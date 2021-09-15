DOH: 109 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday. That's the third time in the past five days the county has topped 100 new cases.
Wednesday's report included 290 total test results, with 55 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (181) and confirmed positive tests (54), the county saw 22.9% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 remained at 67 in Wednesday's report, with 15 adults in intensive care and nine on ventilators. Eight adult ICU beds remain available in the county and 21 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 91.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 464.93.
The southcentral region reported 832 cases Wednesday, with York County reporting 156 cases, Dauphin County 94 and Adams County 85. The region reported 10 deaths.
The DOH confirmed 4,812 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday, with 2,308 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 580 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
School district case counts (updated Sept. 14)
Big Spring School District: 14 (active cases in past 14 days as of Sept. 10)
Carlisle Area School District: 35 cases
Camp Hill School District: 9 cases
Cumberland Valley School District: 46 cases (reporting cases with school exposure)
Mechanicsburg Area School District: 11 cases (currently being monitored as of Sept. 13)
West Shore School District: 32 student cases and 3 staff cases (active cases in the past 14 days as of Sept. 9)
Penn State Health update
Penn State Health started listing a COVID-19 dashboard on its website last week tracking cases at from each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Monday's update shows 92 total cases in the health system's four hospitals — 14 from fully-vaccinated individuals (15%) and 78 from non-vaccinated or unknown status patients (84.7%). Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 24 COVID patients, four are fully-vaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and 20 unvaccinated or status unknown (five in an ICU and three on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
The entire state is considered to have "high" transmission, according to the latest update from the CDC.
In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 58.4% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 67.4% have been fully vaccinated.
As of Monday the CDC reports 67.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 15):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 85 new cases; 11,288 total cases (9,261 confirmed, 2,027 probable); 42,055 negatives; 193 deaths; 46.5% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 25 new cases; 5,357 total cases (3,676 confirmed, 1,681 probable); 11,434 negatives; 146 deaths (+1); 32.4% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 37 new cases; 14,645 total cases (11,436 confirmed, 3,209 probable); 44,184 negatives; 349 deaths (+1); 43.9% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 109 new cases; 23,601 total cases (18,785 confirmed, 4,816 probable); 93,095 negatives; 550 deaths (+2); 58.4% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 94 new cases; 29,798 total cases (25,654 confirmed, 4,144 probable); 119,466 negatives; 582 deaths (+1); 54.7% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 63 new cases; 18,200 total cases (15,324 confirmed, 2,876 probable); 61,733 negatives; 394 deaths (+2); 41.7% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 17 new cases; 1,718 total cases (904 confirmed, 814 probable); 4,609 negatives; 20 deaths; 28.3% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 27 new cases; 5,750 total cases (4,798 confirmed, 952 probable); 18,527 negatives; 142 deaths; 43.6% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 11 new cases; 2,429 total cases (2,189 confirmed, 240 probable); 6,078 negatives; 100 deaths (+1); 37% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 71 new cases; 18,102 total cases (15,534 confirmed, 2,568 probable); 59,533 negatives; 309 deaths; 47.4% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 25 new cases; 5,895 total cases (5,569 confirmed, 326 probable); 16,543 negatives; 184 deaths; 44.9% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 12 new cases; 4,398 total cases (3,392 confirmed, 1,006 probable); 12,291 negatives; 102 deaths; 43.4% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 156 new cases; 53,062 total cases (43,078 confirmed, 9,984 probable); 181,756 negatives; 869 deaths (+2); 51.4% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 15):
- 17013: 2,830 positives, 14,092 negatives - +53 since Sept. 10
- 17015: 1,711 positives, 7,031 negatives - +21 since Sept. 10
- 17050: 2,767 positives, 14,524 negatives - +51 since Sept. 10
- 17055: 3,115 positives, 17,074 negatives - +41 since Sept. 10
- 17011: 2,884 positives, 14,056 negatives - +34 since Sept. 10
- 17007: 415 positives, 1,767 negatives - +7 since Sept. 10
- 17065: 282 positives, 1,258 negatives - +3 since Sept. 10
- 17324: 325 positives, 1,337 negatives - +20 since Sept. 10
- 17241: 746 positives, 3,221 negatives - +15 since Sept. 10
- 17257: 2,016 positives, 7,288 negatives - +39 since Sept. 10
- 17240: 190 positives, 658 negatives - +7 since Sept. 10
- 17025: 1,293 positives, 5,686 negatives - +43 since Sept. 10
- 17070: 1,196 positives, 5,422 negatives - +22 since Sept. 10
- 17043: 425 positives, 2,064 negatives - +10 since Sept. 10
- 17019: 1,384 positives, 5,559 negatives - +21 since Sept. 10
- 17266: 23 positives, 124 negatives - +0 since Sept. 10
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 3-9):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (8.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 151.4 (142.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 214.5 (198 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 170.9 (142.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.6% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 189.4 (155.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (14% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 363.8 (267.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.8% last 7 days (12% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 234.1 (166.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.5% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 190.2 (125.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 216 (177.7 previous 7 days)
