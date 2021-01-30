DOH: 109 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health on Saturday reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths for Cumberland County.
Saturday's report included 443 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (334) and confirmed positive tests (82) Saturday, the county saw about 18.5% of its tests come back positive.
There were 82 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Saturday's report (down eight from the previous day), with 11 in intensive care units (down three), and 12 on ventilators.
As of Saturday's data, the Health Department says 8,450 (an increase of 769 since Friday) partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 2,544 full vaccines (both doses, an increase of 614 since Friday) administered.
In the southcentral region for Saturday, counties other than Cumberland County to report triple digit new cases included York (219) and Dauphin (119). Blair County recorded the highest number of new deaths with eight.
The Health Department reported 5,191 new cases of COVID-19 for the state Saturday and 140 additional deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 30):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 36 new cases; 6,507 total cases (5,645 confirmed, 862 probable); 28,325 negatives; 142 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 26 new cases; 3,631 total cases (2,677 confirmed, 954 probable); 8,333 negatives; 121 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 42 new cases; 9,903 total cases (8,155 confirmed, 1,748 probable); 32,550 negatives; 253 deaths (+8)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 109 new cases; 14,360 total cases (12,028 confirmed, 2,332 probable); 63,192 negatives; 436 deaths (+2)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 119 new cases; 18,428 total cases (16,718 confirmed, 1,710 probable); 82,538 negatives; 443 deaths (+5)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 32 new cases; 11,437 total cases (9,986 confirmed, 1,451 probable); 40,524 negatives; 300 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new cases; 1,038 total cases (596 confirmed, 442 probable); 3,079 negatives; 13 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 66 new cases; 3,845 total cases (3,223 confirmed, 622 probable); 11,702 negatives; 115 deaths (+2)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 8 new cases; 1,690 total cases (1,515 confirmed, 175 probable); 4,244 negatives; 77 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 65 new cases; 11,715 total cases (10,344 confirmed, 1,371 probable); 39,705 negatives; 223 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 35 new cases; 4,271 total cases (4,054 confirmed, 217 probable); 11,656 negatives; 154 deaths (+1)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 24 new cases; 2,548 total cases (2,124 confirmed, 424 probable); 8,555 negatives; 73 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 219 new cases; 31,889 total cases (27,058 confirmed, 4,831 probable); 120,647 negatives; 634 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 30):
- 17013: 1,778 positives, 9,207 negatives - +9 since Jan. 29
- 17015: 1,127 positives, 4,850 negatives - +8 since Jan. 29
- 17050: 1,805 positives, 9,239 negatives - +8 since Jan. 29
- 17055: 2,036 positives, 12,033 negatives - +11 since Jan. 29
- 17011: 1,747 positives, 9,861 negatives - +25 since Jan. 29
- 17007: 282 positives, 1,150 negatives - +1 since Jan. 29
- 17065: 202 positives, 825 negatives - +1 since Jan. 29
- 17324: 177 positives, 908 negatives - +1 since Jan. 29
- 17241: 470 positives, 2,367 negatives - +2 since Jan. 29
- 17257: 1,419 positives, 4,593 negatives - +4 since Jan. 29
- 17240: 124 positives, 419 negatives - +0 since Jan. 29
- 17025: 803 positives, 3,699 negatives - +6 since Jan. 29
- 17070: 767 positives, 3,727 negatives - +4 since Jan. 29
- 17043: 255 positives, 1,374 negatives - +4 since Jan. 29
- 17019: 859 positives, 3,842 negatives - +3 since Jan. 29
- 17266: 16 positives, 83 negatives - +0 since Jan. 29
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Jan. 20):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 29 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 102 resident cases; 61 staff cases; 33 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 72 resident cases; 38 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from lat report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 17 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 60 resident cases; 43 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 9 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 103 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 78 staff cases; 49 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 6 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 74 staff cases; 17 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 20 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 44 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Jan. 22-Jan. 28):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.3% last 7 days (10.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 203.0 (248.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.5% last 7 days (16.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 234.9 (334.0 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (10.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 139.7 (194.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 194.4 (253.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.2 (296.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (13.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 258.1 (373.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.0% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 164.2 (222.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (14.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 220.2 (331.6 previous 7 days)
