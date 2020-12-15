DOH: 111 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths for Cumberland County in Tuesday's report

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that Cumberland County saw 111 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.
Tuesday's total number of test results released in the data was low at 151. Comparing just the number of negative tests (76) and confirmed positive tests (75), the county saw about 50% of its tests come back positive Tuesday.
The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County increased by five from Monday. There were 158 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tuesday's report. Of those, 27 are in the ICU, an increase of three, and 17 are on ventilators.
In the southcentral region, York County had 289 new cases (and 10 additional deaths) Tuesday, Blair County 218 cases, Franklin County 194 cases, Dauphin County 184, and Lebanon County 103 cases.
The DoH reported 9,556 additional cases of COVID-19 for the state Tuesday, with 270 additional deaths.
In nursing and personal care homes, the DoH reports 44,591 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,136 cases among employees, for a total of 52,727 at 1,409 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state's 12,890 total deaths, 7,532 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 15):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 37 new cases; 3,132 total cases (2,910 confirmed, 222 probable); 24,259 negatives; 56 deaths (+2)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 53 new cases; 2,456 total cases (1,913 confirmed, 543 probable); 7,386 negatives; 68 deaths (+1)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 218 new cases; 6,448 total cases (5,594 confirmed, 854 probable); 29,003 negatives; 116 deaths (+2)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 111 new cases; 7,993 total cases (7,262 confirmed, 731 probable); 54,050 negatives; 224 deaths (+7)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 184 new cases; 11,110 total cases (10,703 confirmed, 407 probable); 71,682 negatives; 252 deaths (+4)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 194 new cases; 6,961 total cases (6,372 confirmed, 589 probable); 33,980 negatives; 163 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 26 new cases; 541 total cases (341 confirmed, 200 probable); 2,480 negatives; 7 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 42 new cases; 2,311 total cases (1,964 confirmed, 347 probable); 10,308 negatives; 71 deaths (+2)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 14 new cases; 1,058 total cases (1,000 confirmed, 58 probable); 3,612 negatives; 30 deaths (+3)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 103 new cases; 7,147 total cases (6,629 confirmed, 518 probable); 33,771 negatives; 132 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 9 new cases; 2,820 total cases (2,688 confirmed, 132 probable); 10,304 negatives; 84 deaths (+8)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 35 new cases; 1,183 total cases (1,064 confirmed, 119 probable); 7,244 negatives; 17 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 289 new cases; 17,811 total cases (16,105 confirmed, 1,706 probable); 102,090 negatives; 306 deaths (+10)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 15):
- 17013: 1,125 positives, 7,415 negatives - +114 since Dec. 11
- 17015: 682 positives, 4,029 negatives - +79 since Dec. 11
- 17050: 1,061 positives, 7,604 negatives - +116 since Dec. 11
- 17055: 1,274 positives, 10,994 negatives - +107 since Dec. 11
- 17011: 1,002 positives, 8,787 negatives - +94 since Dec. 11
- 17007: 178 positives, 981 negatives - +14 since Dec. 11
- 17065: 125 positives, 680 negatives - +19 since Dec. 11
- 17324: 98 positives, 761 negatives - +14 since Dec. 11
- 17241: 293 positives, 2,088 negatives - +41 since Dec. 11
- 17257: 903 positives, 3,565 negatives - +89 since Dec. 11
- 17240: 75 positives, 313 negatives - +13 since Dec. 11
- 17025: 436 positives, 2,987 negatives - +45 since Dec. 11
- 17070: 430 positives, 3,058 negatives - +43 since Dec. 11
- 17043: 134 positives, 1,197 negatives - +42 since Dec. 11
- 17019: 452 positives, 3,270 negatives - +69 since Dec. 11
- 17266: 12 positives, 74 negatives - +1 since Dec. 11
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 8):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 51 resident cases; 45 staff cases; 15 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 92 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 16 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 11 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 0 residents; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 9 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 20 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 65 staff cases; 41 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 69 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 47 staff cases; 34 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 19 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 21 resident cases; 27 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Dec. 4-Dec. 11):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 16.2% last 7 days (14.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 471.7 (394.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.9% last 7 days (14.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 375.4 (351.1 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (16.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 425.6 (424.4 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.6% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 491.2 (420.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 21.6% last 7 days (21.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 604.5 (475.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.8% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 430.2 (526.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.7% last 7 days (21.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 379.3 (312.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.0% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 513.5 (454.2 previous 7 days)
