DOH: 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Friday; Dauphin, York see spikes

After a week of lower than normal new-case numbers, Dauphin County is again seeing a spike of cases, along with York County.

The state Department of Health reported on Friday that Dauphin County had 35 new COVID-19 positives as well as two additional deaths. Dauphin County had barely made it to 20 positives Wednesday, even after the lag in Labor Day reporting, and didn't hit the 30-case mark at all last week.

York County only saw a reprieve in spikes over the holiday weekend, and the number of new cases have continued to rise, though not to the 128-case level of last week. In Friday's report, York County saw 66 new cases.

In the southcentral region, Mifflin County also saw a spike of its own with eight new cases in one day, even though the county often only reports zero to one new case each day.

The sudden increases regionally helped push Friday's state caseload to more than 1,000 - there were 1,008 positives across the state. The department said the increase is partly due to spikes in Allegheny County (where there were 100 new cases) and Centre County, where there were 137 new cases.

Aside from the three counties in the region, most others were still keeping close to their average increases.