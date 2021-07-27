DOH: 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in Cumberland County

For the seventh straight day, the state Department of Health reported a double-digit count of new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County, with 11 new cases reported for the county Tuesday.

Tuesday's report included 73 total test results, with three probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (62) and confirmed positive tests (eight), the county saw 11.7% of its tests come back positive.

The DOH confirmed 986 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,221,657. That's the highest number of cases reported in a single day since May 28 when 1,007 cases were reported.

The southcentral region, which totals 13 counties including Cumberland, reported 111 cases Tuesday. That's the first time the region topped 100 total new cases in a day since June 10. York County reported 34 new cases Tuesday, Dauphin County 18, Franklin County 17, and Adams and Lebanon counties 10 apiece.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 10 in Tuesday's report, a drop of one from Monday's report, with two in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.