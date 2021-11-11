DOH: 108 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 108 cases of COVID-19 and one death for Cumberland County Thursday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 86 in Thursday's report, up three from Wednesday. There are 16 adults in intensive care (up one from Wednesday) and 14 on ventilators (up one from Wednesday). Twelve adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 36 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Thursday's report included 264 test results, with 33 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (156) and confirmed positive tests (75), the county saw 32.5% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 909 cases and nine deaths Thursday, with 268 cases and two deaths in York County, 105 cases and one death in Dauphin County and 84 cases and no deaths in Blair County.

Franklin County reported 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (down one from Wednesday), with three of 28 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 11 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are eight adults in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 94 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (up one from Wednesday), with 18 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 72 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 28 adults in intensive care and 14 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 10th week of the school year, the department reported 84 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2, an increase of 12 from the 72 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,346.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the sixth week in a row with 4,918 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 64,674.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 9.5% for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, up from 8.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 115.6, down from 128.3 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 at 3.4% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 62.5.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 10)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 88 total cases (85 adults, 3 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 18 are fully vaccinated (20.4%) with four in an ICU and two on ventilators, 56 are nonvaccinated (63.6%) with 19 adults in an ICU and 10 adults on a ventilator, and 14 are unknown status patients. All three children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 16 COVID patients. Four are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 12 unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has eight COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU, one on a ventilator) and three are fully vaccinated (one in an ICU).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 63.6% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 73.3% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 11):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 56 new cases; 13,802 total cases (11,247 confirmed, 2,555 probable); 44,420 negatives; 233 deaths; 50.7% of county population vaccinated

56 new cases; 13,802 total cases (11,247 confirmed, 2,555 probable); 44,420 negatives; 233 deaths; 50.7% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 58 new cases; 7,135 total cases (4,853 confirmed, 2,282 probable); 12,632 negatives; 178 deaths; 35.2% of county population vaccinated

58 new cases; 7,135 total cases (4,853 confirmed, 2,282 probable); 12,632 negatives; 178 deaths; 35.2% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 84 new cases; 18,583 total cases (14,641 confirmed, 3,942 probable); 47,555 negatives; 411 deaths; 46.6% of county population vaccinated

84 new cases; 18,583 total cases (14,641 confirmed, 3,942 probable); 47,555 negatives; 411 deaths; 46.6% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 108 new cases; 29,129 total cases (22,698 confirmed, 6,431 probable); 103,295 negatives; 637 deaths (+1); 63.6% of county population vaccinated

108 new cases; 29,129 total cases (22,698 confirmed, 6,431 probable); 103,295 negatives; 637 deaths (+1); 63.6% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 105 new cases; 35,843 total cases (30,693 confirmed, 5,150 probable); 129,566 negatives; 671 deaths (+1); 59.4% of county population vaccinated

105 new cases; 35,843 total cases (30,693 confirmed, 5,150 probable); 129,566 negatives; 671 deaths (+1); 59.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 51 new cases; 22,463 total cases (18,216 confirmed, 4,247 probable); 64,841 negatives; 475 deaths (+1); 46.3% of county population vaccinated

51 new cases; 22,463 total cases (18,216 confirmed, 4,247 probable); 64,841 negatives; 475 deaths (+1); 46.3% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 23 new cases; 2,387 total cases (1,175 confirmed, 1,212 probable); 5,042 negatives; 33 deaths; 31.9% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 2,387 total cases (1,175 confirmed, 1,212 probable); 5,042 negatives; 33 deaths; 31.9% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 19 new cases; 7,037 total cases (5,775 confirmed, 1,262 probable); 21,139 negatives; 171 deaths (+1); 47.4% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 7,037 total cases (5,775 confirmed, 1,262 probable); 21,139 negatives; 171 deaths (+1); 47.4% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 10 new cases; 3,019 total cases (2,755 confirmed, 264 probable); 6,769 negatives; 120 deaths; 40.7% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 3,019 total cases (2,755 confirmed, 264 probable); 6,769 negatives; 120 deaths; 40.7% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 74 new cases; 21,310 total cases (18,220 confirmed, 3,090 probable); 63,658 negatives; 344 deaths; 51.5% of county population vaccinated

74 new cases; 21,310 total cases (18,220 confirmed, 3,090 probable); 63,658 negatives; 344 deaths; 51.5% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 35 new cases; 7,529 total cases (7,122 confirmed, 407 probable); 17,735 negatives; 214 deaths (+2); 49.6% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 7,529 total cases (7,122 confirmed, 407 probable); 17,735 negatives; 214 deaths (+2); 49.6% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 18 new cases; 5,478 total cases (4,222 confirmed, 1,256 probable); 13,503 negatives; 130 deaths (+1); 47.8% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 5,478 total cases (4,222 confirmed, 1,256 probable); 13,503 negatives; 130 deaths (+1); 47.8% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 268 new cases; 65,028 total cases (52,906 confirmed; 12,122 probable); 195,895 negatives; 1,015 deaths (+2); 55.9% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 11):

17013: 3,491 positives, 15,990 negatives - +57 since Nov. 5

17015: 2,071 positives, 7,834 negatives - +24 since Nov. 5

17050: 3,297 positives, 16,356 negatives - +45 since Nov. 5

17055: 3,712 positives, 18,494 negatives - +50 since Nov. 5

17011: 3,429 positives, 15,510 negatives - +57 since Nov. 5

17007: 501 positives, 2,022 negatives - +13 since Nov. 5

17065: 358 positives, 1,383 negatives - +9 since Nov. 5

17324: 406 positives, 1,419 negatives - +6 since Nov. 5

17241: 931 positives, 3,474 negatives - +13 since Nov. 5

17257: 2,384 positives, 7,838 negatives - +26 since Nov. 5

17240: 233 positives, 706 negatives - +5 since Nov. 5

17025: 1,584 positives, 6,311 negatives - +22 since Nov. 5

17070: 1,494 positives, 5,986 negatives - +30 since Nov. 5

17043: 509 positives, 2,265 negatives - +17 since Nov. 5

17019: 1,775 positives, 6,068 negatives - +48 since Nov. 5

17266: 28 positives, 136 negatives - +0 since Nov. 5

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 29)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Nov. 5.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Nov. 5. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 4 new cases since Oct. 29; 168 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 4.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 4 new cases since Oct. 29; 168 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 4. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 25 cases since Oct. 29; 219 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 25 cases since Oct. 29; 219 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 14 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 5.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 14 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 5. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 9 new cases since Oct. 29; 156 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 3.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 9 new cases since Oct. 29; 156 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 3. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 1 new case since Oct. 22; 73 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 29.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 1 new case since Oct. 22; 73 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 29. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 5.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 5. Dickinson College : no new student cases and 3 employee cases since Oct. 29; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: no new student cases and 3 employee cases since Oct. 29; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 8 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Oct. 29; 66 student cases and 29 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 8 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Oct. 29; 66 student cases and 29 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 1 new student case and no new staff cases since Oct. 29; 164 student cases and 21 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1) as of the last update on Nov. 1.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.3% last 7 days (8.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 165.3 (165 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.2 (194.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (8.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 115.6 (128.3 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 10.6% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.1 (179.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.7 (152.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 201 (186.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.3 (179.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 228.3 (249.2 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

