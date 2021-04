DOH: 110 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were 110 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County.

That's the county's first single-day case total over 100 since Feb. 2, discounting 393 new cases reported on Feb. 27 directly linked to a COVID outbreak at SCI Camp Hill prison.

However, the county also reported 670 total test results Tuesday, an unusually high number of test results for a county that typically has 150-300 test results in a given day.

Tuesday's report included 670 total test results, with 66 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (560) and confirmed positive tests (44), the county saw about 7.2% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 58.57 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 295.22.

The region also showed spikes in cases for come counties Tuesday, with Dauphin County reporting 171 new cases, Blair County 85 cases and Perry County 30 cases.

There were 37 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report (down five from Monday), with four in intensive care units, and three on ventilators.