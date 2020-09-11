DOH: 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Friday; Dauphin, York see spikes

After a week of lower than normal new-case numbers, Dauphin County is again seeing a spike of cases, along with York County.
The state Department of Health reported on Friday that Dauphin County had 35 new COVID-19 positives as well as two additional deaths. Dauphin County had barely made it to 20 positives Wednesday, even after the lag in Labor Day reporting, and didn't hit the 30-case mark at all last week.
York County only saw a reprieve in spikes over the holiday weekend, and the number of new cases have continued to rise, though not to the 128-case level of last week. In Friday's report, York County saw 66 new cases.
In the southcentral region, Mifflin County also saw a spike of its own with eight new cases in one day, even though the county often only reports zero to one new case each day.
The sudden increases regionally helped push Friday's state caseload to more than 1,000 - there were 1,008 positives across the state. The department said the increase is partly due to spikes in Allegheny County (where there were 100 new cases) and Centre County, where there were 137 new cases.
Aside from the three counties in the region, most others were still keeping close to their average increases.
Cumberland County had 11 new COVID-19 positives, while Franklin County had 13 new cases. The number of new cases in Lebanon County did double its past numbers in the week to rise from six new cases Thursday to 13 new cases Friday.
Bedford County reported eight new cases, and other counties in the region reported five or fewer cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (Sept. 11):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 723 total cases (703 confirmed, 20 probable); 13,916 negatives; 24 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 8 new cases; 199 total cases (171 confirmed, 28 probable); 3,956 negatives; 6 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 5 new cases; 511 total cases (491 confirmed, 20 probable); 14,710 negatives; 13 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 11 new cases; 1,649 total cases (1,562 confirmed, 87 probable); 25,687 negatives; 73 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 35 new cases; 3,543 total cases (3,450 confirmed, 93 probable); 38,635 negatives; 169 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 13 new cases; 1,633 total cases (1,564 confirmed, 69 probable); 17,990 negatives; 49 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 39 total cases (37 confirmed, 2 probable); 1,068 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 392 total cases (380 confirmed, 12 probable); 4,944 negatives; 6 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 161 total cases (153 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,000 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 13 new cases; 1,807 total cases (1,736 confirmed, 71 probable); 17,198 negatives; 57 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 8 new cases; 185 total cases (177 confirmed, 8 probable); 5,799 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 184 total cases (166 confirmed, 18 probable); 3,551 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 66 new cases; 3,995 total cases (3,900 confirmed, 95 probable); 52,073 negatives; 132 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Sept. 11):
- 17013: 216 positives, 3,991 negatives - +8 since Sept. 8
- 17015: 101 positives, 2,071 negatives - +4 since Sept. 8
- 17050: 219 positives, 3,245 negatives - +6 since Sept. 8
- 17055: 247 positives, 4,037 negatives - +3 since Sept. 8
- 17011: 286 positives, 4,807 negatives - +2 since Sept. 8
- 17007: 19 positives, 466 negatives - +0 since Sept. 8
- 17065: 20 positives, 311 negatives - +0 since Sept. 8
- 17324: 29 positives, 402 negatives - +1 since Sept. 8
- 17241: 67 positives, 1,253 negatives - +0 since Sept. 8
- 17257: 262 positives, 1,311 negatives - +4 since Sept. 8
- 17240: 19 positives, 133 negatives - +0 since Sept. 8
- 17025: 90 positives, 1,372 negatives - +1 since Sept. 8
- 17070: 94 positives, 1,394 negatives - +6 since Sept. 8
- 17043: 28 positives, 596 negatives - +1 since Sept. 8
- 17019: 60 positives, 1,542 negatives - +0 since Sept. 8
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Sept. 9):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 68 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 28-Sept. 3):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 42.6 (32.7 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 95.3 (36 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.6 (26.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.0% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 57.7 (59.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.1% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.5 (32.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 31.8 (28.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.1% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.7 (30.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (4.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.3 (49.1 previous 7 days)
