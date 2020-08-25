DOH: 11 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

According to the dashboard data, the statewide percent-positivity went down to 3.4% from 4.0% last week. Counties placed on the state's watch list were Perry (9.1%), Huntingdon (7.8%), Northumberland (7.3%), Indiana (7.1%), Union (5.9%), Susquehanna (5.7%), York (5.5%), Beaver (5.3%), and Blair (5.0%).

Community transmission

As of Friday’s data, Union County was the one county in the substantial level with several known sources of outbreaks fueling community transmission, the Health Department said. The departments of Education and Health will speak with school district representatives in Union County to discuss the implications of this level of transmission.

Cumberland, York and Dauphin counties are among 45 counties listed in the moderate level for community transmission.

Business visits

The Department of Health provides weekly data on the number of people who told case investigators that they spent time at business establishments (restaurants, bars, gym/fitness centers, salon/barbershops) and at mass gatherings 14 days before the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

Of the 5,649 confirmed cases reported between Aug. 9 and Aug. 15, 45% (2,541) answered the question as to whether they spent time at a business.