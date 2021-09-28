DOH: 109 new COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Tuesday.

The county has now topped 100 new cases in a day in 12 of the last 18 days and six of the past seven days.

Three of the southcentral region's 13 counties reported 200 or more cases Tuesday (York 226, Franklin 209 and Dauphin 200), the first time the region had three counties top that number since Jan. 29 when Cumberland had 369, Dauphin had 326 and York had 452. York, Franklin and Dauphin counties are third, fifth and sixth in the state for Tuesday's new case counts.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 93 in Tuesday's report, up five from Monday, and the highest number of hospitalizations in a single day for the county since Jan. 29. There are 19 adults in intensive care (down one since Monday) and 16 on ventilators (up one from Monday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 103 currently staffed across the county, and 37 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County reports 66 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, with three of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 13 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 12 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.