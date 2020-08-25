DOH: 11 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported an additional 11 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.
In the past 14 days, 158 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 62.36 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 12.71.
The Health Department reported 165 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results Tuesday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 7.5% for county results.
The southcentral region reported 102 new positives in Tuesday's report. York County reported 22 new cases and 2 deaths, and Dauphin County reported 35 new cases. The two southcentral region counties are among the 10 counties reporting the highest number of new cases Tuesday. Dauphin County had the fifth highest number of new cases, and York County had the ninth highest.
The state Department of Health reported 561 new cases for Pennsylvania Tuesday with 26 deaths. The Philadelphia four-county region reported 164 new cases Tuesday, and the six-county Pittsburgh region reported 92 new cases.
The statewide 7-day average of new cases dropped to 637 following Tuesday's report, marking the lowest such average since July 6.
Data updates
Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health announced Monday a plan for weekly updates detailing the state’s mitigation efforts based on the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
The updates will include a look at three factors:
- Level of community transmission as a basis for the recommendations for pre-K-12 schools to determine instructional models.
- Cases that reported visiting a business among potential locations where exposures may have occurred.
- Updated travel recommendations.
The dashboard is updated every Friday with data that includes week-over-week case differences, incidence rates, test percent-positivity, and rates of hospitalizations, ventilations and emergency room visits tied to COVID-19 from every county.
This week’s update compares the period of Aug. 14–Aug. 20 to the previous seven days, Aug. 7–Aug. 13.
“Our percent positivity decreased significantly this week, representing the fourth straight week that the percent positivity has decreased,” Wolf said. “This is a testament that our actions are working, but we still have more work to do. The virus is still circulating, and we must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings to keep our numbers low, stop the spread and allow more freedom.”
According to the dashboard data, the statewide percent-positivity went down to 3.4% from 4.0% last week. Counties placed on the state's watch list were Perry (9.1%), Huntingdon (7.8%), Northumberland (7.3%), Indiana (7.1%), Union (5.9%), Susquehanna (5.7%), York (5.5%), Beaver (5.3%), and Blair (5.0%).
Community transmission
As of Friday’s data, Union County was the one county in the substantial level with several known sources of outbreaks fueling community transmission, the Health Department said. The departments of Education and Health will speak with school district representatives in Union County to discuss the implications of this level of transmission.
Cumberland, York and Dauphin counties are among 45 counties listed in the moderate level for community transmission.
Business visits
The Department of Health provides weekly data on the number of people who told case investigators that they spent time at business establishments (restaurants, bars, gym/fitness centers, salon/barbershops) and at mass gatherings 14 days before the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.
Of the 5,649 confirmed cases reported between Aug. 9 and Aug. 15, 45% (2,541) answered the question as to whether they spent time at a business.
Of those who answered, 13%, or 320, said they had visited a business 14 days prior to onset of symptoms:
- 50% (159) of those who said yes reported going to a restaurant;
- 23% (75) of those who said yes reported going to some other business establishment;
- 17% (55) of those who said yes reported going to a bar;
- 8% (26) of those who said yes reported going to a gym/fitness center; and
- 12% (38) of those who said yes reported going to a salon/barbershop.
Of the 5,649 confirmed cases, 48% (2,710) answered the question as to whether they attended a mass gathering or other large event, the Health Department said. Of the 48%, nearly 12% (326) said they had attended a mass gathering or other large event 14 days prior to onset of symptoms.
Compared to data reported on Aug. 14, the DOH said this week’s data saw an increase in people who reported visiting a restaurant (50% vs. 47%), people who reported going to some other business (23% vs. 19%), and people going to a salon/barbershop (12% vs. 9%).
Numbers went down for this week’s data for going to a bar (17% vs. 24%), going to a gym/fitness center (8% vs. 10%). The number of those who attended a mass gathering or other large event remained the same (nearly 12%).
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 25):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 574 total cases (556 confirmed, 18 probable); 10,286 negatives; 23 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 161 total cases (144 confirmed, 17 probable); 3,473 negatives; 5 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 7 new cases; 414 total cases (396 confirmed, 18 probable); 13,066 negatives; 9 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 11 new cases; 1,469 total cases (1,385 confirmed, 84 probable); 22,503 negatives; 72 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 35 new cases; 3,179 total cases (3,097 confirmed, 82 probable); 33,308 negatives; 161 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 11 new cases; 1,483 total cases (1,420 confirmed, 63 probable); 15,881 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 34 total cases (32 confirmed, 2 probable); 950 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 350 total cases (340 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,622 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 143 total cases (136 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,724 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new cases; 1,681 total cases (1,610 confirmed, 71 probable); 15,102 negatives; 56 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 141 total cases (135 confirmed, 6 probable); 5,093 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 162 total cases (147 confirmed, 15 probable); 3,134 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 22 new cases; 3,158 total cases (3,097 confirmed, 60 probable); 44,515 negatives; 116 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 25):
- 17013: 195 positives, 3,543 negatives - +2 since Aug. 24
- 17015: 89 positives, 1,835 negatives - +1 since Aug. 24
- 17050: 180 positives, 2,774 negatives - +2 since Aug. 24
- 17055: 213 positives, 3,363 negatives - +2 since Aug. 24
- 17011: 261 positives, 4,353 negatives - +2 since Aug. 24
- 17007: 18 positives, 408 negatives - +0 since Aug. 24
- 17065: 16 positives, 266 negatives - +1 since Aug. 24
- 17324: 27 positives, 362 negatives - +0 since Aug. 24
- 17241: 62 positives, 1,143 negatives - +0 since Aug. 24
- 17257: 251 positives, 1,155 negatives - +0 since Aug. 24
- 17240: 18 positives, 120 negatives - +0 since Aug. 24
- 17025: 72 positives, 1,235 negatives - +2 since Aug. 24
- 17070: 78 positives, 1,240 negatives - +0 since Aug. 24
- 17043: 24 positives, 524 negatives - +0 since Aug. 24
- 17019: 52 positives, 1,336 negatives - +3 since Aug. 24
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Aug. 18):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 18 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 14-Aug. 20):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days (4.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.8
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days; 4.3% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.5
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days; 3.7% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.5
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.6% last 7 days; 6.5% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 46.2
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days; 5.4% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.2
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 3% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.3
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days; 3.4% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.5
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days; 5.6% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 52.0
The COVID-19 Impact: More Zoom, more virtual tours, more livestreaming and the challenges recruits and college coaches face
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.