school year, the department reported 126 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 24-30, a decrease of 14 from the 140 cases reported last week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 1,891.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased with 6,574 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 94,234.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 14.2% for the week of Nov. 19-25, up from 13% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 219.8, up from 200.5 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 19-25 at 4% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 80.6.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 2)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 156 total cases (152 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 21 cases since Friday. Thirty-six are fully vaccinated (23%) with eight in an ICU and four on ventilators; 103 are nonvaccinated (66%) with 29 adults in an ICU and 18 adults on a ventilator, and 17 are unknown status patients. Four unvaccinated children are hospitalized and one is an ICU.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 25 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 18 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 11 COVID patients, 10 of them unvaccinated (three in ICUs, one on a ventilator); one is fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week dropped its percentage of vaccinated adults in Pennsylvania by nearly five percentage points in what apparently was a data correction to weed out duplicates.

The agency on Dec. 1 adjusted the percentage to 68.9%, after a day earlier putting the percentage at 73.7% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older.

The downward revision amounted to a reduction of about 1.2 million doses.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health said it sends its data to the CDC, and began in July to refine its data to remove duplicate information and correct data on first, second and booster doses.

“On Nov. 23, the CDC began to rectify their data to match Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine data and we anticipate the CDC to go through a similar process with other states across the country,” the department said in a statement.

That data change resulted in significant drops in vaccination rates for all counties in the state.

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 57.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated (the number had been 64.4% Nov. 22). For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 65.6% have been fully vaccinated (the number had been 74.3% Nov. 22).

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 3):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 45 new cases; 14,887 total cases (12,021 confirmed, 2,866 probable); 44,995 negatives; 248 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated

45 new cases; 14,887 total cases (12,021 confirmed, 2,866 probable); 44,995 negatives; 248 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 49 new cases; 7,886 total cases (5,344 confirmed, 2,542 probable); 12,917 negatives; 195 deaths (+2); 35.2% of county population vaccinated

49 new cases; 7,886 total cases (5,344 confirmed, 2,542 probable); 12,917 negatives; 195 deaths (+2); 35.2% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 145 new cases; 21,047 total cases (16,601 confirmed, 4,446 probable); 48,278 negatives; 441 deaths (+2); 46.2% of county population vaccinated

145 new cases; 21,047 total cases (16,601 confirmed, 4,446 probable); 48,278 negatives; 441 deaths (+2); 46.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 111 new cases; 32,023 total cases (24,701 confirmed, 7,322 probable); 105,648 negatives; 663 deaths (+2); 57.1% of county population vaccinated

111 new cases; 32,023 total cases (24,701 confirmed, 7,322 probable); 105,648 negatives; 663 deaths (+2); 57.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 155 new cases; 38,598 total cases (32,798 confirmed, 5,800 probable); 132,045 negatives; 700 deaths (+2); 54.2% of county population vaccinated

155 new cases; 38,598 total cases (32,798 confirmed, 5,800 probable); 132,045 negatives; 700 deaths (+2); 54.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 107 new cases; 24,425 total cases (19,470 confirmed, 4,955 probable); 65,349 negatives; 498 deaths (+1); 43.6% of county population vaccinated

107 new cases; 24,425 total cases (19,470 confirmed, 4,955 probable); 65,349 negatives; 498 deaths (+1); 43.6% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 16 new cases; 2,690 total cases (1,305 confirmed, 1,385 probable); 5,103 negatives; 39 deaths; 32.3% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 2,690 total cases (1,305 confirmed, 1,385 probable); 5,103 negatives; 39 deaths; 32.3% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 31 new cases; 7,707 total cases (6,281 confirmed, 1,426 probable); 21,568 negatives; 181 deaths (+1); 46.4% of county population vaccinated

31 new cases; 7,707 total cases (6,281 confirmed, 1,426 probable); 21,568 negatives; 181 deaths (+1); 46.4% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 14 new cases; 3,402 total cases (3,099 confirmed, 303 probable); 6,842 negatives; 128 deaths (+2); 36.5% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 3,402 total cases (3,099 confirmed, 303 probable); 6,842 negatives; 128 deaths (+2); 36.5% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 124 new cases; 23,238 total cases (19,786 confirmed, 3,452 probable); 64,534 negatives; 360 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated

124 new cases; 23,238 total cases (19,786 confirmed, 3,452 probable); 64,534 negatives; 360 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 39 new cases; 8,299 total cases (7,841 confirmed, 458 probable); 17,991 negatives; 226 deaths (+1); 44.4% of county population vaccinated

39 new cases; 8,299 total cases (7,841 confirmed, 458 probable); 17,991 negatives; 226 deaths (+1); 44.4% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 43 new cases; 6,060 total cases (4,703 confirmed, 1,357 probable); 13,816 negatives; 135 deaths (+1); 41.6% of county population vaccinated

43 new cases; 6,060 total cases (4,703 confirmed, 1,357 probable); 13,816 negatives; 135 deaths (+1); 41.6% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 275 new cases; 71,617 total cases (57,885 confirmed; 13,732 probable); 198,768 negatives; 1,079 deaths (+4); 51.8% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 3):

17013: 3,787 positives, 16,330 negatives - +104 since Nov. 26

17015: 2,265 positives, 8,012 negatives - +58 since Nov. 26

17050: 3,607 positives, 16,962 negatives - +90 since Nov. 26

17055: 4,016 positives, 18,915 negatives - +96 since Nov. 26

17011: 3,700 positives, 15,644 negatives - +71 since Nov. 26

17007: 551 positives, 2,080 negatives - +14 since Nov. 26

17065: 405 positives, 1,407 negatives - +18 since Nov. 26

17324: 445 positives, 1,435 negatives - +18 since Nov. 26

17241: 1,018 positives, 3,515 negatives - +28 since Nov. 26

17257: 2,532 positives, 7,909 negatives - +54 since Nov. 26

17240: 260 positives, 711 negatives - +12 since Nov. 26

17025: 1,711 positives, 6,470 negatives - +53 since Nov. 26

17070: 1,629 positives, 6,110 negatives - +60 since Nov. 26

17043: 549 positives, 2,334 negatives - +10 since Nov. 26

17019: 1,981 positives, 6,183 negatives - +51 since Nov. 26

17266: 37 positives, 137 negatives - +4 since Nov. 26

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 12; 174 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Nov. 15.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 12.1% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 255.1 (251 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.4% last 7 days (13.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 195.1 (192.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (13.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 219.8 (200.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 13.6% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 210.9 (201.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 16.0% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 200 (201.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 19.7% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 310.3 (306.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 21.8% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 257.2 (218.3 previous 7 days)

Percent Positivity - 19.2% last 7 days (16.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 324.5 (279.5 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

