DOH: 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

Cumberland County saw another average increase of new cases in Tuesday's report from the state Department of Health, though the number of new cases are higher than average in Franklin and Lebanon counties.

Cumberland County had 11 new cases in the latest report, which collects data reported on Monday. The county has been averaging about 10 to 12 cases each day this week and mostly through last week.

Numbers on Tuesday, however, were up slightly for Franklin and Lebanon counties, which each saw 19 new cases of COVID-19. Lebanon hasn't seen too many days of new cases in the double digits, and Franklin County oscillates between higher spikes and lower numbers.

York County again had the highest number of new cases in the region, with 42 new cases reported Tuesday - which is about the level of new cases the county has seen the last two days from data collected over the weekend.

Dauphin County remained relatively low for its average with only 17 new cases, while Adams County reported seven new cases. Most other counties in the region reported four or fewer new cases.

No new deaths were reported in the region.