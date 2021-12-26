DOH: 110 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Sunday

Despite a suspected lag in reporting of COVID-19 cases on Christmas Day that led to lower than average daily case counts for most counties, Cumberland and York counties still managed to see somewhat significant increases in Sunday's update from the state Department of Health.

The department reported on its online dashboard Sunday that Cumberland County had 110 new cases reported on Christmas Day, while York County had 340 new cases Sunday. Both counties, along with Adams, Franklin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties had seen recent daily increases due to a data dump from a health care system, but the numbers in those other counties weren't as high in Sunday's update.

According to the department, Dauphin County had 93 new cases Sunday, Lebanon County had 94 new cases, Franklin County had 88 new cases and Adams County had 77 new cases - smaller than in recent days but still much larger increases than the rest of the southcentral region where most counties had single-digit or up to 30 new cases of COVID-19.

The department didn't report an increase in deaths over the weekend in the state, but Cumberland County did have 190 new cases in Saturday's update.

The department also didn't update hospitalization figures Sunday, but on Saturday, the number of patients decreased by 19 from Friday to Saturday, with 124 patients now in the hospital in the county. That's the lowest number for the county since Dec. 11. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 133.7 (the highest rate since Jan. 20), the 37th straight day the average has increased for the county. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2.

There were 17 adults in intensive care and 15 on ventilators. Twelve adult ICU beds remained open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 33 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin and Dauphin county hospitalization numbers also remained the same from Saturday, with Dauphin seeing 166 patients in the hospital, and Franklin seeing 107 patients in the hospital.

Vaccine update

In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 64.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 72.4% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 67.8% have been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department announced Tuesday an adjustment to vaccination data as part of "data integrity" updates with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that provided a boost in vaccination totals for counties in Pennsylvania Wednesday, including Cumberland.

"This week we are continuing the ongoing data integrity partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update the CDC dashboards,” acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Later this week, the CDC dashboards will be updated to more accurately reflect data showing approximately 675,000 more Pennsylvanians have already received their third vaccine dose and approximately 300,000 more are already fully vaccinated."

The department said data quality assurance is a routine function of disease surveillance efforts and this review of Pennsylvania’s vaccine data will ultimately lead to improved COVID-19 vaccination data quality.

Other data changes being accepted this week by the CDC will reflect approximately 1,080,000 fewer Pennsylvanians with at least one dose and approximately 120,000 fewer vaccine administrations in the past 12 months.

Early warning dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 16.8% for the week of Dec. 17-23, down from 17.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 378.9, up from 331.9 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Franklin and Adams counties showed large jumps in incidence rate for the week of Dec. 17-23, a week that featured a data update in case counts due to a data dump from a Central Pa. health system. Franklin County's incidence rate per 100,000 people ballooned to 1,489.4 (up from 452.2), the highest in the state. Adams County's incidence rate increased to 1,277.6 (up from 409.7), the second highest in the state.

Susquehanna County leads the state in percent positivity at 25.1%, followed by Franklin County (23.6%) and Adams County (23.1%).

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 17-23 at 6.9%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 94.4.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 16th week of the school year, the department reported 156 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 8-14, an increase of 30 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,173.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,870 cases reported during the week of Dec. 8-14, compared to 9,214 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 113,413.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 24)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 158 total cases (154 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 13 cases since Monday. Of the known-status patients (24 are unknown status), 24 are fully vaccinated (17.9%) with four in an ICU and three on ventilators; 108 are nonvaccinated (80.6%) with 28 adults in an ICU and 19 adults on a ventilator. Two unvaccinated children are hospitalized with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 29 COVID patients. Five are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 24 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients, nine of them unvaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 26):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 77 new cases; 17,559 total cases (14,383 confirmed, 3,176 probable); 45,430 negatives; 266 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated

77 new cases; 17,559 total cases (14,383 confirmed, 3,176 probable); 45,430 negatives; 266 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 8,573 total cases (5,806 confirmed, 2,767 probable); 13,283 negatives; 220 deaths; 36.8% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 8,573 total cases (5,806 confirmed, 2,767 probable); 13,283 negatives; 220 deaths; 36.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 30 new cases; 22,739 total cases (17,971 confirmed, 4,768 probable); 49,315 negatives; 493 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated

30 new cases; 22,739 total cases (17,971 confirmed, 4,768 probable); 49,315 negatives; 493 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 110 new cases; 35,695 total cases (27,488 confirmed, 8,207 probable); 108,418 negatives; 708 deaths; 64.1% of county population vaccinated

110 new cases; 35,695 total cases (27,488 confirmed, 8,207 probable); 108,418 negatives; 708 deaths; 64.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 93 new cases; 42,237 total cases (35,717 confirmed, 6,520 probable); 134,630 negatives; 745 deaths; 58.2% of county population vaccinated

93 new cases; 42,237 total cases (35,717 confirmed, 6,520 probable); 134,630 negatives; 745 deaths; 58.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 88 new cases; 28,762 total cases (23,355 confirmed, 5,407 probable); 65,725 negatives; 535 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated

88 new cases; 28,762 total cases (23,355 confirmed, 5,407 probable); 65,725 negatives; 535 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 3,076 total cases (1,480 confirmed, 1,596 probable); 5,186 negatives; 45 deaths; 33.7% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 3,076 total cases (1,480 confirmed, 1,596 probable); 5,186 negatives; 45 deaths; 33.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 8,362 total cases (6,838 confirmed, 1,524 probable); 22,413 negatives; 198 deaths; 48.3% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 8,362 total cases (6,838 confirmed, 1,524 probable); 22,413 negatives; 198 deaths; 48.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 10 new cases; 3,750 total cases (3,434 confirmed, 316 probable); 6,964 negatives; 143 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 3,750 total cases (3,434 confirmed, 316 probable); 6,964 negatives; 143 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 94 new cases; 26,361 total cases (22,565 confirmed, 3,796 probable); 65,230 negatives; 389 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated

94 new cases; 26,361 total cases (22,565 confirmed, 3,796 probable); 65,230 negatives; 389 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 10 new cases; 9,074 total cases (8,591 confirmed, 483 probable); 18,333 negatives; 236 deaths; 46.6% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 9,074 total cases (8,591 confirmed, 483 probable); 18,333 negatives; 236 deaths; 46.6% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 13 new cases; 6,675 total cases (5,203 confirmed, 1,472 probable); 14,247 negatives; 149 deaths; 45.2% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 6,675 total cases (5,203 confirmed, 1,472 probable); 14,247 negatives; 149 deaths; 45.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 340 new cases; 82,434 total cases (67,365 confirmed; 15,069 probable); 201,712 negatives; 1,171 deaths; 54.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 26):

17013: 4,161 positives, 16,697 negatives - +27 since Dec. 24

17015: 2,531 positives, 8,239 negatives - +18 since Dec. 24

17050: 3,960 positives, 17,559 negatives - +38 since Dec. 24

17055: 4,456 positives, 19,300 negatives - +44 since Dec. 24

17011: 3,996 positives, 16,022 negatives - +30 since Dec. 24

17007: 624 positives, 2,151 negatives - +6 since Dec. 24

17065: 471 positives, 1,447 negatives - +5 since Dec. 24

17324: 522 positives, 1,448 negatives - +7 since Dec. 24

17241: 1,177 positives, 3,549 negatives - +18 since Dec. 24

17257: 3,124 positives, 8,000 negatives - +46 since Dec. 24

17240: 320 positives, 728 negatives - +2 since Dec. 24

17025: 1,891 positives, 6,727 negatives - +18 since Dec. 24

17070: 1,789 positives, 6,256 negatives - +18 since Dec. 24

17043: 606 positives, 2,402 negatives - +4 since Dec. 24

17019: 2,198 positives, 6,327 negatives - +21 since Dec. 24

17266: 44 positives, 147 negatives - +5 since Dec. 24

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 396.5 (347.1 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 23.1% last 7 days (19.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,277.6 (409.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 16.8% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 378.9 (331.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 332.7 (327.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 23.6% last 7 days (21.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,489.4 (452.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 22.4% last 7 days (24% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 698.2 (501.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 20% last 7 days (22.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.6 (360.9 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 22.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 901.9 (465.2 previous 7 days)