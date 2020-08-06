DOH: 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of new COVID-19 cases was a little lower across the region Thursday than in the past few days, but there were also six new deaths in the region attributed to the coronavirus and York County saw its highest spike in a week.

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County had only 11 new cases, but one new death, after a spike of 20 cases Wednesday. The highest increase in the southcentral region was in York County, which had 44 new cases and three new deaths.

Dauphin County was the only other county in the region to report an increase in its death toll, rising by two deaths to 158. The county also saw 18 new cases - down from the last few days of 20 or more new cases.

Two other counties also reported double-digit increases in the number of new cases, with Franklin County rising by 18 cases and Blair County rising by a high of 14 new cases.

Though the numbers, save for York and Blair counties, were lower than in past days, all but one of the counties in the region - Perry County - reported at least one new case of COVID-19 in Thursday's report, which collected data from Wednesday.