DOH: 108 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death reported for Cumberland County Thursday

The southcentral region's 13 counties reported 819 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths Thursday. That's the most deaths reported in the region since 27 were reported on Feb. 17. York County reported 214 new cases and three additional deaths, Dauphin County had 117 new cases and two additional deaths, and Franklin County 75 new cases and two additional deaths.

Franklin County reports 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (an increase of five from Wednesday), with two of 28 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 16 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 16 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 115 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, with 26 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 70 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 33 adults in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the fourth week of the school year, the department reported another 163 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 15-21, an increase of five from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 583.