DOH: 111 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths for Cumberland County in Tuesday's report

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that Cumberland County saw 111 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

Tuesday's total number of test results released in the data was low at 151. Comparing just the number of negative tests (76) and confirmed positive tests (75), the county saw about 50% of its tests come back positive Tuesday.

The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County increased by five from Monday. There were 158 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tuesday's report. Of those, 27 are in the ICU, an increase of three, and 17 are on ventilators.

In the southcentral region, York County had 289 new cases (and 10 additional deaths) Tuesday, Blair County 218 cases, Franklin County 194 cases, Dauphin County 184, and Lebanon County 103 cases.

The DoH reported 9,556 additional cases of COVID-19 for the state Tuesday, with 270 additional deaths.

In nursing and personal care homes, the DoH reports 44,591 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,136 cases among employees, for a total of 52,727 at 1,409 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state's 12,890 total deaths, 7,532 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 15):

