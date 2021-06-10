DOH: 11 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday.

Thursday's report included 79 total test results, with seven new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (68) and confirmed positive tests (four), the county saw about 5.5% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 14.14. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 71.44.

There were 17 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (up two from Wednesday), with one in intensive care units and three on ventilators.

In data updated Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 115,923 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 45.8% of the county's total population of 253,370. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

In the southcentral region for Thursday, York County had 93 new cases while Dauphin and Bedford counties each had 15 new cases.

The Health Department confirmed Thursday there were 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,207,495.