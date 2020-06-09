DOH: 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County in Tuesday report

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Cumberland County Tuesday.
The county now has 683 total positive cases and 58 total deaths. Tuesday's report showed 11 positives out of 253 reported cases, or 4.3%.
The southcentral region reported 63 new positives in Tuesday's report. Lebanon County (14 new cases) and Dauphin County (26 new cases) were the only counties other than Cumberland with double-digit reports in new cases. Dauphin reported 26 positives out of 437 reported results, or 5.9%.
The DOH Tuesday confirmed an additional 493 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 76,436. There are 6,014 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 61 deaths.
The department reports 71% of the total cases in Pennsylvania have recovered. Recoveries are determined using a calculation similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of the first positive test or onset of symptoms, the person is considered recovered.
In the past 14 days, 81 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 31.97 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
During the same time period, Dauphin County has seen an additional 388 cases to give the county a per capita rate of 139.4 per 100,000 people over the 14-day period.
Cumberland County is slated to move to the green phase on June 12.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 9):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 0 new cases; 275 total cases (265 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,797 negatives; 9 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 45 total cases (41 confirmed, 4); 950 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 53 total cases (49 confirmed, 4 probable); 3,469 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 11 new cases; 683 total cases (657 confirmed, 26 probable); 7,200 negatives; 58 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 26 new cases; 1,525 total cases (1,481 confirmed, 44 probable); 12,410 negatives; 96 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 2 new cases; 800 total cases (776 confirmed, 24 probable); 5,954 negatives; 39 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 16 total cases (14 confirmed, 2 probable); 285 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 236 total cases (231 confirmed, 5 probable); 1,069 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new case; 101 total cases (94 confirmed, 7 probable); 436 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 14 new cases; 1,086 total cases (1,053 confirmed, 33 probable); 5,546 negatives; 38 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases (56 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,467 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 68 total cases (61 confirmed, 7 probable); 988 negatives; 3 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 8 new cases; 1,094 total cases (1,059 confirmed, 35 probable); 16,398 negatives and 30 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 8):
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 45 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 26 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 8 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 51 resident cases; 23 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 30 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 6):
- 17013: 107 positives, 1,344 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17015: 32 positives, 498 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17050: 72 positives, 755 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17055: 65 positives, 845 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17011: 137 positives, 1,441 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 116 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 84 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 105 negatives
- 17241: 22 positives, 298 negatives
- 17257: 161 positives, 386 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17240: 7 positives, 27 negatives
- 17025: 23 positives, 348 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17070: 29 positives, 397 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17043: 7 positives, 178 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 374 negatives
