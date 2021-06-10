DOH: 11 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday.
Thursday's report included 79 total test results, with seven new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (68) and confirmed positive tests (four), the county saw about 5.5% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 14.14. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 71.44.
There were 17 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (up two from Wednesday), with one in intensive care units and three on ventilators.
In data updated Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 115,923 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 45.8% of the county's total population of 253,370. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In the southcentral region for Thursday, York County had 93 new cases while Dauphin and Bedford counties each had 15 new cases.
The Health Department confirmed Thursday there were 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,207,495.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 10):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 9,624 total cases (7,954 confirmed, 1,670 probable); 36,802 negatives; 186 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 15 new cases; 4,689 total cases (3,270 confirmed, 1,419 probable); 10,336 negatives; 140 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 8 new cases; 13,494 total cases (10,595 confirmed, 2,899 probable); 40,212 negatives; 340 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 11 new cases; 20,538 total cases (16,506 confirmed, 4,032 probable); 81,949 negatives; 524 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 15 new cases; 26,047 total cases (22,692 confirmed, 3,355 probable); 107,296 negatives; 555 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 15,391 total cases (13,033 confirmed, 2,358 probable); 53,904 negatives; 371 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,362 total cases (759 confirmed, 603 probable); 4,044 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 5,131 total cases (4,294 confirmed, 837 probable); 16,335 negatives; 134 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,136 total cases (1,931 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,388 negatives; 87 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 9 new cases; 16,162 total cases (13,985 confirmed, 2,177 probable); 52,750 negatives; 292 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,413 total cases (5,111 confirmed, 302 probable); 14,835 negatives; 179 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,844 total cases (2,990 confirmed, 854 probable); 10,921 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 93 new cases; 46,810 total cases (38,116 confirmed, 8,694 probable); 159,332 negatives; 821 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 10):
- 17013: 2,418 positives, 12,221 negatives - +7 since May 28
- 17015: 1,518 positives, 6,142 negatives - +9 since May 28
- 17050: 2,421 positives, 12,357 negatives - +9 since May 28
- 17055: 2,787 positives, 15,398 negatives - +9 since May 28
- 17011: 2,611 positives, 12,727 negatives - +18 since May 28
- 17007: 363 positives, 1,552 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17065: 252 positives, 1,104 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17324: 247 positives, 1,154 negatives - +3 since May 28
- 17241: 648 positives, 2,935 negatives - +4 since May 28
- 17257: 1,745 positives, 6,012 negatives - +14 since May 28
- 17240: 155 positives, 555 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17025: 1,087 positives, 4,890 negatives - +4 since May 28
- 17070: 1,083 positives, 4,788 negatives - +10 since May 28
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,807 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17019: 1,214 positives, 4,904 negatives - +7 since May 28
- 17266: 19 positives, 105 negatives - +0 since May 28
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (May 28-June 3):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 22.6 (39.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.7% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 27.2 (36.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.6% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.8 (28.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.0% last 7 days (4.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (33.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 30.3 (45.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.3 (53.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.1% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.1 (30.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 35.6 (50.8 previous 7 days)
