DOH: 108 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death reported for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Thursday.
The county saw a total of 2,942 new cases reported in September, the highest since 4,018 were reported in January. The county ends the month with 24 reported deaths, the highest number since 45 deaths were reported during February. Typically in the data reports, when case counts increase, hospitalizations rise and eventually the death count increases.
Cumberland County reported its eighth day in the last nine with more than 100 new cases reported, a trend that has not happened since early January.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 98 in Thursday's report, five more than Wednesday. The last time Cumberland County had more than 100 people hospitalized in a single day was Jan. 24. There are 17 adults in intensive care (up four from Wednesday) and 14 on ventilators (up one from Wednesday). Six adult ICU beds remain open of the 102 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
Thursday's report included 321 test results, with 11 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (213) and confirmed positive tests (97), the county saw 31.2% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 117.71. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 618.86.
The southcentral region's 13 counties reported 819 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths Thursday. That's the most deaths reported in the region since 27 were reported on Feb. 17. York County reported 214 new cases and three additional deaths, Dauphin County had 117 new cases and two additional deaths, and Franklin County 75 new cases and two additional deaths.
Franklin County reports 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (an increase of five from Wednesday), with two of 28 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 16 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 16 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.
Dauphin County reports 115 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, with 26 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 70 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 33 adults in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the fourth week of the school year, the department reported another 163 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 15-21, an increase of five from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 583.
Statewide, another 7,924 cases were reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 27,782.
By comparison, there were 624 cases reported statewide during the fourth week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 10.8% for the week of Sept. 17-23, up from 10.1% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 209.2, up from 193 the previous week.
Perry County had the third highest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 17-23 at 19.9%, up from 16.1% the previous week. Its incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 298.2, up from 244.2 the previous week.
Penn State Health update (Sept. 29)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Wednesday's update shows 103 total cases (96 adults, 7 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 21 are fully vaccinated (20%) with three in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 61 are nonvaccinated (59%) with 19 in an ICU and eight on a ventilator, and 21 are unknown status patients. Five of the seven children hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 18 COVID patients. Five are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and none on a ventilator) and 13 unvaccinated or status unknown (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 60.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 69.3% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 30):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 59 new cases; 12,012 total cases (9,891 confirmed, 2,121 probable); 42,922 negatives; 199 deaths (+2); 47.8% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 51 new cases; 5,988 total cases (4,089 confirmed, 1,899 probable); 11,898 negatives; 153 deaths (+3); 33.5% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 54 new cases; 15,487 total cases (12,147 confirmed, 3,340 probable); 45,518 negatives; 356 deaths; 44.8% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 108 new cases; 25,273 total cases (20,034 confirmed, 5,239 probable); 96,650 negatives; 567 deaths (+1); 60.1% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 117 new cases; 31,613 total cases (27,256 confirmed, 4,357 probable); 122,752 negatives; 594 deaths (+2); 56.2% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 75 new cases; 19,782 total cases (16,517 confirmed, 3,265 probable); 62,899 negatives; 414 deaths (+2); 43.1% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 8 new cases; 1,925 total cases (990 confirmed, 935 probable); 4,787 negatives; 25 deaths; 29.1% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 23 new cases; 6,172 total cases (5,108 confirmed, 1,064 probable); 19,063 negatives; 145 deaths (+1); 44.7% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 11 new cases; 2,616 total cases (2,371 confirmed, 245 probable); 6,316 negatives; 107 deaths (+3); 38.2% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 45 new cases; 18,968 total cases (16,267 confirmed, 2,701 probable); 60,858 negatives; 313 deaths (+1); 48.6% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 36 new cases; 6,348 total cases (6,001 confirmed, 347 probable); 16,980 negatives; 185 deaths; 46.3% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 18 new cases; 4,761 total cases (3,681 confirmed, 1,080 probable); 12,667 negatives; 108 deaths (+2); 44.8% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 214 new cases; 56,293 total cases (45,839 confirmed; 10,454 probable); 187,216 negatives; 904 deaths (+3); 52.8% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 30):
- 17013: 3,050 positives, 14,804 negatives - +85 since Sept. 24
- 17015: 1,821 positives, 7,313 negatives - +39 since Sept. 24
- 17050: 2,945 positives, 15,134 negatives - +81 since Sept. 24
- 17055: 3,297 positives, 17,523 negatives - +78 since Sept. 24
- 17011: 3,038 positives, 14,553 negatives - +61 since Sept. 24
- 17007: 446 positives, 1,842 negatives - +13 since Sept. 24
- 17065: 313 positives, 1,293 negatives - +11 since Sept. 24
- 17324: 343 positives, 1,370 negatives - +8 since Sept. 24
- 17241: 821 positives, 3,309 negatives - +38 since Sept. 24
- 17257: 2,155 positives, 7,540 negatives - +51 since Sept. 24
- 17240: 203 positives, 670 negatives - +4 since Sept. 24
- 17025: 1,371 positives, 5,898 negatives - +36 since Sept. 24
- 17070: 1,288 positives, 5,629 negatives - +40 since Sept. 24
- 17043: 448 positives, 2,134 negatives - +8 since Sept. 24
- 17019: 1,496 positives, 5,817 negatives - +43 since Sept. 24
- 17266: 23 positives, 131 negatives - +0 since Sept. 24
School district and college case counts (updated Sept. 30)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 30 student cases and three staff cases as of Sept. 29.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 18 cases since Sept. 27; 98 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): five new student cases since Sept. 27; 23 student cases and five staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 5 cases since Sept. 27; 112 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 16 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Sept. 28.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 22 new cases as of Sept. 28; 115 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 8 new cases since Sept. 20; 40 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 62 student cases and six staff cases as of Sept. 29.
- Dickinson College: four new student cases and three new employee case since Sept. 27; 9 student cases and 12 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: one new student case since Sept. 27; 30 student cases and 12 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: five new student cases since Sept. 27; 115 student cases and 9 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 17-23):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 196.3 (199 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 273.8 (212.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (10.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 209.2 (193 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 263 (216.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 324.5 (383.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 242.2 (289.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 298.2 (244.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.6 (253.9 previous 7 days)
