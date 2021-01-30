DOH: 109 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health on Saturday reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths for Cumberland County.

Saturday's report included 443 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (334) and confirmed positive tests (82) Saturday, the county saw about 18.5% of its tests come back positive.

There were 82 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Saturday's report (down eight from the previous day), with 11 in intensive care units (down three), and 12 on ventilators.

As of Saturday's data, the Health Department says 8,450 (an increase of 769 since Friday) partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 2,544 full vaccines (both doses, an increase of 614 since Friday) administered.

In the southcentral region for Saturday, counties other than Cumberland County to report triple digit new cases included York (219) and Dauphin (119). Blair County recorded the highest number of new deaths with eight.

The Health Department reported 5,191 new cases of COVID-19 for the state Saturday and 140 additional deaths.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 30):