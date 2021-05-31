DOH: 11 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Sunday

The state Department of Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Sunday.
Sunday's report included 106 total test results, with no new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (95) and confirmed positive tests (11), the county saw about 10.3% of its tests come back positive.
Saturday's report included 126 total test results, with four new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (120) and confirmed positive tests (two), the county saw about 16% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 12.14, the lowest rate since Sept. 25. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 88.01, the lowest rate since Oct. 11.
On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 3.8% for the week of May 21-May 27 (down from 3.9% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 28.4 (down from 44.6 the previous week).
The state's percent positivity dropped to 3.8% for the week of May 21-May 27 (down from 4.5% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 37.6 (down from 56.6 the previous week).
There were 34 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Sunday's report (down one from Saturday), with two in intensive care units and four on ventilators.
In data updated Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 110, 486 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 43.6% of the county's total population (population 253,370). CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In the southcentral region for Monday, York County had 28 new cases, Dauphin County 21 new cases, and Lebanon County 10 new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 30):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 9,564 total cases (7,901 confirmed, 1,663 probable); 36,332 negatives; 183 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 6 new cases; 4,632 total cases (3,241 confirmed, 1,391 probable); 10,251 negatives; 138 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 13,417 total cases (10,556 confirmed, 2,861 probable); 39,787 negatives; 339 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 11 new cases; 20,388 total cases (16,459 confirmed, 3,929 probable); 81,249 negatives; 524 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 21 new cases; 25,925 total cases (22,625 confirmed, 3,300 probable); 105,839 negatives; 548 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 6 new cases; 15,303 total cases (12,970 confirmed, 2,333 probable); 52,531 negatives; 370 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,355 total cases (755 confirmed, 600 probable); 3,983 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 5,109 total cases (4,272 confirmed, 837 probable); 16,210 negatives; 132 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,130 total cases (1,925 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,311 negatives; 87 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 10 new cases; 16,106 total cases (13,946 confirmed, 2,160 probable); 51,994 negatives; 289 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 5,387 total cases (5,089 confirmed, 298 probable); 14,644 negatives; 178 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 3,815 total cases (2,975 confirmed, 840 probable); 10,819 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 28 new cases; 46,346 total cases (37,928 confirmed, 8,418 probable); 157,196 negatives; 811 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated May 30):
- 17013: 2,412 positives, 12,105 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17015: 1,512 positives, 6,072 negatives - +3 since May 28
- 17050: 2,415 positives, 12,167 negatives - +3 since May 28
- 17055: 2,781 positives, 15,312 negatives - +3 since May 28
- 17011: 2,597 positives, 12,706 negatives - +4 since May 28
- 17007: 363 positives, 1,535 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17065: 252 positives, 1,094 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17324: 244 positives, 1,145 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17241: 646 positives, 2,913 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17257: 1,736 positives, 5,913 negatives - +5 since May 28
- 17240: 155 positives, 550 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17025: 1,084 positives, 4,854 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17070: 1,075 positives, 4,720 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,788 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17019: 1,209 positives, 4,859 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17266: 19 positives, 105 negatives - +0 since May 28
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (May 21-May 27):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 3.8% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.6 (56.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 35.9 (72.8 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.8% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.4 (44.6 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.3% last 7 days (5.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.7 (66.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (4.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 43.9 (63.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 52.2 (81.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.6% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.1 (45.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.4% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 49.2 (81.3 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.