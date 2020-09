DOH: 11 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Health reported there were 11 new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County Tuesday at a time where the state's overall number of new cases fell again, potentially due to fewer tests over Labor Day.

The number of new cases across the southcentral region were relatively low or average, with York County reporting the most with 25 new cases - a far cry from the spikes reported last week in the county.

Dauphin County had the second highest increase with 13 cases, while other notable increases included seven new cases in Franklin County and three new cases in Perry County.

Across the state, the department said there were only 496 new cases of COVID-19, along with 11 new deaths. Tuesday's report would have included data reported to the department on Labor Day.

County numbers in the southcentral region (Sept. 8):