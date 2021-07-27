DOH: 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in Cumberland County

For the seventh straight day, the state Department of Health reported a double-digit count of new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County, with 11 new cases reported for the county Tuesday.
Tuesday's report included 73 total test results, with three probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (62) and confirmed positive tests (eight), the county saw 11.7% of its tests come back positive.
The DOH confirmed 986 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,221,657. That's the highest number of cases reported in a single day since May 28 when 1,007 cases were reported.
The southcentral region, which totals 13 counties including Cumberland, reported 111 cases Tuesday. That's the first time the region topped 100 total new cases in a day since June 10. York County reported 34 new cases Tuesday, Dauphin County 18, Franklin County 17, and Adams and Lebanon counties 10 apiece.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 10 in Tuesday's report, a drop of one from Monday's report, with two in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.
In data updated Monday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 53.1% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 61.3% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and was expected to account for an estimated 83.2% of U.S. COVID-19 cases by July 17. That’s a dramatic increase from the week ending July 3, when the variant accounted for about 61.3% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant was expected to account for an estimated 69.4% of COVID-19 cases in that region by July 17.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 27):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 10 new cases; 9,794 total cases (8,092 confirmed, 1,702 probable); 38,703 negatives; 190 deaths; 42.4% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 4,749 total cases (3,307 confirmed, 1,442 probable); 10,650 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.6% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 8 new cases; 13,553 total cases (10,641 confirmed, 2,912 probable); 41,372 negatives; 344 deaths; 40.8% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 11 new cases; 20,801 total cases (16,716 confirmed, 4,085 probable); 86,079 negatives; 528 deaths; 53.1% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 18 new cases; 26,312 total cases (22,900 confirmed, 3,412 probable); 112,092 negatives; 562 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 17 new cases; 15,559 total cases (13,175 confirmed, 2,384 probable); 56,994 negatives; 377 deaths; 37.8% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,389 total cases (776 confirmed, 613 probable); 4,258 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.3% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): -2 new cases; 5,187 total cases (4,346 confirmed, 841 probable); 17,204 negatives; 136 deaths; 39.8% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,151 total cases (1,946 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,694 negatives; 88 deaths; 33.9% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 10 new cases; 16,281 total cases (14,084 confirmed, 2,197 probable); 55,890 negatives; 295 deaths; 43.6% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new case; 5,454 total cases (5,150 confirmed, 304 probable); 15,607 negatives; 183 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,864 total cases (3,007 confirmed, 857 probable); 11,379 negatives; 101 deaths; 39.6% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 34 new cases; 47,371 total cases (38,543 confirmed, 8,828 probable); 167,449 negatives; 838 deaths (+1); 47% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 27):
- 17013: 2,482 positives, 13,085 negatives - +7 since July 25
- 17015: 1,530 positives, 6,456 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17050: 2,442 positives, 13,159 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17055: 2,819 positives, 15,999 negatives - +2 since July 25
- 17011: 2,631 positives, 13,064 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17007: 369 positives, 1,633 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17065: 256 positives, 1,153 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,233 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17241: 660 positives, 3,051 negatives - +4 since July 25
- 17257: 1,766 positives, 6,503 negatives - +3 since July 25
- 17240: 156 positives, 600 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17025: 1,100 positives, 5,144 negatives - +2 since July 25
- 17070: 1,092 positives, 5,020 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17043: 376 positives, 1,903 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17019: 1,231 positives, 5,116 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17266: 20 positives, 118 negatives - +0 since July 25
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 16 - July 22):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 2.8% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.7 (12.0 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 38.8 (11.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.8 (13.0 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.0 (11.9 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.3 (10.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (0.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.7 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.6 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.3 (15.1 previous 7 days)
