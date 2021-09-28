DOH: 109 new COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Tuesday.
The county has now topped 100 new cases in a day in 12 of the last 18 days and six of the past seven days.
Three of the southcentral region's 13 counties reported 200 or more cases Tuesday (York 226, Franklin 209 and Dauphin 200), the first time the region had three counties top that number since Jan. 29 when Cumberland had 369, Dauphin had 326 and York had 452. York, Franklin and Dauphin counties are third, fifth and sixth in the state for Tuesday's new case counts.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 93 in Tuesday's report, up five from Monday, and the highest number of hospitalizations in a single day for the county since Jan. 29. There are 19 adults in intensive care (down one since Monday) and 16 on ventilators (up one from Monday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 103 currently staffed across the county, and 37 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
Franklin County reports 66 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, with three of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 13 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 12 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.
Dauphin County reports 124 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, with 30 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 74 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 27 adults in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.
Tuesday's report included 341 test results, with 31 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (232) and confirmed positive tests (78), the county saw 25.2% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 118.71. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 618.86.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the fourth week of the school year, the department reported another 163 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 15-21, an increase of five from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 583.
Statewide, another 7,924 cases were reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 27,782.
By comparison, there were 624 cases reported statewide during the fourth week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 10.8% for the week of Sept. 17-23, up from 10.1% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 209.2, up from 193 the previous week.
Perry County had the third highest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 17-23 at 19.9%, up from 16.1% the previous week. Its incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 298.2, up from 244.2 the previous week.
Penn State Health update (Sept. 27)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Monday's update shows 98 total cases (88 adults, 10 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 16 are fully vaccinated (16%), 64 are nonvaccinated (65%) and 18 are unknown status patients. Eight of the 10 children hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 21 COVID patients. Five are fully vaccinated adults (none are in ICU or on a ventilator) and 16 unvaccinated or status unknown (one in an ICU and none on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 59.9% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 69.1% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 28):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 44 new cases; 11,894 total cases (9,797 confirmed, 2,097 probable); 42,835 negatives; 197 deaths; 47.7% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 27 new cases; 5,897 total cases (4,026 confirmed, 1,871 probable); 11,850 negatives; 150 deaths; 33.4% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 64 new cases; 15,372 total cases (12,047 confirmed, 3,325 probable); 45,378 negatives; 356 deaths (+2); 44.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 109 new cases; 25,060 total cases (19,847 confirmed, 5,213 probable); 96,299 negatives; 560 deaths (+1); 59.9% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 200 new cases; 31,386 total cases (27,042 confirmed, 4,344 probable); 122,327 negatives; 592 deaths; 56.1% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 209 new cases; 19,612 total cases (16,400 confirmed, 3,212 probable); 62,824 negatives; 410 deaths (+1); 43% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 22 new cases; 1,900 total cases (978 confirmed, 922 probable); 4,782 negatives; 24 deaths (+1); 29% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 26 new cases; 6,124 total cases (5,076 confirmed, 1,048 probable); 18,949 negatives; 144 deaths; 44.7% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 11 new cases; 2,585 total cases (2,341 confirmed, 244 probable); 6,269 negatives; 102 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 90 new cases; 18,887 total cases (16,195 confirmed, 2,692 probable); 60,744 negatives; 311 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 26 new cases; 6,285 total cases (5,942 confirmed, 343 probable); 16,919 negatives; 185 deaths; 46.2% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 29 new cases; 4,726 total cases (3,651 confirmed, 1,075 probable); 12,616 negatives; 106 deaths (+1); 44.7% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 226 new cases; 55,880 total cases (45,472 confirmed; 10,408 probable); 186,714 negatives; 897 deaths (+1); 52.7% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 28):
- 17013: 3,014 positives, 14,755 negatives - +49 since Sept. 24
- 17015: 1,810 positives, 7,296 negatives - +28 since Sept. 24
- 17050: 2,917 positives, 15,051 negatives - +53 since Sept. 24
- 17055: 3,272 positives, 17,457 negatives - +53 since Sept. 24
- 17011: 3,017 positives, 14,497 negatives - +40 since Sept. 24
- 17007: 443 positives, 1,838 negatives - +10 since Sept. 24
- 17065: 309 positives, 1,289 negatives - +7 since Sept. 24
- 17324: 341 positives, 1,369 negatives - +6 since Sept. 24
- 17241: 807 positives, 3,299 negatives - +24 since Sept. 24
- 17257: 2,134 positives, 7,510 negatives - +30 since Sept. 24
- 17240: 202 positives, 668 negatives - +3 since Sept. 24
- 17025: 1,359 positives, 5,881 negatives - +24 since Sept. 24
- 17070: 1,269 positives, 5,613 negatives - +21 since Sept. 24
- 17043: 444 positives, 2,128 negatives - +4 since Sept. 24
- 17019: 1,484 positives, 5,794 negatives - +31 since Sept. 24
- 17266: 23 positives, 131 negatives - +0 since Sept. 24
School district and college case counts (updated Sept. 24)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and three staff cases as of Sept. 24.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 3 cases since Sept. 24; 80 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): two new student cases since Sept. 24; 18 student cases and five staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Sept. 24; 107 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 25 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Sept. 24.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 35 new cases as of Sept. 20; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 9 new cases since Sept. 13; 32 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 49 student cases and six staff cases as of Sept. 27.
- Dickinson College: one new employee case since Sept. 24; 5 student cases and 9 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: one new student and one new employee case since Sept. 24; 29 student cases and 12 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: no new cases since Sept. 24; 110 student cases and 9 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 17-23):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 196.3 (199 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 273.8 (212.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (10.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 209.2 (193 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 263 (216.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 324.5 (383.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 242.2 (289.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 298.2 (244.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.6 (253.9 previous 7 days)
