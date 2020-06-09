DOH: 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County in Tuesday report

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Cumberland County Tuesday.

The county now has 683 total positive cases and 58 total deaths. Tuesday's report showed 11 positives out of 253 reported cases, or 4.3%.

The southcentral region reported 63 new positives in Tuesday's report. Lebanon County (14 new cases) and Dauphin County (26 new cases) were the only counties other than Cumberland with double-digit reports in new cases. Dauphin reported 26 positives out of 437 reported results, or 5.9%.

The DOH Tuesday confirmed an additional 493 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 76,436. There are 6,014 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 61 deaths.

The department reports 71% of the total cases in Pennsylvania have recovered. Recoveries are determined using a calculation similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of the first positive test or onset of symptoms, the person is considered recovered.