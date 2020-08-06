DOH: 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Cumberland County

The number of new COVID-19 cases was a little lower across the region Thursday than in the past few days, but there were also six new deaths in the region attributed to the coronavirus and York County saw its highest spike in a week.
The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County had only 11 new cases, but one new death, after a spike of 20 cases Wednesday. The highest increase in the southcentral region was in York County, which had 44 new cases and three new deaths.
Dauphin County was the only other county in the region to report an increase in its death toll, rising by two deaths to 158. The county also saw 18 new cases - down from the last few days of 20 or more new cases.
Two other counties also reported double-digit increases in the number of new cases, with Franklin County rising by 18 cases and Blair County rising by a high of 14 new cases.
Though the numbers, save for York and Blair counties, were lower than in past days, all but one of the counties in the region - Perry County - reported at least one new case of COVID-19 in Thursday's report, which collected data from Wednesday.
Overall, the number of new cases across the state rose from the previous day's number of 705 to 807 new cases. This was helped along by more new cases in Allegheny and Philadelphia counties than were reported Wednesday. In Thursday's report, Allegheny County rose by 100 new cases while Philadelphia County rose by 112 new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 6):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 490 total cases (473 confirmed, 17 probable); 8,379 negatives; 20 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 136 total cases (119 confirmed, 17 probable); 2,789 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 14 new cases; 255 total cases (241 confirmed, 14 probable); 10,884 negatives; 3 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 11 new cases; 1,270 total cases (1,199 confirmed, 70 probable); 18,797 negatives; 71 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 18 new cases; 2,741 total cases (2,670 confirmed, 71 probable); 27,683 negatives; 158 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 18 new cases; 1,323 total cases (1,265 confirmed, 58 probable); 13,007 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 26 total cases (24 confirmed, 2 probable); 765 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 296 total cases (287 confirmed, 9 probable); 3,043 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 129 total cases (122 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,423 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 1,591 total cases (1,522 confirmed, 69 probable); 12,866 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 115 total cases (110 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,335 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 120 total cases (110 confirmed, 10 probable); 2,649 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 44 new cases; 2,444 total cases (2,392 confirmed, 52 probable); 35,702 negatives; 92 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 5):
- 17013: 169 positives, 2,935 negatives - +7 since July 31
- 17015: 78 positives, 1,540 negatives - +11 since July 31
- 17050: 159 positives, 2,205 negatives - +3 since July 31
- 17055: 170 positives, 2,734 negatives - +13 since July 31
- 17011: 222 positives, 3,802 negatives - +3 since July 31
- 17007: 15 positives, 314 negatives - +3 since Aug. 1
- 17065: 12 positives, 209 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17324: 18 positives, 266 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17241: 54 positives, 1,030 negatives - +2 since July 31
- 17257: 236 positives, 985 negatives - +11 since July 31
- 17240: 18 positives, 103 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17025: 54 positives, 1,006 negatives - +2 since Aug. 1
- 17070: 66 positives, 1,031 negatives - +8 since July 31
- 17043: 19 positives, 442 negatives - +1 since July 31
- 17019: 38 positives, 1,118 negatives - +2 since July 31
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the DOH through Aug. 4):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 4 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 24 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 65 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no Aug. 4 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (updated weekly on Sundays)
- Pennsylvania: 4.6% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 2.9% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 4.2% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 4.8% last 7 days; 5.5% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 7.2% last 7 days; 7.7% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 2.9% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 2.4% last 7 days; 3.1% previous 7 days
- York County: 4.4% last 7 days; 5.3% previous 7 days
